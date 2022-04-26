Readers’ letters: Nato must oppose barbaric onslaught

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – This conflict in Ukraine must be brought to an end with no possibility of victory for Russia. Ukraine is suffering a barbaric invasion which can no longer simply be observed and tolerated.

At present Ukraine is not only fighting bravely to preserve its own integrity but is fighting also to defend the whole of Europe because if Russia wins here the whole of Europe is at risk from Russian invasion.

Not only should Nato provide weapons to Ukraine but it should now provide air cover and even troops on the ground to remove the Russian army from Ukraine even if this involves direct conflict with Russia within Ukraine.

The conflict should be limited to Ukraine with no attack on Russia itself but using whatever force is required to bring the conflict to a swift end and remove the Russian forces from Ukraine. Even though Ukraine is not a Nato member, Nato as a peace-keeping force cannot stand aside from this blatant unprovoked attack on a neighbour and must act as a united group to show that such aggression will not be tolerated in this day and age.

Chris Rowe, Meadaple, Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire

Rewilding needed despite the signs

Sir, – I was appalled to see many and varied anti-CNPA (Cairngorms National Park Authority) boards appearing across Strathdon and presumably elsewhere yesterday. The language on some of these was contentious, misleading and offensive.

The Grampian Moorland Group and Scotland’s regional moorlands groups should know better than to say that the CNPA has been decimating species since 2003. The suggestion that rewilding would turn Scotland into a theme park is total rot. After all, what do we have now on the large estates other than exactly that for the wealthy and privileged to shoot for pleasure?

We do need more trees and rewilding to help fight climate change and upland Scotland is a perfect place to do just that and re-establish a Caledonian forest for future generations.

Finally, I was particularly pleased to see the roads officer taking very swift action on the removal of these boards after receiving many complaints from local park residents.

Stephen Campbell, Hillockhead, Strathdon

Office figures show scale of problem

Sir, – I wrote on April 16 about the Aberdeen office rental market to stimulate a debate on its current state and am delighted that the head of one of the UK’s leading firms of surveyors has responded.

Together, hopefully, we are informing councillors (and candidates) on the current issues and this will assist them when they make decisions on planning matters going forward. The only point where we disagree is on his suggestion that the Aberdeen uptake is something positive to talk about compared to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

His office has published on the internet office availability figures for the end of 2021 of Aberdeen 2,793,060 sq ft, Edinburgh 1,908,640 sq ft and Glasgow 2,284,570 sq ft and Wikipedia suggests populations for Aberdeen of 198,590, Edinburgh of 506,520 and Glasgow of 632,350.

Whatever the take-up in a calendar quarter might be, for Aberdeen to have 50% more vacant office property than Edinburgh, when Edinburgh is 250% of the size of Aberdeen (and 22% more vacant office property than Glasgow, when Glasgow is 310% of the size of Aberdeen) is a serious problem.

Roy Roxburgh, North Deeside Road, Cults, Aberdeen

Buses seem to be running on hot air

Sir, – David Boddie’s letter of April 22 raised a wry smile.

Politicians of all ilks use buses to promote their cause.

I remember a red one, emblazoned with saving £350 million a week to give to the NHS if we agreed to leave the EU. Quite possibly, it belched fumes also. It appears the message was simply hot air.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen