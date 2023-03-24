Readers’ letters: Council cuts to local services, Aberdeen Gang Show and microchipping cats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Council cuts to local services, Aberdeen Gang Show and microchipping cats

In today's letters, our readers discuss council cuts to local services, this year's Aberdeen Gang Show and making microchipping cats mandatory for cat owners.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By P&J and EE readers

Sir, – The philistines are alive and well and residing in Aberdeen City Council’s chambers. Just for the record I checked up to see if philistine fitted this situation and found the definition: “Persons who are hostile to culture and arts”.

I had the occasion to write to these columns a few weeks ago regarding the proposed withdrawal of funds for the Big Noise Orchestra in Torry.

It was reassuring to find the remarks had found their way to Holyrood to embarrass the SNP government to release funds we hope in an ongoing fashion. We now have the same excuses regarding the libraries and swimming pools.

These places are social hubs for the residents and taxpayers of Aberdeen. In the case of the libraries a place of heat and light with computer and copying facilities as well as lending books. When we are trying to introduce our children and grandchildren to a book-reading culture, this action is totally reprehensible.

The same with the swimming pools which are a meeting centre for young mothers with toddlers, and grandparents who use the pools for exercise to keep fit and well.

I heard councillor Ian Yuill giving it the old “sackcloth and ashes” line about saving money, since the government was embarrassed into releasing money for the orchestra they can do the same for the other essential facilities.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill has been reported to the ethics watchdog after the £250,000 grant award - despite being assured by Aberdeen City Council's top lawyer that his actions were above board. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Councillor Ian Yuill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This government is awash with cash held back to provide a raft of pre-election goodies. They have been totally cavalier in the money they have spent on their pet ventures and are still committed to spending on their ferry fiasco and many others where this money could be used for giving more realistic financial settlements for all Scottish local authorities.

This is a council that suffers from a lack of imagination, and fails to think out of the box. That’s shown with the revamped Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen, which is proving to be a skateboarder’s paradise, with all the dangers their speedy antics bring to the general public. They will realise this when the next local elections come around.

So don’t be scared to go back to Holyrood and use the Torry orchestra situation as a precedent for more funds.

Alexander Sutherland, Aberdeen.

SNP must grasp the nettle over oil

Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes, taking part in the SNP leadership hustings at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Sir, – Humza Yousaf may have ventured a bit further north than usual to talk up the oil industry and that may have made some within the oafish OGUK sing from their hapless hymn book but Yousaf, Kate Forbes, and Ash Regan should be mindful of the many pitfalls of getting too close, just as Alex Salmond did.

Mr Salmond’s downfall partly happened due to his gullibility and his gormless golf obsession regarding a twisted tycoon’s urban fantasies which also led to a tangoed twit that should have been dumped from Scotland after a petition started some years ago.

Petroleum petulance and its corporate lobbying got us into some of the mess we are now in, not just in terms of Aberdeen, but Scotland and the world. Only a complete idiot of the lowest possible intellect would believe the soundbites and the political peacocking of the fossil fuel industry in the wake of numerous COPs and the irrefutable evidence shown by the world’s most respected climate scientists.

With the greater Scottish population in dramatic need of alternative methods of energy production that’s both environmentally sound and genuinely affordable, and numerous ways to achieve this simple aim with joined-up thinking, there’s a nettle the SNP must grasp. Scotland’s younger population know the future is not oil.

It’s no longer enough to preserve the status quo and pretend that some of the solutions sloppily offered up in the north-east as “net zero” and “the future” have credibility.

Ian Beattie, Aberdeen.

Gang show was a theatrical treat

Sir, – I attended the Aberdeen Gang Show at the Arts Centre Theatre and experienced an amazing show full of young talent, wonderful costumes and use of video screen.

The 2020 Gang Show held at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Chris Sumner

It blew me away and was surprised that no mention of this theatrical experience was in the Evening Express or The Press and Journal.

This annual event gives such great opportunities to young people wishing to express their theatrical talents, while raising money for a worthwhile charity.

Well done to all involved, and best wishes for the next show.

Ian Dow, Aberdeen.

In the dark over new street lighting

Sir, – I am writing regarding the farce with the new street lighting in Duffus.

A letter in the Duffus post office window reads: “During the redesign of column spacing throughout Duffus, I have managed to reduce the number of columns required, which, in turn, has reduced the energy consumption and carbon footprint.” It is signed by the street lighting technician.

Fact: Duffus had 35 old columns; there are now 34 new columns, two of which are yards apart.

The west end of Hall Place has been left in darkness.

There was a lamppost there for 30 years.

Moray Council admits to moving the lamppost from the lane, but the two Moray MPs I asked for help trusted that the council had put a new lamppost at the junction with Mill Lane.

There is no column there.

How can they get away with this falsehood?

Gordonstoun Road is a country road with open fields on both sides which ends at the Gordonstoun Estate barrier. Only authorised vehicles are allowed past this point. It is a little over a quarter of a mile from Duffus.

There were 14 lampposts here before Moray Council renewed them and added five more, they said, to improve the lighting.

Nineteen lampposts on a short country road, which goes only to a private estate? It’s lit up like a runway at Lossiemouth.

This road has no pedestrians at night – yet, dusk until dawn, it is lit up for no reason. How exactly does this reduce energy consumption or lower our carbon footprint?

Mr L Robertson, Duffus.

Scottish fishing fleet under threat

Sir, – As the government consultation (P&J March 16) comes to an end on April 17 on proposals to introduce Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA) to the traditional Scottish fishing grounds, there still remains great uncertainty for our Scottish fishing fleet.

This whole project appears more political than scientific, and bears all the hallmarks of the Bute House deal between Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Green Party.

Image: Councillor John Finlayson

There has already been a theft of fishing grounds to accommodate offshore wind farms and now by adding a further 10% of valuable fishing grounds the Scottish Government will achieve a “spatial squeeze” that could close 50% of Scotland’s fishing waters by 2050.

No consideration has been given to the economic influence this scheme could have on our already fragile fishing communities, indeed it’s a scheme being set up to satisfy an ill thought out political notion.

Our Scottish fishermen, and also the Scottish people, deserve better than this.

A change is required, and yes, let’s hope this could happen soon.

Ken Watmough, past president, National Federation of Fishmongers.

Cyclists must learn from TV presenter

Sir, – I have spent three months in Burghead with my daughter and son-in-law.

They have taken me to different garden centres for snacks and lunch.

But I am concerned by the number of cyclists around the village who do not wear crash helmets.

I think of Dan Walker the Channel 5 presenter who was involved in a car accident on his bike. Luckily he had a crash helmet on otherwise his injuries would have been much worse.

Please readers, look after your lives.

Margaret Sanders, Northallerton.

Purrfect timing to copy England

Sir, – England has just announced compulsory microchipping of cats will come into force next year.

We are ecstatic a date has been set at last, but animal welfare is a devolved issue so the new law would not apply to Scotland.

Our co-founder is in the Highlands and we have been fighting for Scotland to follow suit since the creation of the UK Bill five years ago.

We recently petitioned the Scottish Government and are so pleased with the result, which secured the microchipping of domestic cats featured in the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission’s work plan as a medium-term issue.

Cats in the Mull and Ardnamurchan Cats Protection centre.

Of course, we are very pleased with this and hope it is the beginning of Scotland following the lead of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Microchipping is a vital part of responsible pet ownership. If a cat goes missing, a microchip can help get the cat back safely to its owner.

Microchips can also be used to identify owners when cats have been abandoned or mistreated, and help free up space in rescues for genuine stray and feral cats.

Currently, rescues are bursting at the seams, with many having hundreds of cats on waiting lists for a spot.

Many will have owners, but without a microchip there is no way to identify the cat and get them home.

Also, and most importantly from our stance as a feline road accident organisation, is that cats are euthanised purely because no owner can be located. When a cat is hit by a car and taken to the vets, the vets are only obliged to administer pain relief.

Treatment beyond that is determined by an owner or at the vet’s discretion.

Although some vets go above and beyond and try to do all they can, others will not. We have known road accident victims to be euthanised with simple cuts and bruises, all because no microchip was found.

Cats Protection states just 68% of cats are microchipped. England statistics showed 71% of cats microchipped when they introduced the new law.

The statistics as they are seem unlikely to change dramatically without government intervention.

The public support when Defra held consultations was a staggering 99% approval, and we expect Scotland would be very similar should the Holyrood open its own consultation too.

We know the support is there in Scotland and we urge the Scottish Government to begin work on this.

Carlie, Cats Matter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (4756051b) SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell outside the polling station casting their general election vote at Broomhouse Community Hall General Election polling day, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - 07 May 2015
Readers' letters: SNP leadership race, whisky tax and TikTok being banned on Government phones
Image: Kenny Elrick
Readers' letters: Difficulties travelling by bus, Scottish independence and Baroque music in Inverness Cathedral
A protest held outside the Tivoli Theatre over the cuts to Aberdeen's libraries and swimming pools. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Readers' Letters: Swimming pool and library closures, Diabetes Scotland and Japanese space balloons
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…
A photo of someone using a CBD vape pen
Readers' letters: The dangers of vaping, Scottish Green Party and Gary Lineker
The Clifton Road library will close at the end of the month. Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: The closure of Woodside Library, saving Aberdeen's arts sector and illegal immigrants
Image: Shutterstock
Readers' Letters: EV charging rising prices, William Wallace's impact on Scots and Scottish Government
A majority of Scots voted to stay in the European Union.
Readers' letters: Independent Scotland will prosper like Denmark and Norway
Farmer carrying box of veg on a sunny day;
Readers' letters: Supporting local produce, the Beauly to Denny line and the Falkland Islands
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use Big Noise Tullos Primary, Aberdeen, 7th Birthday Concert.
Readers' letters: Big Noise Torry, Aberdeen FC's Barry Robson and Scotland's deposit return scheme

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Mark and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented