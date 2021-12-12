The Aberdonian: Taking aim at hockey memories

From members of Scotland’s hockey squad to high school and university teams, The Aberdonian takes a look back at the sport over the years in the region.
Some readers may remember the 1990 Scotland v Ireland match at the city’s Chris Anderson Stadium or when international goalkeeper Tracey Robb flew out from Aberdeen to take part in the Inter-Nations Cup in Singapore in 1992.
Do you recognise some of the players or were you a member of one of the teams pictured?
1992 – Scotland women’s hockey international goalkeeper Tracey Robb flew out from Aberdeen to take part in the Inter-Nations Cup in Singapore
1984 – Aberdeen Merlins Hockey team captain Kathleen Duncan receives the North District League Division II trophy from Maureen Drummond, vice-president of the North District Hockey Association, as players look on.
1981 – Highland Ladies players line up for the camera in April 1981
1975 – North District first XI women’s hockey team pictured in November 1975
1990 – Dianne Thornburn is surrounded by Irish defenders during the Scotland v Ireland match at the Chris Anderson Stadium
1977 – Aberdeen High School FPs Ladies’ Hockey Club was on the lookout for new members in September 1977
1972 – North women’s hockey teams I and II line up at Hazlehead in advance of taking on West
1976 – Scotland’s defence in a tangle as Wales come near to scoring in the women’s hockey international at Linksfield<br />Stadium in March 1976
1977 – Competitors in the North District Under-20 hockey indoor tournament at the Butchart Centre, Aberdeen
1975 – And the North District team pictured in September 1975
1974 – The North District team who won the Scottish inter district schoolgirls hockey championship in February 1974
1993 – North District under 21 women’s squad members show coach Phil Galter who’s boss at a training session
1990 – Eileen Hutton of RGIT hockey team receives new strips, sponsored by Jim Duguid owner of the Dutch Mill
1978 – Aberdeen University hockey team, who took part in a North District indoor tournament in February 1978
1988 – Fiona Jeffers, 16, of Merlins, Lisa Gauld, 22, of Aberdeen Wanderers, and Karen Hay, 16, also Merlins, get practice in before a fundraising hockey marathon at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre