Nearly 40 military personnel to boost NHS Grampian Covid effort in January

By David Mackay
December 23, 2021, 6:15 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 6:31 pm
A military troop takes a Covid test through a car window.
Military personnel have helped NHS efforts through the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock

Nearly 40 military personnel will be joining NHS Grampian in January in the fight against Covid.

Health boards across the UK are expected to come under increasing pressure in the coming weeks due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Warnings have been issued that the expected rise of case numbers will come at a time when the NHS is already battling to cope with winter pressures.

Now the Scottish Government has confirmed 38 military personnel will join NHS Grampian in January to help cope with the anticipated rise in Covid cases and other pressures it will bring.

It has not been confirmed what roles the troops will perform. However, in Lanarkshire and the Borders personnel including nurses, medics, drivers and general troops have been deployed since October.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Photo: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is adding to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS which is why boards, like their counterparts across the UK, have requested military support to complement our existing resources.

“I’m grateful to military personnel for their efforts at this time, along with all frontline staff in our NHS for the vital role they play in help keeping us safe.

“At this time it is also particularly important that we continue to take all precautions to prevent transmission.”

Meanwhile the Scottish Government has also confirmed 20 service personnel will be based with NHS Ayrshire and Arran for six weeks.

And 32 troops will continue to work with NHS Lanarkshire for a further four weeks.

Military personnel are due to start their inductions on January 7 before assuming their roles.

