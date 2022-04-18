Readers’ letters: Oil boom well and truly bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Oil boom well and truly bust

By EE readers
April 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Oil boom well and truly bust MANY Aberdonians have worried for decades about the number of jobs and companies in this area which depend upon
the North Sea gas & oil industry.

We always realised that eventually the oil would run out, the only question was when?Our local industries – fishing, farming, granite, paper mills have been decimated in the rush to make room for the oil companies.

From being a large fishing port, not so much as a sardine lands here now, good farmland has been built over (nobody seems to think ahead – we’ll always need
food).

The council also needs to take its share of responsibility for these problems – anybody
with any sense would have been looking out to secure the future of our city and its citizens.

The good old days of high wage earners is well and truly over

CS.

Give city its soul back

I thought all of the comments made by the contributors regarding Union Street were spot on.  It’s a pity that it’s only now with the upcoming council elections that our
councillors are taking more of an interest, and we’ll wait with baited breath to see what their ideas are!

Please – no more asking the public for their opinions only for them o be ignored. People, as stated in the article, are depressed and annoyed by the empty Granite Mile.

We need positive action to reverse the loss of even more of the city’s main thoroughfare, allowing access for all to use the services and facilities.

While ACC had no control over the businesses who have abandoned the city, they were perhaps part of the problem, so let’s see if they take on board public opinion to see if we can have a city with a soul.

Derek A Cruden, Aberdeen

