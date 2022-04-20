Readers’ letters: Stop masking the policy over face coverings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – The headline (Press and Journal, April 16) “Keep your masks on, say NHS chiefs” just infuriates me.

It is typical of the mixed messaging that has been going on in Scotland throughout the pandemic.

The SNP claims to have been following the science and advice all along and that advice means that from this week it is no longer a legal requirement to wear a mask and that the guidance then is to do so only in the event certain situations.

To me, the headline in The Press and Journal and the advice of these NHS chiefs makes a total mockery of the decision to make it “legal” not to wear them. Either tell us to wear them or tell us not to but not a mixture of both. I constantly cite Denmark’s response to the Covid pandemic and when they stopped wearing masks by law in February the message was crystal clear.

STOP wearing a mask per February 28 and ONLY wear one if you are advised to do so by a medical professional.

To say that it is a “kindness” to others to continue wearing them is not science.

It would be a “kindness” to the taxpayer who pays these NHS chiefs’ salaries if they stopped muddying the waters.

James Walker, Union Grove, Aberdeen.

Council elections and priorities

Sir, – Next month, we have the opportunity to vote for our local authority councillors. Shamefully, only around a third of us participate.

Last time around on Aberdeen City Council, the SNP gained the largest number of councillors – a majority of nine. Unhappy with that fact, the unionist parties coalesced, blocking the voters’ choice of council. Democracy?

In fairness, the unlikely coalition did carry out some excellent work, the building of 2,000 much-needed, council houses being the jewel in their crown. Why they did not do that 30 years ago, in times of plenty, is the question I’d ask.

Like all local authorities, funding from central government has been cut due, in turn, to the block grant from Westminster being cut significantly over the last decade and more. All in all, Aberdeen has still done none too badly, the AWPR finally being opened and the Haudagain improvements about to bear fruit.

We can add to that the upgrades to the rail lines, north and south, plus the new council houses aforementioned. Those projects were all spoken of for 30 years or more, but have finally been delivered thanks to funding from Holyrood. All should, however, have been in place decades ago.

Whichever party, or parties, takes control, they will have a difficult path to tread given the Covid and Brexit issues we continue to endure. I don’t think a rail link to the airport should be a top priority in the present circumstances. Helping the poorest in society in these difficult times must come first.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

Johnson broke the rules and then lied

Sir, – Mhairi E Rennie’s comments are insulting to those who suffered greatly during lockdown and also to all those who did not break any rules.

She states that other people “may” have broken the Covid rules, something she cannot prove, but we do know that Boris DID break the rules and then lied to Parliament, lying being one of his dubious talents.

He is sorry because he was caught on both counts.

While he was enjoying himself, many others, myself included, were not allowed to be near their loved ones when they needed us most. Had she been in that position she would realise that no amount of apologies can suffice for the months of hell that so many went through and will never fully recover from or forget.

Boris is a man unable to understand morality and he should resign. Strutting through the streets of Ukraine cannot hide that fact, nor the fact that he has done little to shorten the time that it takes Ukrainians to come to the UK as refugees.

Diana Montgomery, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.