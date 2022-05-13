Readers’ letters: Blinkered view of fundraising effort is uninformed and nasty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I do not live permanently in Scotland but do spend almost half of my time with my partner in the north-east.

We have a great love of the Highlands and Islands, and particularly the West Coast and have fond memories of the peace and solitude we found there, especially the Applecross peninsula, almost 30 years ago.

Consequently, I am no great fan of the NC500 which I feel has taken something away from the ambience and, although it has undoubtedly brought a measure of prosperity for some, it has its downside as well.

However, I could not let pass without comment the unpleasant outburst from Mr Moncur (NC Route Isn’t Race Track – (P&J Letters, May 9) ). I can almost let go the uninformed drivel, anti-motorcycling rhetoric and personal comments about George Maciver, but the bit about hoping the Northern Constabulary lie in wait for him during his fundraising effort is just nasty.

Yes, there are irresponsible people who misuse the roads, but they are not exclusively motorcyclists. I do hope Mr Maciver, who responded to this much more graciously than he had any obligation to, raises even more money for The Highland Hospice as a result and won’t be put off in the face of such blinkered, cynical claptrap.

Andy Sanson. Madeira Walk, Church Stretton.

Ramsay can be a star at right club

Sir, – For Calvin Ramsay, the teenage Dons defender, the riches of top class football beckon and the prospect of becoming a Liverpool player, as according to reports, “an understudy for Trent Alexander -Arnold” must be hard to resist.

But tempting though it might be to eventually become involved in the Liverpool first-team set-up his chances of ousting one of the world’s finest full-backs – a 23-year-old Liverpool lad with a voice to verify his heritage – are almost nil.

Why waste his undoubted talent by being sent on loan or warming the subs bench?

If an offer comes from another English Premiership or indeed Championship club, would this not be his best way forward just like fellow north-east lads Ryan Fraser and Scott McKenna.

Both are playing for decent clubs and for their country.

Mind you, it doesn’t need to be a club with an enviable history –Andy Robertson came to Liverpool from Hull City.

Playing regularly and well is what catches the eye of the top clubs.

While on the subject of football, how strange it is we as a country produce world class full-backs, decent midfielders but no forward capable of regularly sticking the ball in the opposition’s net. Where have all the young goal-getters gone?

Ivan W Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Why no fine for law-breakers?

Sir, – We have just been told of the government’s priorities for the year ahead. Privatising Channel 4 is a priority, while curbing the actions of employers, such as P&O, who treated their employers with disdain, breaking the law in the process is not. Priorities prime minister?

Ron Campbell. Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

Unite to keep SNP out of coalition

Sir, – At the time of writing Aberdeen Lib Dems have not yet joined the SNP to form an administration for Aberdeen Council.

In 2014 almost 60% voted no. Last week the SNP got 22,000 votes from Aberdeen’s 207,000 registered voters.

Only one in every 10 could be bothered voting for the party that will undoubtedly use its power in the city to advance the unwanted case for independence, not least in our schools.

A Labour, Conservative and Lib Dem coalition would represent 34,374 total votes. An SNP/Lib Dem coalition would represent 32,094 total votes.

Aberdeen was voted the best council in the UK recently. If it works, why try to fix it?

Would it not be better for Martin Greig and his colleagues to join the Conservatives and Labour in Aberdeen to keep the SNP out to maintain all the good work, and avoid the rage of all the Lib Dem, Labour and Conservative voters who gave one of their votes to the Lib Dems with that in mind?

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Traumatised son let down by law

Sir, – I believe that the judges acted unfairly and in a disgusting manner when they overturned the £290,000 damages to the son of a tragic diver.

The nine-year-old boy was entitled by law to that money for damages.

But if the law is selfish and unfair, how can we ever trust it again?

That poor boy has lost his father and must be traumatised by it, surely he’s entitled to some form of compensation?

Dr John Smith. Birchview Court, Inverness.

Lib Dems deliver on local issues

Sir, – As an independence voter way back in 2014 who voted for Stephen Smith (SNP) on first preference and Colin Simpson (Scottish Liberal Democrats) on second preference I am glad that the Scottish Lib Dems trust their local representatives to get the best deal for locals regardless of party, colour or whether nationalist or unionist.

Local government is all about delivering local services like bin collections and other essential services, and as someone who had cause to deliver groceries to the stage door at His Majesty’s Theatre next to the building site that is Union Terrace Gardens and the mess that is Union Street, I am sure most residents don’t care who sorts it out – just that it gets sorted out.

What other city would reject £50 million from industrialist Sir Ian Wood to improve Union Terrace Gardens or money from an oil company to help build a city bypass? Only in Aberdeen could they think that was a good idea.

When I started my job delivering groceries back in 2012 the main city roads were only fit for a Sunday drive not as major commuter routes. There was actually a Scottish Lib Dem transport secretary when a bypass was started to be thought about seriously.

While Scottish Labour did not put forward any candidates in Peterhead South and Cruden, and the Scottish Conservatives were only after the unionist vote, at least the Scottish Lib Dem candidate, now councillor Colin Simpson, had the good sense to realise that independence voters of 2014 can actually vote for any candidate of their choosing.

This is in sharp contrast to the Scottish Labour Party who like to pretend, in my opinion, that they are the sensible voice of reason and represent the working class, and the Scottish Conservative Party who seem to be only interested in gaining the unionist vote.

Peter Ovenstone. Orchard Grove, Peterhead.

Indyref2 would expose SNP lies

Sir, – Douglas Cowe (P&J Letters, May 11) absolutely hits the nail smack bang on the head, with his telling facts about the SNP.

The SNP are experts at manufacturing grievances against our United Kingdom, but useless at government. They are incapable of even building a couple of ferry boats, or of producing a sustainable economic plan for their so-called independent Scotland.

During the 15 indyref2-obsessed years in control at Holyrood, the one thing the arrogant Nats have excelled at is squandering vast amounts of taxpayers’ money on unsustainable handouts just to bribe and gather votes.

With everything they touch turning to disaster, the last thing Scotland needs is independence from the hoodwinking and deluded SNP.

It’s time to let indyref2 happen, following the very strict rules of the SNP constitution: “A two-thirds majority must be achieved before change.”

George Emslie. Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.