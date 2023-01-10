Readers’ letters: The current NHS Crisis, UK’s net-zero obsession and the age of consent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Your correspondent Gavin Elder (Letters, January 3) wants a new way forward for the NHS, and I have it.

The problems with the NHS are delays and lack of access. The present system has become inadequate.

So now is indeed the time for change, and the fast food and supermarket industries would provide a new model for a rapid-result service with instant access. The CEO of the new NHS would be from a fast-food chain such as McDonalds, or from a supermarket.

The GP layer – whose task is to keep people out of hospital – is scrapped, and they are moved to new-style hospitals where someone feeling ill can turn up at any time.

People just arrive and present at the entrance for examination, before being admitted that day for treatment.

Further investigation takes place immediately, and their problem is dealt with by means of diagnosis and medication and discharge, or the patient is admitted to a ward that day. All tests are performed there and then as required. There is no coming back later for results, as each new-design hospital will have laboratories on site.

Whatever treatment is appropriate is delivered that day, including admission for surgery or other procedures.

Recuperation after surgery takes place on-site and discharge when well is immediate, with any medication provided instantly from an adjacent facility, probably organised by a former Amazon executive.

So we have eliminated delay and have reduced costs. No long referral procedures – which is how the NHS presently works. No more “come back and see me in six weeks”, just a continuous process that delivers results in short order.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

CalMac crossings not plain sailing

Sir, – The latest chapter in the farce that is CalMac is the inability to advise the travelling populace, their customers after all, as to when you can book a crossing for summertime 2023. I state the year quite deliberately because it’s so obvious time doesn’t matter to CalMac, especially when it comes to the delivery of new ships. Let’s not go there again.

As a consequence, those travelling from a distance, whether within or outwith the UK, are unable to make firm plans. The knock-on effect is that rather than visit the islands they’ll elect to spend their hard-earned elsewhere, to the detriment of island economies which are so reliant on income from visitors, and indeed expats. Falling into the latter category as I do, the inability of CalMac to provide a reliable service has had a significant impact on my decisions post-Covid to visit “home” territory. If there’s no ferry, you can be pretty certain there’ll be no accommodation for a last-minute overnighter. So, travelling in hope is hardly an enticing prospect. CalMac is government-owned. What are our MPs and MSPs doing about all of this? The answer is seven-eighths of three-quarters of five-ninths of nothing.

They draw significant salaries and benefits, funded by those whom they purport to serve. They’re also having a laugh at our expense.

Angus MacCuish, Macaulay Walk, Aberdeen.

Net-zero ‘obsession’ comes at a high cost

Sir, – That was an extremely well-timed and accurate letter from Alex Gray about climate alarmists in the January 7 edition.

He is correct about the stupidity of building on flood plains. A few years ago the Environment Agency rejected pleas to dredge the flood-hit lower reaches of the Thames because of the presence of the depressed mussel. Now it is the householders and business owners who are distressed.

When was the last time people saw a drain-cleaning vehicle on the streets? This obsession with net-zero by 2050 will cost every household in the UK £108,000.

The climate alarmists are all sitting comfortably on the climate gravy train and have no wish for it to be derailed. Meanwhile, the rest of the world burns fossil fuels to drive their economies and 1.45 billion petrol-diesel vehicles.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

‘I’m all right Jack’ attitude so wrong

Sir, – I refer to the letter by Ivan W Reid (Press and Journal, January 6) in which he states that free school meals set a bad example and that Scotland, thankfully, is not a nation where all children are living in poverty – a somewhat obvious conclusion. He goes on to state that the great majority live in homes where parents, although having to manage family budgets, are more than capable of paying for their children’s meals.

However, what about the one in four children in Scotland who live in poverty, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, which further states that more than 250,000 children are in that category? It is not always the case that such children are deprived due to the adults responsible having issues with alcohol and drugs.

There are many other instances in households where there is a single parent, a disabled person, and nobody in full-time work. In addition, children are considered to be living in poverty if they live in households with less than 60% of median household income.

The anticipated increase in child poverty is predicted to rise from the current 24% to 29% by 2023- 2024 unless the current SNP government can carry out their previously stated commitments to alleviate such disgraceful figures.

A further statistic of note is that 68% of children in poverty live in a household where someone is employed – the majority of these people are on a minimum wage.

Essentially, these figures are appalling. If Mr Reid was to investigate the rates of child poverty in certain council estates and schemes in the Central Belt of Scotland he should take a long look at what he pontificates about vis-a-vis free school meals. It is nice to know that Mr Reid, as an octogenarian, can afford to pay for the necessities and pleasures of everyday life, but his attitude of “I’m all right Jack” smacks of arrogance, and a total lack of understanding of what is an embarrassment to Scotland.

John Reid, Regent Court, Keith.

Criticising Tories failed to entertain

Sir, – Scott Begbie should perhaps stick to being entertainment editor and leave politics to one side.

He’s entitled to his opinion, but his January 3 article lacked credibility. The gaslighting of NHS Scotland is quite definitely the clear and absolute responsibility of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP who have controlled spending, training, and recruitment in NHS Scotland for the last 15 years.

The gas engineering story and the mysterious switching off of the water heater was entertaining, but I failed to see any tangible connection between that and the Conservatives.

It seems the Conservative Party can always find spare money when it wants to, but not to save our struggling NHS, writes Scott Begbie.https://t.co/B8sSDTewe6 pic.twitter.com/epFb3GWp1c — P&J Opinion (@PJOpinion) January 4, 2023

Effectively the increased spending of UK NHS should have been reflected as a significant boost for healthcare in Scotland courtesy of the Barnett consequential, but under the SNP they quite deliberately decided to spend the extra money on other things quite separate from health where they cunningly and deceitfully thought they might get additional political advantage.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Rushing Sunak busy showing FM the way

Sir, – In a whirlwind past four days, the prime minister has committed to halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping small-boat crossings to the UK, spent Saturday with health experts to discuss priorities and a plan for the NHS, and finished with an absolute grilling on Sunday from Laura Kuenssberg.

Nicola Sturgeon’s approach to the crisis is yet another independence debate today, heralded by a gloomy press release from her globetrotting “human shield”, Angus “Air Miles” Robertson, that Scotland faces a “stark choice” between remaining part of the UK and a “different future” outside.

I think I’ll stick with the UK.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Strong precedent for age of consent

Sir, – Andrew Dingwall-Forsyth makes some highly-pertinent points about the Gender Recognition Bill currently passing through Holyrood.

The SNP MSPs who did not follow the party line are to be praised for the courage of their convictions – and it would be interesting to know how many others were unsure about this Bill but followed the party line.

Given that surveys in the press have shown a majority in the country against the concept, I wonder if the electorate might express their feelings to the SNP at the next election.

It was indeed an extraordinary amount of time to devote to a fringe issue which could have been managed in some other way which did not present such a glaring opportunity for predatory males to enter female safe spaces.

Logically I cannot see how the proposers of the bill could have chosen any other age than 16 for young people to make this decision – it’s the age at which you can get married, vote and join the Army.

Society has accepted that people taking such important decisions have sufficient education and life experience to do so based on their own judgement.

While I am against the Bill – I fear a strong precedent has been set as regards the age of consent in Scotland – on the grounds of logic, 16 it had to be.

Colin D Young.

Tell Nicola it’s time to pay up

Sir, – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed emergency services workers amid “tough times” and “heartfelt thanks” for everyone who were on duty providing vital services over the festive period (Evening Express, December 24, page 10).

She also said: “I am deeply grateful for all the work they do every year and throughout the year” . . . “this is a time for giving”.

Well FM, why are you not giving them all a good pay increase? An indigenous American would say, “FM speaks with forked tongue”.

T. Shirron, Aberdeen.

It costs more in colder north

Sir, – I am a pensioner in my 70s. I appreciate what the UK Government is doing to help us with our bills but they have to look at the difference in temperatures between the north of Scotland and the south of England.

The Scottish Government used its powers to stop landlords putting up rents and minimum prices on alcohol so why can’t they do something about what we are charged for our gas and electric?

James Stanley.

High hopes

Sir, – Excellent article by Craig Munro on the Broadford Tower – finally we know what this fascinating landmark was used for as it’s baffled me for years, so thanks Alan Massie.

For four years, I've looked up at this bizarre building at Aberdeen's Broadford Works and wondered what on earth it was for. Turns out the answer is more extraordinary than I ever thought. My story: https://t.co/hQwElvMlCz pic.twitter.com/LOg6HBXyX2 — Craig Munro (@crunro) December 30, 2022

Let’s hope it does get turned into a viewing tower and not left to rot. A money spinner for sure.

Mark Murray, Aberdeen.