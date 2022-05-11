Fife ‘abattoir farm’ goes on the market for £3.9m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife ‘abattoir farm’ goes on the market for £3.9m

By Nancy Nicolson
May 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 6:54 pm
The arable farm is also home to a micro-abattoir.
The couple who established a successful on-farm micro-abattoir in Fife have put their farm on the market as they can no longer cope with the demand for slaughtering from across Scotland.

Bob and Jane Prentice opened a specialised deer abattoir at Downfield Farm near Cupar in 2015, initially to process their own and other farmed deer.

They expanded to processing sheep and goats the following year, and now butcher cattle and pigs as well.

Jane and Bob Prentice are selling their farm.

A lack of local abattoirs elsewhere in Scotland means the operation, which was originally designed to operate on only two days a week, is now working at full capacity with a staff of 10, with livestock coming from as far afield as Huntly, Mull and Dumfriesshire.

Jane Prentice said: “We are working seven days a week and there’s no break.

“We had enquiries before Covid about extending the abattoir to slaughter cattle and pigs, and since then those enquiries have come back from people who want to export meat, but we’re just tired as it is non-stop.

“However, we don’t want to stay here and watch someone else operating the abattoir, so we’re putting the farm on the market.”

The Downfield abattoir began as a specialist plant for deer.

Downfield itself, which extends to 405 acres and includes the abattoir and butchery, is for sale for offers over £3.9 million, and the abattoir and meat processing business as well as three residential properties which are available to purchase by separate negotiation.

The grade 3(1) and 3(2) land is farmed organically and grows a range of arable crops including barley and wheat as well as turnips, carrots and potatoes.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with selling agents, Galbraith, said: “The sale of Downfield farm presents a rare opportunity to acquire a productive and commercial landholding offering significant potential to continue with the existing livestock and arable farming enterprise alongside the successful abattoir and custom butchery business.

Downfield extends to 405 acres.

“The land at Downfield is in good heart and the well-positioned modern farmhouse benefits from spectacular views over the surrounding countryside and hills beyond. The property was built in 2012 and offers spacious and very well-presented family accommodation set over two floors and there are an excellent range of modern farm buildings, and productive and versatile areas of farmland which will be a significant asset to the purchaser.

“We expect a great deal of interest from a number of different types of buyers.”

Downfield Farm steading in Fife.

For more information visit galbraithgroup.com.

