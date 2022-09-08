Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims By Neil Drysdale September 8, 2022, 11:45 am 0 comments Hundreds of British troops are buried in the UN cemetery in Busan in South Korea. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Korean War Scotland United Nations Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle 0 Jacobite heroine Flora MacDonald's wedding attire painstakingly recreated and on display in Fort William 0 Dream to dinosaur: The rise and fall of the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen 0 Princess Diana's death sparked a political football stramash as Scotland's players headed to Aberdeen 173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside 0 GALLERY: A look at Tillydrone through the decades 0 Dying King's wishes changed face of Braemar Games for ever 0 From pool to spool: Watch new film celebrating Aberdeen's Bon Accord Baths 0 Bill Forsyth's Local Hero brought comfort and joy in the 1980s and still does… The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Bridge… 0 More from Press and Journal Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen 0 'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to… 0 Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the… 0 GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and… 0
Conversation