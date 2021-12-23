Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Northcroft, who recorded generations of north-east history, has died at 79

By Neil Drysdale
December 23, 2021, 6:00 pm
David Northcroft has died at the age of 79.

He was the man who embarked on a “little retirement project” that turned into the biggest-ever oral history of people across the north-east in the last 100 years.

David Northcroft, who has died aged 79, lovingly compiled and collated the collective voices of the north-east, and not just of one generation, but a wide range of people who have lived in the region throughout the last 100 years.

The former educationalist decided to embark on his venture at the start of the new millennium and talked to farmers, footballers, captains of industry, cricketers, showbusiness figures, charity stalwarts, war veterans, women who served as the linchpins of their communities… anybody with a story to tell who lived in in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

At the outset, he told me he had no idea how the work would gradually expand and develop, as his caseload of subjects increased from 10 to 20 and thence to 100 and ever upwards.

I genuinely believe we are living in a region which is well worth celebrating as a stronghold of clear and firm values.”

David Northcroft

But eventually, he assembled more than 600 taped interviews, which were lovingly transcribed, and will eventually be bestowed to his former university as a legacy for future generations.

He told me: “I didn’t want to restrict myself to any one group of people or profession.

“So yes, I talked to plenty of weel-kent faces such as Robbie Shepherd, Jimmy Milne and Stewart Milne, (Gothenburg Great) Neil Simpson and Joel Sande (the father of pop star Emeli)

Robbie Shepherd was among the many people interviewed by David Northcroft.

“But I also concentrated on the so-called ‘ordinary’ folk who have kept our north-east communities ticking over – plumbers and farmers, fishers and district nurses, rural primary school teachers, joiners and factory hands.

“The aim has been to create an archive which will be deposited at (Aberdeen) university and help provide a comprehensive insight into everyday life in our region during the course of the 20th Century and beyond.

“Indeed, a few of my earliest interviewees could recall the outbreak of the First World War.

“I am privileged I could record their memories for posterity.

“I think the result is a unique portrait of a tumultuous century, as seen from the perspective of those who lived through it in the north-east.

David Northcroft interviewed the members of Scotland the What?

“I hope the work I have done will come to be valued as a record by which future generations will be better able to understand – not just in historical or sociological terms, but in human terms – what life was really like.”

Mr Northcroft’s labours yielded four books: Grampian Lives, Volume I, 1900-1950; Volume 2, 1950-2000; and Aberdeen Lives 1 and 2: At Work And Play.

They featured sections on the contributions to the city’s cultural life made by its artists, musicians, writers and recent “incomers”, with specific chapters based around some of Aberdeen’s most notable sons and daughters, such as Buff Hardie, Sheena Blackhall, Barney Crockett and Jimmy Scotland.

They were handsome tomes, replete with vivid images, ranging from sepia-tinted photographs to pictures and selfies snapped on mobile phones.

David Northcroft chronicled the life of Sheena Blackhall.

Even that feature – the rapid growth of new technology from personal computers and iPhones to XBoxes and drones – illustrated the radical rate of progress that has taken place in the last 20 years.

Yet, Mr Northcroft – who lived in Muchalls in Aberdeenshire and was married to Kathleen, with two sons, Jonathan and Mat – was among those who believed that, in some respects, the more things changed, the more they remained the same.

He said: “I genuinely believe we are living in a region which is well worth celebrating as a stronghold of clear and firm values.

“Some I have noticed include stoicism, reliability, respect for the climate, soil and sea, an abiding sense of communal solidarity and a warmth and willingness to help our fellow men and women.

“Of course, any project which spans the lives of several generations is bound to throw up debate.

North-east people are warm and hospitable and they demonstrated it by giving their trust (and their fly cups) to me – in most cases a stranger.”

David Northcroft

“And I’ve looked at to what extent in our age of electronic devices, credit card existence, shifts in the traditional pattern of family life and the collapse of old industries, our traditional qualities still hold.

“Is the 20th Century – as captured by my witnesses – really a story of welcome progress? People will have many different views.

“But I thought it was crucially important to collect the reminiscences and perspectives of those who actually saw their brothers come back from the trenches in 1918, or endured the privations of rationing in the 1940s and 1950s, or lived and worked in fishing communities where death at sea was an all-too-common occurrence.”

A keen sportsman with a deep love for cricket, Mr Northcroft’s passion was passed on to his sons.

Jonathan is a football writer with The Sunday Times and Mat is a former referee who officiated at many games across the north-east.

Mr Northcroft told me, when we met in 2019, how the project had started with his relatives and acquaintances but, as his interviewees were quick to suggest further people, the numbers rapidly grew.

David Northcroft interviewed several footballing greats including Neil Simpson.

He said: “Another rich source was the correspondence column of the Press & Journal, where I was able to find promising letters that referred to the past, often on a ‘then and now’ basis.

“I soon discovered two things. Firstly, that everyone has a story to tell. And secondly, north-east people are warm and hospitable and they demonstrated it by giving their trust (and their fly cups) to me – in most cases a stranger.”

He has left behind a treasure trove of memories.

Twenty-year labour of love to chronicle Aberdeen Lives reaches its conclusion

