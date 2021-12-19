Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Aberdeen University Zoology Building

By Reporter
December 19, 2021, 11:45 am
1988 - Ann Nicol and Scott Miller give the whale skeleton a much-needed clean and brush-up
Lions and tigers and bears – oh my – are among some of the many creatures you may spot at Aberdeen University’s Zoology Building.

The building’s museum is home to around 75,000 specimens covering the whole of the animal kingdom. It features skeletons, taxidermy, models of animals and rare eggs.

Sadly, the Zoology Museum – which opened in 1970 and celebrated it’s landmark 50th birthday last year – is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Do you have memories of some of the favourites among the collection such as the Bengal tiger or the skeleton of the Sei whale? Or perhaps you got up close to the giraffe or examined a crocodile’s large jaw?

This week the Aberdonian takes a look at the creatures both large and small in the building’s collections.

2003 – Graduate Scott Lawton gets up close and personal with the crocodile skeleton at the zoology building at Tillydrone
1988 – After a lengthy 20 years in storage, the Sei whale is assembled by students and technicians to be displayed in the university’s zoology building
1982 – Zoology students Billy Mitchell and Ruth Glover study a former student’s collection of bird wings
1985 – Dr Bob Ralph, right, with the skeleton of a baby Sumatran rhinoceros which was on public display for the first time
1988 – Professor Paul Racey, left, and his team get to grips with a long-eared bat during a lesson in the department
1982 – Examining the horse skeleton are students Richard Gray, Douglas Gilbert and Roz Sorrie
1986 – Dr Roger Thorpe, Richard Brown and Elizabeth Jeffrey with a giant baby iguana
1982 – Museum technician Margaret Rebecca at work in one of the preparation rooms
1982 – Technician Kenneth Watt prepares a dragonfly as part of an insects display in the museum
1992 – Senior museum technician Ron Bissett with a Great Auk egg which was going on display
1988 – Schoolboy Matthew Daville, 8, gives a giraffe a close inspection on a school outing
1988 – Student Julie Watson helps complete the whale skeleton at the museum.

