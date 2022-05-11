Readers’ letters: Beergate was break for food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Readers’ letters: Beergate was break for food

By EE readers
May 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 7:04 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir is to be investigated by police amid allegations he broke lockdown rules last year. Picture by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Keir Starmer, now facing an inquiry by Durham police after being spotted having a beer with colleagues during the Covid lockdown era, surely has no case to answer.

He, along with like-minded parliamentarians, was quite rightly engaged in campaigning to convince voters in the upcoming Hartlepool by-election to have no dealings with the party of the present occupier of 10 Downing Street, to them surely the most unworthy politician ever to hold this great office of state.

Hours spent in campaigning made those involved seek nourishment, and with the taverns closed during the pandemic, the group retired to a members’ office where welcome food and drink was delivered.

Although alternative beverages were available, Sir Keir found beer to be more lubricating to his vocal chords. This will resonate with the police accustomed to dealing with the fallout from pub closing time.

So the difference between “beergate” and “partygate” was the former allowed participants access to necessary sustenance while the latter an excuse for, well “a party”.

My own verdict on Sir Keir is not guilty – a decent man lacking the charisma to ever get the keys to No 10.

I W Reid, Laurencekirk.

Turnout appals

Having looked at the turnout to the local elections, I am appalled at the very low turnout of the people who were able to vote albeit by post or going to the election points.

The voters who could not be bothered voting did in fact allow the SNP to stay in power at Holyrood and I am very sure that this will not be welcomed by many voters in Scotland.

So, for the next few years, where will the SNP waste more of the taxpayers’ cash? Perhaps a shipyard or maybe an airport?

G Elder, Peterhead.

Scexit eclipsed

During the council election campaign, Nicola Sturgeon urged voters to “Send Boris a message” and opinion polls forecast an “astonishing” 44% vote share. In fact, the SNP got a 34% share of the vote. Only 641,000 – one in seven – of Scotland’s 4.3 million voters voted SNP.

Scotland’s “message to Boris” is: Scexit has been eclipsed by Covid, economic crisis and war, and dogged by SNP incompetence, scandals and cover-ups. It is running out of steam and into the buffers of voter anger and apathy.

A Sutherland, Stonehaven.

