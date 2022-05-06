Readers’ letters: Let’s have proactive engagement instead of keyboard sniping

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I was equally astonished and disappointed by Dick Winchester’s overwhelmingly negative letter, the content of which displayed a significant lack of understanding of what the Energy Transition Zone is and the massive opportunities that the move to low-carbon energy sources provides to both the regional and Scottish economies.

On reflection, perhaps I wasn’t surprised at all as this fits the ongoing narrative from someone that, worryingly, has been an “adviser” to the Scottish Government on related issues and has plenty to say on what he believes to be wrong but no alternative answers as to what should happen – other than “saving St Fittick’s Park from being destroyed”, something no one wants to see happen.

Mr Winchester appears to be of the opinion that Scotland has lost out to other places in the race to be a leader in low-carbon energy technologies and operations. This is something that I, and many in my network, disagree strongly with and are actively doing something about.

If it were true, it’s a poor reflection on him and colleagues on a raft of government committees that were tasked with shaping the future of Scotland’s energy industry. Instead he is now simply knocking those that have stepped in to address this failure.

It is important to recognise that 90% of the proposed Energy Transition Zone is repurposing existing industrial sites at East Tullos and Altens, largely 1970s buildings, so the suggestion this is only a case of building “brand-new business premises” is false.

A comprehensive programme of brownfield investment is under way to deliver market-ready properties and development sites for high-value manufacturing and the wider energy transition supply chain. This co-ordinated investment will include the creation of specialist campuses for hydrogen, offshore wind, education, skills and innovation that position Aberdeen and Scotland at the centre of the energy transition.

This is all being done to meet the clear demand that, contrary to Mr Winchester’s claims, certainly does exist. To take on example, around 70% of the ScotWind licences fall within 100 nautical miles of Aberdeen and almost all of the successful bidders have made firm commitments to utilising Scottish supply chain content in delivering these multi-billion-pound developments, with two of them so far committing to site global operations and maintenance centres of excellence for offshore wind in Aberdeen.

This is not about more unwanted office space but industrial and commercial premises to prepare the ground for this. The Chamber’s Scotland’s Urban AGE2 report authored by Professor Brian Evans of Glasgow Urban Lab which launches on May 24 tells us that such facilities are urgently needed as “industrial property vacancy rates have fallen to record low levels in Scotland’s three main cities”, and that “the current development and refurbishment rate is a fraction of what will be required”.

The Chamber is in regular dialogue with companies and potential investors that wish to be part of delivering this vision and seeking to establish themselves in the region. They tell us that access to skills and fit-for-purpose infrastructure is paramount.

Our world-class oil and gas industry and supply chain means we have a critical mass of talented people whose skills can easily transfer to supporting new energies but we must enhance our infrastructure offer and that is precisely what the zone is seeking to achieve, so our city region doesn’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which will create jobs, prosperity and enable a just transition.

Mr Winchester’s comments about a hydrogen electrolyser are well made but this is only a small piece of the jigsaw. I’m sure that the people driving this transition in the region would be pleased to engage with him on his thoughts on the topic and it would be welcomed if he used his knowledge to proactively engage in the agenda rather than sniping from behind his keyboard.

Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Happy memories of Kittybrewster

Sir, – Growing up during the Second World War in the Kittybrewster area of Aberdeen, I went to my local Cinema, The Astoria, very often.

There were usually two different programmes per week (Mon – Wed, Thurs – Sat), and often there would be queues for popular films.

The films being shown were also the same ones as those being presented at the Kingsway, now a bingo hall on King Street.

The best known of the Astoria’s organists was George Blackmore, who would play between the main feature and the second one (you certainly got your money’s worth then).

The nearby Central Park was home to two junior football teams, but it had no grass, being used as a car park on mart days.

Fred Crawford, The Square, Ellon.

Royal Navy about more than ships

Sir, – HM Forces will play a major part in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Fleet reviews may be history but there should always be “sea room” for the Royal Navy at state events.

The RAF, which operates 75% of British military aircraft, closes the Queen’s birthday parade with a flypast. It is surely right for Fleet Air Arm aircraft, with Army Air Corps colleagues – comprising a very frontline 25% – to take part in flypasts, both along The Mall and at Armed Forces Day (Scarborough is the national host this year).

The Fleet Air Arm and Royal Marines make it obvious that the Royal Navy is about more than ships and submarines.

Rear Admiral Jeremy Larken DSO, Reachview Close, London.

Decency of Tories hijacked by the PM

Sir, – Ivan Reid’s letter is wrong to separate the PM’s behaviour from the “lack of respect for others and property” shown by yobbos, many of whom “are not taught respect” and “if caught the sentence is no deterrent”.

The PM was an enthusiast in the vandal Bullingdon Club, trashing restaurants which had just served them – “we did it for a laugh” in Ivan Reid’s words, with no penalty as wealthy parents paid out.

The PM continues a vandal’s mindset of “rules don’t apply to me and I won’t get caught”, while trashing the norms of the UK’s voluntary constitution and of parliamentary service.

No democracy deserves, nor survives over time, such wanton disdain and self-centredness. Conservative decency has been hijacked.

Mike Hannan, Earlswells Place, Cults.

Security of energy matters to us all

Sir, – I fully support Sir Ian Wood’s recent remarks as to energy security.

While we are all committed to supporting the move towards cleaner sources of energy, recent events in Eastern Europe have clearly shown that this country needs to take responsibility for a well thought through energy security plan.

Governments throughout Europe are having to completely rethink their energy futures, and so should the Scottish Government.

Importing oil and gas during the transition phase is NOT the solution for our future – especially from nations that use the revenue to wage war.

I appeal to the Scottish Government to work to provide the energy security that is so important to us all.

Graham Whitbourn, North Beach Road, Balmedie.