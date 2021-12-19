The Aberdonian: Aberdeen University Zoology Building

Lions and tigers and bears – oh my – are among some of the many creatures you may spot at Aberdeen University’s Zoology Building.

The building’s museum is home to around 75,000 specimens covering the whole of the animal kingdom. It features skeletons, taxidermy, models of animals and rare eggs.

Sadly, the Zoology Museum – which opened in 1970 and celebrated it’s landmark 50th birthday last year – is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Do you have memories of some of the favourites among the collection such as the Bengal tiger or the skeleton of the Sei whale? Or perhaps you got up close to the giraffe or examined a crocodile’s large jaw?

This week the Aberdonian takes a look at the creatures both large and small in the building’s collections.