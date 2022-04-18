Aberdeen Women will pick themselves up quickly after ‘sore’ defeat to Hearts, says Louise Brown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown insists her side will have picked themselves up in time for the historic clash against Rangers at Ibrox this weekend.

The Dons fell to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts on Sunday, a SWPL 1 game they would have hoped to win as they try to secure a top-half finish – and to build momentum ahead of their trip to Glasgow.

Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side travel to Ibrox this weekend to play the league leaders in what will be Rangers’ first ever game at their club stadium.

And Brown believes their disappointment from the result against the Jambos will be long forgotten by then.

She said: “The result was definitely a sore one.

“We were hoping to get the three points against Hearts, and go to Ibrox on a high.

“But it wasn’t our day, and we just have to move on to the next game now.

“We need to pick ourselves up in training and get going again – there’s no point sulking about it.

“It’s going to be a tough run to the end of the season, but we’ve just got to keep our heads up, keep going and end the season on a high.”

Against Hearts, it was a lacklustre return to action for Aberdeen after two weeks without a game, and they failed to create much in the way of clear-cut chances.

A first-half goal from Aimee Anderson was enough for Hearts secure all three points, and Brown reckons there can be no excuses about the result or the performance.

“It’s an easy excuse to say we were flat because we’ve had a break – every team gets that at some point in the season,” Brown said. “But I felt it was very balanced when the game kicked off and then we were just flat.

“We came out better in the second half, but just couldn’t get a goal in the end.

“It was a disappointing result.”