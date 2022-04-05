Scott Begbie: Do we really need so many cooks in our local councils?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Do we really need so many cooks in our local councils?

By Scott Begbie
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 5, 2022, 12:11 pm
Do we really need 45 councillors - and their party politics - in the Town House? (Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
Do we really need 45 councillors - and their party politics - in the Town House? (Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)

And they’re off…

The great race to be a cooncillor has started in earnest, with all the runners and riders already out chapping doors and hanging around street corners on Saturday mornings.

However, as these champions of local democracy start their “pick me, pick me” exhortations, I have a question. Why are there so many of them?

Does it really take 45 stout men and women to run the city of Aberdeen? And what’s the justification for 70 of the blighters out in the Shire?

While we are on the topic, can I also ask this: do we need party politics in our local councils?

Gosh, you might respond. How on earth would the system work if we took the tribalism out of it?

Well, allow me to point you in the direction of the great city of Calgary in Canada, where I became very familiar with the workings of City Hall when I was living and working out there as a journalist.

Could we learn from Calgary?

I remember the first time I sat in the press box, looking out over the council chamber, and was struck by how few aldermen (they do like their funcy titles) there were. Just the 14 of them, plus the mayor.

And, when I asked the grizzled hack who was showing me the ropes which party sat where, he looked askance and growled: “There are no political parties at City Hall level.” Neither there are.

In Calgary, people stand to be an alderman on their own two feet – and on their own merit. No one hops on the bandwagon of a political party or hides behind whatever colour of rosette they are wearing.

Calgary City Hall, where only 15 elected officials run a city of 1.6 million people (Photo: Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock)

You are judged on what you personally stand for, what local matters you say you will fix, what direction you want for your ward and for the city, and on your track record. Yours. Not your party’s.

It also means the council as a whole acts in the best interest of the city as they see it, without political dogma. There’s no point-scoring between parties, or petty acts of “we’ll get them on that one” – all with an eye to the political landscape in the council and higher levels of government.

Imagine that. People we elect and pay actually working for their constituents without an alternative agenda. Well, it works in Canada. Works quite efficiently, too.

15 council members versus 45

Just look at the numbers. A total of 15 council members run Calgary, which has a population of 1.6 million people. It takes 45 to run Aberdeen with its 213,000 plus souls.

Think of what could be achieved if we had a tight, focused, dedicated team that kept its eye on the ball for what’s best for Aberdeen

Think of what we could save in salaries, expenses, running costs and hot air if we followed the Canadian model. And, think of what could be achieved if we had a tight, focused, dedicated team that kept its eye on the ball for what’s best for Aberdeen, instead of looking for every decision to be used as a political football.

I know it’s a forlorn hope we will ever make such a sweeping change to our local councils… but can we at least start having the conversation about whether the status quo is really the best way to get things done?

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Read more by Scott Begbie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]