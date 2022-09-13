Readers’ letters: The Queen’s cortege, global warming and prophetic words after death of King George VI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: The Queen’s cortege, global warming and prophetic words after death of King George VI

By P&J and EE readers
September 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Queen's cortege passing through Ballater.
The Queen's cortege passing through Ballater.

Sir, – Re the Queen’s final journey from Balmoral. I stood to watch at Potarch, Deeside, alongside hundreds of people, old and young, with some in wheelchairs, on both sides of road.

The entourage just bombed down Deeside at 40 or 50mph. If you blinked you missed the coffin, and I’m sure a great many did. One elderly man said he didn’t have time to bow his head and one lady also said she missed the coffin going past.

What was the point of us all travelling to pay our respects to the Queen we loved when children taken there will have zero memory of seeing her on her final journey?

It would have been no problem for the cortege to slow down when passing sections of the route with large crowds. We are left feeling cheated and angry.

We have been treated with contempt.

This left a bad taste in the mouth in place of what should have been a feeling of warmth. Whose decision was it to make it a race – the organisers? Police Scotland? Shame on them.

The Queen, who loved Deeside and its people, would have been so sad about this.

And the BBC announces live on TV that the people of Scotland don’t “emote” or care the same as the English. Well, probably not now.

Will the funeral be at 50mph as well?

Hugh and Irene Spencer, Westwood Way, Westhill.

Prophetic words from 70 years ago

Sir, – I’d like to share with readers some words my late father, Rev Douglas Sutherland, wrote to his congregation in the West Parish Church, Inverness, following the death of King George VI in February 1952.

Having spoken about the death of Queen Victoria he wrote: “One day when, we hope, she too is an old, old woman, that same hour will strike for the fair young lady who is now our Queen.

“And the gradually loosening silver cord of her mind will perhaps also go back – back across the years to when Philip, Duke of Edinburgh broke the news in the royal lodge a few hours after that carefree night in the treetops at Kenya.

“We have a sure hope that by the grace of God and through the stability of that character which she has already so strongly built up, our Queen will meet that day, when it comes, with the same peace of mind and spirit as did Victoria.”

I feel sure those words written more than 70 years ago came to pass on Thursday.

Ian Sutherland, Airyhall Gardens, Aberdeen.

Collaboration key to UK’s success

Sir, – Boris Johnson’s exit at No 10 stinks of narcissism, he cares nothing for his successor nor the rest of the UK. His baton hand-on because “they changed the rules” (not his attacks on the norms of our constitution), plus more Ancient Rome-style suggestions of a return, all undermine rather than help his successor.

Yet Truss naively pays him homage, from Kiev but not quite to Scotland – why stop at Carlisle?

And she ignorantly uses the Russian Kiev, rather than Ukrainian Kyiv. Perhaps anywhere north of Carlisle or Kyiv fails to register in her thoughts?

Truss delivered nothing as trade secretary (rollover of existing EU deals, stress to UK farming by new Australasia deals, no UK-beneficial US deal) and as foreign secretary prolonged the Northern Ireland impasse. So what “super-inclusive policies” can we look forward to, given her exclusion of non-compliant sycophants?

We desperately need both cross-party and internal party co-operation of all views (Scotland and UK), not extreme factions vying within the Conservative party to control their leader.

This is more important than Truss or whoever is PM. Johnson’s protracted exit from No 10 makes divisions even worse.

Where are the collaborative politicians these days?

Mike Hannan, Earlswells Place, Cults, Aberdeen.

Traffic lights cause rush-hour queues

Sir, – The eastbound traffic lights at the Auchmill Road/Haudagain bypass junction, heading towards the roundabout, spend a long time on red which results in long traffic queues during the evening rush hour similar to before the bypass was built. As no traffic from any other source can enter this section of road, why are these traffic lights being set to red?

This new road cost many millions, but the benefits have not yet been fully realised simply due to traffic light settings.

I previously reported this on your website with no change or response, and have also contacted Aberdeen City Council, but as they are not due to take on responsibility for this section of road until April 2023, they directed me back to yourselves and this email address.

Sam Petchey, Queen Street, Aberdeen.

No denying effects of climate change

Sir, – Dr Charles Wardrop is apparently a retired medical physician. He quotes a well-known climate denier Professor Happer as an authoritative source in his letter.

This is typical of climate change misinformation. You find one scientist who disagrees, and ignore the literally thousands of scientists working in the field of climate science, and the reams of work published by the UN.

Why does The P&J keep giving oxygen to this nonsense? A letter from Dr Wardrop in Monday’s paper and one on Tuesday as well? Give us a break!

Science is about the body of evidence, not just one individual’s view. That’s how it works.

You can deny the truth, but nature has a horrible habit of ignoring that. So this year alone, 16 million trees had to be cleared up after the winter storms here. Crops are affected by drought in the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal. An area the size of the UK underwater in Pakistan. Unprecedented temperature records and wildfires in many places. That’s just to mention a few of the effects now becoming clearer and clearer.

Lesley Ellis, Reekitlane, Tarland.

Stoking hysteria of global warming

Sir, – There has been much said in your letters pages regarding global warming and the alleged catastrophe that is supposed to be approaching.

There is no doubt that the climate is warming. Some of those living in Aberdeenshire will recall the snows of 50 years ago which do not occur now.

However, everything these days seems to be blamed on climate change, the latest being the “golf ball-sized hailstones” recently in Spain.

I recall being on holiday in France about 40 years ago when a similar phenomenon occurred, damaging property and cars.

Much has also been said about the floods in Pakistan with a similar climate change tag.

These floods due to the monsoon occur fairly regularly.

The world’s population has grown significantly but we are still able to feed this ever-growing number.

The famines which occurred in history were, in the main, due to cold periods in the global climate.

Even the IPCC admits in its latest report that the evidence supporting increased hurricanes, drought and flooding is scant.

Too many politicians and others have listened to frightened activists (and those with a political agenda) and are stoking the hysteria which history tells us is unjustified.

Mike Salter, Glassel, Banchory.

Time to recognise nuclear veterans

Sir, – One of the final acts of Boris Johnson as prime minister was to write an open letter to the armed forces personnel involved in the UK’s nuclear testing programme during the 1950s.

On June 6 this year, he met with a group of veterans, families, and supporters, where he heard accounts of some of the problems they had encountered since these tests. He then promised to look into ways in which their service could be recognised.

In the letter, he thanked the veterans for their part in the development of the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent, and along with other methods of recognition, he stated that it was his firm belief that “you all deserve to be honoured with a medal”.

On October 3 it will be the 70th anniversary of the first UK nuclear test, Operation Hurricane, where a nuclear device was exploded in the hull of HMS Pymm off the north-west coast of Australia.

Colin Moir, Main Street, Hatton.

Storm is brewing over lack of wind

Sir, – It may have escaped the attention of Nicola Sturgeon and her Green chums in Holyrood as they pursue their IndyRef2 campaign with zeal, that a report is available which shows that the wind speed for 2021 was the second lowest for the past 50 years, and the average wind speed for the UK last year fell from 9.7 knots in 2020 to 8.6kn in 2021.

It must be assumed that this is the effect of global warming, and as such will be a progressively worsening situation for the production of electricity through wind energy as it blows less and less as the years progress.

So where does the energy come from when the wind doesn’t blow?

I’m old enough to remember when all the small towns and burghs in Scotland had coal, gas, and electric power available on site, and if my memory serves me correctly at Dounreay there was research done on a small reactor which was developed for nuclear submarines, under the name of HMS Vulcan.

As a result of this, or maybe not, Rolls-Royce have produced a Small Modular Reactor (SMR). Surely, rather than investing in monoliths which take a decade to build, these SMRs could be placed strategically around the country to serve the population when wind power is not available.

When wind power is available these SMRs if stationed near the coast could be involved in the production of hydrogen, and the desalination of seawater which could be pumped to storage facilities inland to serve the population and the farming industry in times of drought, which we have seen recently, and according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) will be a yearly problem.

These SMRs are to be approved by the Netherlands government, which was the first of many to anticipate the problems of relying on Russian fossil fuels, and among the first to sever the links with the current regime.

Perhaps it is time for this SNP government, instead of wasting taxpayers’ money on SNP frivolities, to think out of the box to see what is plainly and most certainly coming over the horizon.

Alexander Sutherland, Hilton Drive, Aberdeen.

No defence for this offensive outburst

Sir, – According to our first minister, the people of Scotland would be offended by the fact that Prime Minister Liz Truss once labelled her an “attention seeker”.

I presume one of those mortally offended souls was Ian Beattie.

It seems, however, (Letters, September 10) that he finds it quite acceptable to call Boris Johnson a “criminal” and a “prat”, Liz Truss “stupid” and an “idiot”, the government collectively as “planks” and all of us who exercised our democratic right to vote for Brexit as “baa-heids”.

I’ll leave it to your readers to decide who is the more offensive.

Mike Masson, Oak Tree Avenue, Banchory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Post Thumbnail
Readers letters: Liz Truss, church closures and Friends of the Earth's anti-fracking campaign
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The cost of electric cars, the UK's population decline and strike action
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Liz Truss worries, the vital role of bin men and new Aberdeen…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Talent within Scottish football, independence for the Northern Isles and bus trip…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Bon Accord shopping centre, bin strikes and expensive net-zero goals
0
The proposed Aberdeen FC beach stadium.
Readers' letters: Funding for new football stadium, climate change and how to survive the…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Appreciation for police officers, the destruction of Aberdeen city's heritage and wind…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Seafood jobs threatened, memories of Marchburn and the energy crisis
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Kickstart scheme a success in Aberdee Picture shows; Refuse Loaders. Aberdeen . Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; Unknown
Readers' letters: Ditching new bins for better pay, wild salmon decline and giving GPs…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Window installation, climate change deniers and Eurovision hosts
0

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0