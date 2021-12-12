The Aberdonian: Taking aim at hockey memories

An error occurred. Please try again.

From members of Scotland’s hockey squad to high school and university teams, The Aberdonian takes a look back at the sport over the years in the region.

Some readers may remember the 1990 Scotland v Ireland match at the city’s Chris Anderson Stadium or when international goalkeeper Tracey Robb flew out from Aberdeen to take part in the Inter-Nations Cup in Singapore in 1992.

Do you recognise some of the players or were you a member of one of the teams pictured?