Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Co-ordination and collaboration can help education crises

A relative return to normal post-Covid lockdowns did not equate to plain sailing in the world of education, write The P&J's editorial team.

Forres Academy was closed suddenly after RAAC concrete found there was deemed ‘high risk’ (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Forres Academy was closed suddenly after RAAC concrete found there was deemed ‘high risk’ (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
By The Press & Journal

Educators and the children in their care faced previously unimaginable challenges as a result of Covid lockdowns.

Teachers and young people of all ages are still recovering from the lasting psychological effects of long-term school closures, online learning and attempts to socially distance in classrooms and corridors.

During the darkest moments of the pandemic, many people longed for a time when health worries would ease and schools could focus once again on the vitally important task of educating the next generation without interruption. While that day did eventually arrive, sadly a relative return to normal did not equate to plain sailing in the world of education.

Staff shortages and teacher strikes over pay disputes led to more disruption, not to mention the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) crisis currently prompting justified panic and cancelled lessons across the north and north-east, as well as elsewhere in Scotland and the wider UK.

Every child who grows up in this country deserves access to a decent education; stability and support play just as big a role in delivering that as teaching and learning do. Unfortunately, many of our children and grandchildren who began their formual education during or after 2020 have known nothing but turbulent schooling.

Schools need co-ordination, collaboration and preparedness

Dedicated school staff have a difficult job to do with increasingly limited resources and they, too, need support and stability in their work and workplace. Since the SNP came into power more than 16 years ago, the Scottish Government has stressed that improving education in Scotland is among its top priorities.

For that to happen, effective coordination and collaboration between individual schools, local councils and national government is paramount. Preparedness and being aware of potential areas of difficulty before they become a problem are equally vital.

It takes a village to raise a child, and teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, councillors and MSPs all play a key role in the life of every young person in Scotland

An example you’ll read about on the P&J website is keeping a close eye on school capacities in order to avoid any issues relating to oversubscription or undersubscription.

On top of ensuring the wellbeing of staff and pupils, the quality of teaching and the success of learners, the Raac mess highlights that the condition of school buildings themselves must be carefully monitored. That to-do list would be overwhelming for one head teacher to handle, but education is a shared responsibility.

It takes a village to raise a child, and teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, councillors and MSPs all play a key role in the life of every young person in Scotland.

Above all else, we must focus on equipping children with the tools they need not just to be intelligent but also happy, confident and secure in themselves.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

Anas Sarwar (right) this week promised that Labour will not 'repeat the Tories' mistakes' when it comes to the oil and gas industry (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Hindsight and foresight are vital for future of energy…
New bus gates have proven unpopular in Aberdeen - but should that have come as any surprise to the council? (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Better communication from council could have calmed Aberdeen's 'bus…
The clue is in the name - the 'transition' from fossil fuels to renewables cannot happen overnight (Image: IOG)
The Voice of the North: Gers figures underline importance of getting energy transition right
Aberdeen's new Cookie Cult shop has taken the city by storm - along with many other food and drink businesses (Image: Cookie Cult)
The Voice of the North: Big appetite for food and drink ventures across north…
Robbie Shepherd, pictured here in 2018, sadly died on August 1 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: No better way to honour the great Robbie Shepherd…
Fort William, where the rural parliament summit is due to be held in November (Image: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: November 'rural parliament' summit must be more than a…
MSP Fergus Ewing (left) has called for the leader of his own party to dual the A9 or resign
The Voice of the North: 'Sorry' doesn't cut it when A9 dualling delays mean…
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre is under new ownership (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: 'Keep it local' strategy is a promising one for…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…
Coastal communities reliant on the fishing industry deserve to be involved in discussions over its future (Image: francesco de marco/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: After disastrous HPMAs proposal, Holyrood needs a new approach…