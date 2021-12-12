Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Taking aim at hockey memories

By Reporter
December 12, 2021, 11:45 am
1978 - Lyn Aitken, Debbie Abel, Ruth Hutchison and Claire Fitzpatrick, all members of the Scottish team and reserve team taking part in a hockey tournament at the Aberdeen University playing fields
1978 - Lyn Aitken, Debbie Abel, Ruth Hutchison and Claire Fitzpatrick, all members of the Scottish team and reserve team taking part in a hockey tournament at the Aberdeen University playing fields

From members of Scotland’s hockey squad to high school and university teams, The Aberdonian takes a look back at the sport over the years in the region.

Some readers may remember the 1990 Scotland v Ireland match at the city’s Chris Anderson Stadium or when international goalkeeper Tracey Robb flew out from Aberdeen to take part in the Inter-Nations Cup in Singapore in 1992.

Do you recognise some of the players or were you a member of one of the teams pictured?

1992 – Scotland women’s hockey international goalkeeper Tracey Robb flew out from Aberdeen to take part in the Inter-Nations Cup in Singapore
1984 – Aberdeen Merlins Hockey team captain Kathleen Duncan receives the North District League Division II trophy from Maureen Drummond, vice-president of the North District Hockey Association, as players look on.
1981 – Highland Ladies players line up for the camera in April 1981
1975 – North District first XI women’s hockey team pictured in November 1975
1990 – Dianne Thornburn is surrounded by Irish defenders during the Scotland v Ireland match at the Chris Anderson Stadium
1977 – Aberdeen High School FPs Ladies’ Hockey Club was on the lookout for new members in September 1977
1972 – North women’s hockey teams I and II line up at Hazlehead in advance of taking on West
1976 – Scotland’s defence in a tangle as Wales come near to scoring in the women’s hockey international at Linksfield<br />Stadium in March 1976
1977 – Competitors in the North District Under-20 hockey indoor tournament at the Butchart Centre, Aberdeen
1975 – And the North District team pictured in September 1975
1974 – The North District team who won the Scottish inter district schoolgirls hockey championship in February 1974
1993 – North District under 21 women’s squad members show coach Phil Galter who’s boss at a training session
1990 – Eileen Hutton of RGIT hockey team receives new strips, sponsored by Jim Duguid owner of the Dutch Mill
1978 – Aberdeen University hockey team, who took part in a North District indoor tournament in February 1978
1988 – Fiona Jeffers, 16, of Merlins, Lisa Gauld, 22, of Aberdeen Wanderers, and Karen Hay, 16, also Merlins, get practice in before a fundraising hockey marathon at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre

