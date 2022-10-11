Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry

By Kathryn Wylie
October 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 12:36 pm
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man accused of hitting police officer with coin during Dundee United clash
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Animal rights activist spared prison after making threats against abattoir workers
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man helped mop up blood after hitting victim's artery during ashtray attack
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Remorseless attacker stamped on man's head when he had nothing left to steal
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
9
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Liam Beattie, known as Moore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks