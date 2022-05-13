Readers’ letters: Bring back buses to Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s obvious the council doesn’t listen to what most people in Aberdeen want and that is for the buses back on to Union Street.

Can’t they see why Boots the Chemist has come out of Union Street, and all the other shops too?

I used to get the bus to Back Wynd to get the bus to Boots in the Bon Accord Centre, but I have too far to walk now and the bus doesn’t stop to get to the one in Union Square.

Forget about pensioners and disabled people.

I hope the new council will do the right thing.

EG, Bridge of Don.

Poll position

Here’s an interesting statistic: one million Scots voted to leave the EU in 2016 and only 641,000 voted SNP last week. I voted for neither.

A Sutherland, Stonehaven.