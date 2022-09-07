Readers’ letters: Liz Truss worries, the vital role of bin men and new Aberdeen football stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – We have a new prime minister, but will any meaningful change come about?

People are struggling with rising prices. Freezing the energy cap at its present level would be beneficial (if expensive) to all, business included. Such a move would avoid the closure of small businesses and consequential unemployment, not to mention taking some strain off the low-paid. It would also be easy to implement, at speed, removing the need for intensely bureaucratic alternatives. Benefits would also need uprated – the restoration of the £20 removed from universal credit being a start.

Possibly only a general election will bring necessary changes, given the incumbents’ actions have caused the nation’s credit rating to be reduced twice, along with devaluation of the pound (20% at one point), not to mention the massive debt levels accrued by them.

They trumpeted they “got Brexit done”. Regrettably, we were all “done” in the process, none of the promised “Brexit dividends” having come to pass.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

GERS figures rely on status quo

Sir, – There is more than one way to interpret GERS figures and, because of their complexity and the complexity of the mechanism behind their creation, they are fully understood by very few, including myself. Even economists argue about their interpretation.

But of course, the elephant in the room is independence. I do not believe for a minute that an independent Scotland would be run on the basis of current Westminster policies on welfare, health, immigration or trade. Nor would it be in thrall to the extent that Westminster currently is to the oil and energy big boys and their pursuit of profit to the detriment of the ordinary man.

Austerity was and continues to be a choice, as does the present version of rampant capitalism. These are clearly choices Scotland would not make for itself.

Thus, the economic picture of an independent Scotland would be radically different from what it is now. With its undeniable wealth of resources, Scotland is well placed to make a success of its future once it is free of the Union. Many other countries endorse this view and would welcome us as independent players.

So for me, the Andrew Wilson take on Scotland’s future is so mired in the status quo as to be bound to generate a pessimistic view.

There are many capable and optimistic Scots who wish to move away from UK’s make-it-up-as-you-go-along non-constitution, which allows the current batch of Tories to undermine our country at every turn. They have already begun to dismantle our devolution settlement and have shown no regard whatsoever for our different needs in key areas such as immigration.

A more open policy on this alone would have a huge impact on our economic situation, not to mention our overall wellbeing.

But you won’t see that reflected in any GERS figures, because GERS is based on the system we are forced to live with at present.

What the economic doom-sayers don’t mention is that Scotland has huge potential for success when we can run our affairs in a more socially responsible and equitable way.

For the record, I am not a member of the SNP and do not think they have got everything right.

They are, however, our elected representatives. If anything, I believe they are too conservative (small c) in their approach, as independence will require bold, assertive action, which so far they haven’t shown much of.

Graham Bell, Allarburn Park, Kiltarlity.

Is Aberdeen being short-changed?

Sir, – I’m not sure if Aberdeen City Council’s £1m aid package is short-changing the city’s poor and council tax payers, or just a welcome and reasonable gesture given all its other commitments and spending on social care.

It certainly seems a bit more targeted to providing the basics for the most needy of its 250,000 citizens than the £10m that Glasgow City is spending on gift cards for 85k low-income households. On a population basis, that means Aberdeen should be spending £5m.

The 800-plus list of participating Glasgow venues is varied — from beauticians to booksellers, chemists to card shops, bike shops to butchers, tailors to tattoo artists, and pen shops to picture-framers. There’s even a dog photographer and a famous sticky-carpeted nightclub.

I hope the SNP-LibDem council can explain why Aberdeen can’t do the same. Without pointing the finger at their political cousins in the (very) Dear Green City.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Owners have duty of stewardship

Sir, – To Aberdeen Harbour Board.

Your properties of the old Torry Bar (acquired late 2007) and the Bon Accord Works at Greyhope Road (acquired late 2012) have been abandoned by you and lie derelict.

Visitors to the fantastic Greyhope Bay Centre have to pass these eyesores en route, and the folk of Torry simply have no choice but to live with them.

Surely stewardship comes with ownership?

Might I ask if you have any plans to refurbish or sell these buildings so that new owners might bring new life to the area?

You are a trust port and as such, the “the local community” is enshrined as a stakeholder in 1.2.2 of Modern Trust Ports for Scotland: Guidance for Good Governance.

With your lack of community engagement and policy of leaving buildings derelict, do you think you are abiding by the guide?

Richard Caie, Wood Street, Aberdeen.

Dons form hype is misplaced

Sir, – Two wins over teams of 10 men and struggling to beat mighty Annan Athletic, plus a laboured draw against Ross County, show that any preconceived ideas of an upsurge in form are misplaced, at least at present. This may change as the season progresses.

It is better to have reality bite now than endure any more hype about how great things are.

Bob Mackay, Silverburn Road, Aberdeen.

Bin men play vital role in society

Sir, – I do enjoy Letters to the Editor in The P&J. However, at times, I wonder where some folk are coming from.

Stuart McKay (Letters, September 3) has something of a rant at striking refuse collectors. Pictures of the streets in Edinburgh or Aberdeen surely let us see what life would be like without our bin men. He accuses them of selfishness and greed, yet surely he can see that, without bin men, we can be in a morass of muck and dangerous vermin. Yes, there are other important public servants in our health service and other spheres, but some of them are better paid than our bin men and not subject to daily contact with the general public’s waste – and some of it is really foul.

I am pleased whenever I see our local bin men, because they stand between me and all the rubbish I could not get rid of without their hard work. Indeed, our bin men stand between all of us and vermin and deadly diseases that could rapidly bring society to its knees and worse. For me, bin men are a very important part of our nation’s welfare and deserve a decent wage rise.

David Whyte, Lemanfield Crescent, Garmouth.

Warriors take us back to Dark Ages

Sir, – London police arrested eight individuals after Extinction Rebellion climate activists staged a protest inside Parliament where they superglued themselves around the speaker’s chair.

Protests by XR, Just Stop Oil, Tyre Extinguishers, Insulate Britain and others must be stopped.

The UK is in the worst energy crisis for decades and the economy could crash, leading to mass unemployment, bankruptcy and civil unrest. We need energy security, but eco-demonstrators are determined that oil, gas and coal stay in the ground.

Do they not realise that the world is now scrambling to secure fossil fuels to stop the lights going out? These eco-warriors are really eco-cowards since they never dare venture to China, India, Russia, the Arab Emirates, other oil and gas nations and now coal nations, which are responsible for over 70% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The new prime minister should immediately show her mettle and declare an energy emergency and ban all eco-demonstrations and warn of draconian jail terms and criminal records for those who would take us back to the Dark Ages.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

SNP turning Scot against Scot

Sir, – It’s beginning to look a lot like regular correspondent Grant Frazer (Letters, September 2) has been indoctrinated by the SNP, and cannot help but spew out the usual disrespect and condemnation of our UK – a world-leading powerhouse nation that has become a mecca for tens of thousands of migrants from around the globe.

In their dogmatic attempts at undermining our UK Government, the hypocritical SNP have become world champions at fake outrage and manufacturing grievances, but are useless at government, have no sustainable “independence” plan, and take very badly indeed to getting a dose of their own medicine; or as Corporal Jones from Dad’s Army would have observed: “They don’t like it up ’em.”

After more than 15 IndyRef2-obsessed years of failure at Holyrood, the secretive Nat leadership have turned Scotland into a place where bone idle has become the way of life for many people; they have turned Scot against Scot; and our country into a nanny state.

Chief Nanny Sturgeon (the great promoter of idleness) panders to and has given the vote to our 16-year-old schoolchildren, refugees, prisoners and foreign nationals; and also continues to squander taxpayers’ money on grovelling hand-outs, all in her desperation for votes.

Scotland’s struggling taxpayers have had enough of hoodwinking nationalist headbangers, who will have Scot fighting Scot, just like back in the days of clan warfare.

It’s time to scrap our broken-down Holyrood Parliament, devolving powers to our more than plenty 32 council regions, where only people of proven integrity and wisdom should be allowed in government. It’s not rocket science.

George Emslie, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

Compare directly for accountability

Sir, – Most readers will have sufficient knowledge and experience to recognise that Ron Campbell’s six-point list of things the Surfers Against Sewage’s water quality report a year ago revealed showed that one site (at Portobello beach) was worse than any they tested south of the border. The Helensburgh sewage treatment plant on the Clyde reportedly discharged over 1,200 times in 2020.

It is reported elsewhere that only around 10% of sewage overflows in Scotland are monitored, compared with about 80% in England – so not surprisingly, they record more discharges. If sewage discharges are monitored by the Environment Agency in England and Wales and Scottish Water in Scotland, each using different standards and criteria, then it is difficult to compare effectiveness and easy to pick out a statistic that supports an argument that one is better than the other.

The SNP has a history of doing things differently so as to avoid direct comparison with the rest of the UK. Only when there is standardised reporting that allows direct comparisons of the SNP’s performance, will we get true accountability and better government in Holyrood.

Mark Openshaw, Earlswells Road, Cults, Aberdeen.

Think again on beach stadium

Sir, – Further to recent correspondence on the possible beach location for a football stadium, where Aberdeen City Council is trying to attract Aberdeen Football Club and bulldoze through a beach development that will require a large “loaned” expenditure.

The public of Aberdeen have not been given the opportunity to see a proposed layout for discussion and comment.

Are drawings available? The public do not realise what is being proposed and certainly the picture previously displayed is not realistic for the location.

At Pittodrie Stadium the wall height at the two sides are similar to the tallest flats on Links Road – the two goal ends at the roof peak are almost twice the height of the flats on Links Road.

The footprint alone of Pittodrie will barely fit onto the odd shape of the Links area and that is not including any bus and car parking requirements!

The proposal is unbelievable – on entrance and exit from the stadium the supporters have to cross roads that surround the proposed one – that alone is a very high safety risk.

Traffic congestion, access and exit routes are not suitable with too many traffic “nip points”, overall noise and crowd control. The beach area is already very popular and busy, and the Links area open ground is for public use and not for company profit-making.

The original comments by the council were that the leisure centre along with Transition Extreme Sports were to be replaced – clarification and drawing layout also needs to be seen and, again, overall parking.

The public were given the opportunity to consult and comment on the Union Terrace development – why not the beach?

They would be angry to believe what is proposed in that area of ground.

I would be interested in what the police, fire brigade, ambulances and safety review- crowd report would highlight.

Why not continue to develop the Westhill site? I note the Kingsford Stadium development has full authorisation for construction.

David A Craig.