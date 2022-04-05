Scott Begbie: Do we really need so many cooks in our local councils?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

And they’re off…

The great race to be a cooncillor has started in earnest, with all the runners and riders already out chapping doors and hanging around street corners on Saturday mornings.

However, as these champions of local democracy start their “pick me, pick me” exhortations, I have a question. Why are there so many of them?

Does it really take 45 stout men and women to run the city of Aberdeen? And what’s the justification for 70 of the blighters out in the Shire?

While we are on the topic, can I also ask this: do we need party politics in our local councils?

Gosh, you might respond. How on earth would the system work if we took the tribalism out of it?

Well, allow me to point you in the direction of the great city of Calgary in Canada, where I became very familiar with the workings of City Hall when I was living and working out there as a journalist.

Could we learn from Calgary?

I remember the first time I sat in the press box, looking out over the council chamber, and was struck by how few aldermen (they do like their funcy titles) there were. Just the 14 of them, plus the mayor.

And, when I asked the grizzled hack who was showing me the ropes which party sat where, he looked askance and growled: “There are no political parties at City Hall level.” Neither there are.

In Calgary, people stand to be an alderman on their own two feet – and on their own merit. No one hops on the bandwagon of a political party or hides behind whatever colour of rosette they are wearing.

You are judged on what you personally stand for, what local matters you say you will fix, what direction you want for your ward and for the city, and on your track record. Yours. Not your party’s.

It also means the council as a whole acts in the best interest of the city as they see it, without political dogma. There’s no point-scoring between parties, or petty acts of “we’ll get them on that one” – all with an eye to the political landscape in the council and higher levels of government.

Imagine that. People we elect and pay actually working for their constituents without an alternative agenda. Well, it works in Canada. Works quite efficiently, too.

15 council members versus 45

Just look at the numbers. A total of 15 council members run Calgary, which has a population of 1.6 million people. It takes 45 to run Aberdeen with its 213,000 plus souls.

Think of what could be achieved if we had a tight, focused, dedicated team that kept its eye on the ball for what’s best for Aberdeen

Think of what we could save in salaries, expenses, running costs and hot air if we followed the Canadian model. And, think of what could be achieved if we had a tight, focused, dedicated team that kept its eye on the ball for what’s best for Aberdeen, instead of looking for every decision to be used as a political football.

I know it’s a forlorn hope we will ever make such a sweeping change to our local councils… but can we at least start having the conversation about whether the status quo is really the best way to get things done?

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express