When The Beatles struggled to find fans in Elgin and Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

When The Beatles struggled to find fans in Elgin and Dingwall

The Beatles were billed as The "Love Me Do" Boys when they performed on a wintry night at the Two Red Shoes Ballroom in Elgin 60 years ago.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
January 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 7:28 pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison on stage in 1963 after The Beatles became superstars. Image: Shutterstock.
Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison on stage in 1963 after The Beatles became superstars. Image: Shutterstock.

The Beatles were billed as The “Love Me Do” Boys when they performed on a wintry night at the Two Red Shoes Ballroom in Elgin 60 years ago.

It turned out to be a hard day’s night for the four fun-loving Liverpudlians.

The late Moray promoter Albert Bonici signed The Beatles for their five-date tour of Scotland which was due to kick off at Keith’s Longmore Hall on January 2 1963.

Born to Italian immigrants in Inverness, Mr Bonici helped run his family’s Park Cafe in Elgin while booking bands, later building the Two Red Shoes dance hall alongside it.

Promoter Albert Bonici who first brought The Beatles to Scotland in 1963. Image: Supplied.

Because the roads were virtually impassable following a snowstorm, the first night’s show in Keith was cancelled and John Lennon flew back to Liverpool.

He returned to Scotland early on the morning of January 3 1963.

The Elgin show started at 9pm and The Beatles were supported by the Alex Sutherland Sextet with admission costing six shillings, which is 40p in today’s money.

The Beatles were wearing leather jackets and winkle pickers and 1962 debut single Love Me Do and Twist And Shout were among the songs performed in Elgin that night.

There were only a few dozen fans there at the beginning of The Beatles performance but around 200 by the end of the night which was decent considering the weather.

The show came just a week before the band exploded into worldwide fame as their second single Please Please Me stormed to number two in the charts.

The Beatles were scolded by Elgin landlady

As a student nurse, Adeline Reid was unable to afford the admission price of six shillings, so she had to miss out but she would never forget meeting John Lennon.

She said: “I was in my late teens and stayed at a bed and breakfast near the Two Red Shoes, while studying at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

“Next door, there was a boarding house where a lot of the acts stayed.

“That day, The Beatles were all hanging out of a window there – with John Lennon nearest to me.

Adeline Reid was asked to take John Lennon’s temperature when she was a young nurse. Image: Supplied.

“He held his hand to his heart, saying ‘nurse, nurse’. They were cheeky boys, we were not used to that kind of guy up here, they were forward.”

Adeline’s landlady spared her blushes by reprimanding the future stars.

She did not approve of them talking to her girls in such a shocking manner!

The contract which brought The Beatles to Scotland for £42 per concert in 1963. Image: Supplied.

Her account was compiled in Richard Houghton’s 2016 book, The Beatles – I Was There, which is made up of hundreds of other fans’ stories.

On the same tour, the quartet also played in Dingwall Town Hall and Bridge of Allan before concluding their Scottish dates at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

The Fab Four played to a handful of fans in Dingwall

The Beatles were in direct competition to the weekly dance in the Pavilion in Strathpeffer when they played Dingwall on January 4 1963.

There was only going to be one winner – and it wasn’t the Fab Four!

The organisers were forced to close early because only a handful of fans turned up while at Strathpeffer The Melotones were performing to a 1,000-strong capacity audience!

They played Love Me Do when I looked in the door and I thought: ‘No, no, it’s not my type of music’ and went to the local village hall five miles away to hear The Melotones.”

Billy Shanks, then 17, recalled: “The funny thing is that when I went in, the doorman said: ‘Before you pay, go up and have a listen’.

“They played Love Me Do when I looked in the door and I thought: ‘No, no, it’s not my type of music’ and went to the local village hall five miles away to hear The Melotones.”

Among those at Dingwall Town Hall that night was Margaret Paterson, now a Highland councillor for the town, who was on her first date with her future husband Tommy.

But when it seemed like Mr Paterson had stood her up, she sat on the stage and spent ages talking to Paul McCartney because “he was the nicest looking”.

She said: “We got confused and Tommy had gone to the Strathpeffer concert.

“It was supposed to be our first date. I thought The Beatles were tremendous, and they looked really different with their hairstyles.”

She later went to Strathpeffer Pavilion, where her date was waiting.

She said: “Tommy and I went on to have a wonderful marriage and nine children.”

Penultimate Bridge of Allan date was chaos

The penultimate date of The Beatles’ January 1963 tour took place at the Museum Hall in Bridge of Allan in front of “96 drunk young farmers and four women”.

Mr Bonici employed Dundee music promoter Andi Lothian to look after the show where admission was five shillings with support from Roy Purdon and the Telstars.

Andi Lothian worked alongside Albert Bonici during the January 1963 tour. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Andi recalled: “The crowd consisted mainly of rather inebriated young male farmers who were wary of these four lads in their strange clothes.

“There were punch-ups in every corner, people were talking over the music and coins were flung on stage – one even hit Paul McCartney’s guitar!

“It was chaos. But I escaped to the balcony to listen to the music.

“All I can remember is listening to She Loves You and Please Please Me over the din and being paralysed with excitement.”

Taking a gamble with Brian Epstein

The Beatles performed the final leg of the Scottish 1963 tour at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen the following evening which was slightly underwhelming.

The following Monday, Andi and Mr Bonici boarded a plane for London to meet The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, and begged to have the band again.

Epstein agreed, but on the proviso that it wasn’t for dances – but concerts, and it would be £500 rather than £40 a night.

What’s more, he wanted a decision there and then!

Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon on stage in 1963. Image: Shutterstock.

It was a major gamble, but Andi and Mr Bonici knew they were going to be huge and took the risk and signed the exclusive agreement with Mr Epstein.

A three-night tour of Scotland was organised for October 1963 with dates at the Concert Hall in Glasgow, the Carlton Theatre in Kirkcaldy, and the Caird Hall in Dundee.

The gamble paid off with John, Paul, Ringo and George on the cusp of world domination by the time the concerts came around which unsurprisingly all sold out!

The Fab Four returned to perform at the Caird Hall in October 1964 before giving up touring altogether following an 18-show 1965 UK tour which started in Glasgow.

The Beatles broke up in 1970

The wheels were coming off slowly following the death of Brian Epstein in 1967 and Ringo Starr left the group for two weeks during the White Album sessions in 1968.

George Harrison quit for five days during the Get Back rehearsals in January 1969 after being unable to tolerate any longer the tensions between Lennon and McCartney.

Then in September 1969 John Lennon told his bandmates he was quitting, though the news was kept quiet for business reasons.

On April 10 1970, McCartney issued a press release that stated he was no longer working with the group.

Although speculation had been rife for the previous six months, confirmation that the group was no more still came as a shock to many.

Legal disputes continued long after McCartney’s announcement, and the legendary group’s dissolution was not formalised until 1974.

Fortunately before Lennon was killed in December 1980, they made up.

“I’m so glad because it would have been the worst thing in the world to have this great relationship that then soured and he gets killed, so there was some solace in the fact that we got back together,” McCartney said.

“We were good friends.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Doonies Farm - Geese 1980-09-23 (C)AJL Used P&J 20.10.1980, Used EE 09.03.2016 "Cove Primary pupils, Karen Smith, Billy Kilgore and Sarah Booth are not too sure of the geese or the llama, but Stephen Keith knows they are just trying to be friendly."
GALLERY: Wonderful memories with our animals through the decades
Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Scotland - December 31st 2013: Thousands of revellers make the trip to Stonehaven's Hogmanay party starring rock legends Simple Minds and the annual fireball ceremony in the old town's High Street. Pictured Simple Minds on Stage in Stonehaven Photo Ross Johnston / Newsline Scotland
When Stonehaven hosted Scotland's biggest Hogmanay party outside Edinburgh
Over 10,000 people came along for the Inverness Hogmanay street party in 2011. Image: Paul Campbell.
Did you party with the best of them at the Inverness Red Hot Highland…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Wimpy Fraserburgh Picture shows; Wimpy Fraserburgh staff. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Wimpy Date; Unknown
'They travel from hundreds of miles away': How Fraserburgh's Wimpy remains a nostalgic favourite
A picture of the celebrations from 2019 from P&J photographer Kenny Elrick
In pictures: Celebrating the magic of Stonehaven's Great Balls of Fire
THE BOXING DAY SALES ON THE 26TH DECEMBER. UNION STREET. PIC COLIN RENNIE. SEE STORY.
Sharpen your elbows: A look back at Boxing Day sales in Aberdeen
1979 - Santa Claus gets set for a busy time at Frasers department store on Union Street in November 1979.
GALLERY: Jingle all the way through the years with these festive Aberdeen photos
School - First Day 1983-08-16 Fernielea School (C) AJL "A wave for Mum from Marie-Louise McBain (right) and brother Paul as they head off to Fernielea School with their friend Angie Morrison. While Marie-Louise is going to school for the first time today along with about 5000 others in Grampian Region, Paul is still at nursery. Mum, Ray McBain, was happy to leave them in the hands of lollipop lady Cristina Christie." Picture taken 16 August 1983. Used: EE 16/08/1983.
GALLERY: Cherished family memories through the decades - Dons fans travelling to Sweden, first…
The Granite Mile The story of Aberdeen's Union Street p.128(b) by Diane Morgan Andrew Collie occupies the corner portion of the former Northern Hotel. The golden boot can just be made out above the neighbouring fascia. Aberdeen Journals Ltd 6.9.1971 The golden boot, a traditional craftsman's sign, was originally sited above Milne & Munro's shoeshop at No 263.
How well do YOU know what Aberdeen was like 50 years ago? Take our…

Most Read

1
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
2
Firefighters were called to an incident on Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen earlier today. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters attend scene on Garthdee Drive after gas canister explodes
3
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
The Ceiling of Lights have now been installed in two Abertdeen city centre streets, Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
‘Ceiling of lights’ installed in two Aberdeen city centre spots
7
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
8
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
9
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
10
The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick

More from Press and Journal

Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman's eyebrows are singed off after 'gas canister' bursts into flames at Garthdee…
Nairn County came out on top on derby day, beating Clach 2-0 at Grant Street Park. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nairn County break into top-10 with derby win at Clach as goals are hailed…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the 6-1 defeat at Inverness. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months - with chairman Keith…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hails character after vital derby win against Deveronvale
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra's Dan Agyei battle for the ball.
Dons January crystal ball: We take a look at what lies ahead for Aberdeen…
George Kindness spent 30 hours in a hospital corridor, but he and his wife have thanked staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their compassion and diligence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Staff were doing their utmost': Couple who spent 30 hours in hospital corridor praise…
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Victim of false rape claim tells how vengeful woman's lies ruined his life
Sadly, technology has made it easier than ever to develop a gambling habit (Image: RedPixel PL/Shutterstock)
Jamie Gillies: Government must follow through on gambling law reform promises
Figures reveal how many people have died on roads in the Highlands and Islands in the last decade. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Map shows the scale of fatal crashes in the Highlands and Islands in the…
Actor Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse in the recent series (Image: ITV/PA)
James Millar: Turning past political scandal into entertainment is a bad move

Editor's Picks

Most Commented