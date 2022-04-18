Aberdeen Women will pick themselves up quickly after ‘sore’ defeat to Hearts, says Louise Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen Women will pick themselves up quickly after ‘sore’ defeat to Hearts, says Louise Brown

By Sophie Goodwin
April 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Louise Brown says her side will pick themselves up and be ready to go again despite 1-0 defeat to Hearts. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown insists her side will have picked themselves up in time for the historic clash against Rangers at Ibrox this weekend.

The Dons fell to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts on Sunday, a SWPL 1 game they would have hoped to win as they try to secure a top-half finish – and to build momentum ahead of their trip to Glasgow.

Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side travel to Ibrox this weekend to play the league leaders in what will be Rangers’ first ever game at their club stadium.

And Brown believes their disappointment from the result against the Jambos will be long forgotten by then.

She said: “The result was definitely a sore one.

“We were hoping to get the three points against Hearts, and go to Ibrox on a high.

“But it wasn’t our day, and we just have to move on to the next game now.

“We need to pick ourselves up in training and get going again – there’s no point sulking about it.

“It’s going to be a tough run to the end of the season, but we’ve just got to keep our heads up, keep going and end the season on a high.”

Louise Brown battles for the ball in the air against Hearts.

Against Hearts, it was a lacklustre return to action for Aberdeen after two weeks without a game, and they failed to create much in the way of clear-cut chances.

A first-half goal from Aimee Anderson was enough for Hearts secure all three points,  and Brown reckons there can be no excuses about the result or the performance.

“It’s an easy excuse to say we were flat because we’ve had a break – every team gets that at some point in the season,” Brown said. “But I felt it was very balanced when the game kicked off and then we were just flat.

“We came out better in the second half, but just couldn’t get a goal in the end.

“It was a disappointing result.”

