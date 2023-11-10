The Voice of the North: Remembrance is as much about future peace as it is about past conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Remembrance is as much about future peace as it is about past conflict

Sadly, though the majority wish for a peaceful existence, war is by no means a thing of the past, write The P&J's editorial team.

An impressive knitted poppy display at Macduff Parish Church near Banff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By The Press & Journal

For more than a century, the UK has observed a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, pausing at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month to remember those who lost their lives defending fellow countrypeople.

The power of the silence’s simple but consistent gesture is enormous, particularly as the pace of life quickens with each new year and technological advancement. Though a great act of togetherness, remembrance is also deeply personal and likely means something different to each and every one of us.

While the two-minute silence tradition initially began after the horrors of World War One, sadly there have been many devastating conflicts since, with unimaginable violence happening currently in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan, to give just three examples.

These wars may be geographically distant, but our society is more connected than ever. As a result, the atrocities and suffering going on feel close to home.

Today, the tragic photos and footage from these locations are poignant, unavoidable proof that, though the majority wish for a peaceful existence, war is by no means a thing of the past.

“Lest we forget” is a phrase often used around this time of year, pertaining to the heartbreaking human pain and sacrifice that results from any conflict.

The 5,025 Aberdeen WW1 victims: Search their names, ages, ranks and addresses

During the First and Second World Wars, communities across the north and north-east were shattered by the loss of so many young men who never returned from military action.

Now, many years later, communities far away but just like ours are experiencing the same trauma, while simultaneously fearing for civilian safety. We absolutely must not forget wartime hardship and compassion: the people currently living through it need support and understanding from their global neighbours.

Paramount that we remember while pushing forward for peace

This weekend, there are many organised remembrance events taking place across the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

There are also local people putting great effort into creating visual tributes to fallen war heroes, such as the 17,000 knitted poppies at Macduff Parish Church, and the 23 foot slate poppy on the roof of The Hub in Inverness.

The Inverness artwork was created by ‘Banksy roofer’ Gary MacIntyre and his business partner Conor Farmer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

These displays will bring comfort to many who see them, and provide a space for some who cannot attend an official remembrance gathering to pay their respects in their own way.

It is vital that we pause and look back to thank and commemorate the Scots who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is also paramount that we look forward with hope and wisdom, and use our energy and empathy however we are able to work together towards peace. To paraphrase Inverary-born journalist and poet Neil Munro, we are still dreeing the dolours of war.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

Conversation