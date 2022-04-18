Readers’ letters: Oil boom well and truly bust

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oil boom well and truly bust MANY Aberdonians have worried for decades about the number of jobs and companies in this area which depend upon

the North Sea gas & oil industry.

We always realised that eventually the oil would run out, the only question was when?Our local industries – fishing, farming, granite, paper mills have been decimated in the rush to make room for the oil companies.

From being a large fishing port, not so much as a sardine lands here now, good farmland has been built over (nobody seems to think ahead – we’ll always need

food).

The council also needs to take its share of responsibility for these problems – anybody

with any sense would have been looking out to secure the future of our city and its citizens.

The good old days of high wage earners is well and truly over

CS.

Give city its soul back

I thought all of the comments made by the contributors regarding Union Street were spot on. It’s a pity that it’s only now with the upcoming council elections that our

councillors are taking more of an interest, and we’ll wait with baited breath to see what their ideas are!

Please – no more asking the public for their opinions only for them o be ignored. People, as stated in the article, are depressed and annoyed by the empty Granite Mile.

We need positive action to reverse the loss of even more of the city’s main thoroughfare, allowing access for all to use the services and facilities.

While ACC had no control over the businesses who have abandoned the city, they were perhaps part of the problem, so let’s see if they take on board public opinion to see if we can have a city with a soul.

Derek A Cruden, Aberdeen