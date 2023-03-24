Charity tribute to Caithness Normandy veteran Robbie Larnach, 98

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Normandy landings veteran, Robert Larnach of Lybster, has died aged 98.

One of seven brothers, he was conscripted in 1942 to serve with the 25th Field Regiment Royal Artillery.

Robert, known as Robbie, landed on Sword Beach on D-Day plus 15 on his 20th birthday and moved through France, Belgium, Holland and into Germany, eventually meeting up with the Russians at Wismar.

Demobilisation

After the war in Europe ended, Robbie was sent home on three weeks leave, before boarding a ship for Malaysia, which, when the atomic bomb was dropped, was diverted to Java where he spent a year and a half before being demobilised in 1947.

Robbie married Elizabeth in April 1943 during his first leave. They had a daughter June who died in 1985, a son Noel, a second daughter Valerie and a second son Magnus.

After the war Robbie worked in civil engineering and retired as a general foreman.

In the 1950s he enjoyed playing football with his six brothers Stanley, David, Sandy, Bill, Eric and Jim for Lybster Portland FC where his father Magnus was a club official.

He also turned out for Wick Academy and Jeanfield Swifts of Perth.

‘Dad will be sadly missed by all who knew him’

Noel Larnach, Robbie’s son, said: “Dad will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was the oldest resident of the small village he lived in and the last surviving member of his generation.

“Last year dad and I were delighted to travel to the Netherlands with the Taxi Charity and he so enjoyed being on a golf buggy with other veterans as part of the Dutch liberation parade through Wageningen.

“We also went on their trip to the D-Day commemorations in Normandy, so that dad could participate in the remembrance services for those who were not as fortunate as him and did not come home.

“Dad also went with the charity to Arnhem for the Operation Market Garden commemoration in September and to the National Memorial Arboretum for the opening of the Desert Rats Memorial, and they arranged his travel in London to the Cenotaph in November.”

Dick Goodwin, vice-president of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans said: “The Taxi Charity was always delighted to take Robbie and his son Noel on our trips of commemoration and we are delighted that Noel has asked if he can join us, in this our 75th anniversary year, when we take veterans back to the Netherlands and Normandy.

“Our volunteer drivers and supporters will greatly miss Robbie and we send our sincere condolences to his family.”