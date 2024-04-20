WATCH: Inside derelict Stonehaven Coast Radio Station that played key role in Piper Alpha rescue mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

WATCH: Inside derelict Stonehaven Coast Radio Station that played key role in Piper Alpha rescue mission

We explore Stonehaven Coast Radio Station as plan to transform the decaying building into micro-brewery is "shelved indefinitely".

Inside the derelict Stonehaven Coast Radio Station.
Inside the derelict Stonehaven Coast Radio Station.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s almost quarter of a century since Stonehaven Coast Radio Station transmitted for the very last time.

The long, low, flat-roofed building first opened in 1958 and played a vital role in the coast radio station network across the UK, operating a distress watch, handling mayday calls and coordinating rescue operations.

Time has not been kind to the rather unsightly building, which stands empty and boarded-up on a hill above the Mearns town, falling further into decay with the passing of each year.

Despite being encircled by an imposing seven foot spiked steel fence, and with signs threatening intruders of security CCTV, it’s been targeted by vandals.

The disused Stonehaven Radio Station. Image: Kami Thomson.

The former station, which is on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk register, has, over the years, been on the cusp of having its fortunes turned around – with plans to transform it into offices, a museum, and a brewery.

Today, it’s owned by Scottish craft brewery Six Degrees North. But the Stonehaven-based business says their dreams of turning the building into a small brewery and visitor centre have been “shelved indefinitely”.

Dangerous building – do not enter

It’s not possible to enter the building since fencing – which had been partially vandalised – was reinstated, and I wouldn’t advise trying.

I visited (with permission) and found, among the smashed glass and rotting walls: wooden pigeon hole storage units; an old fire alarm system; an engine room complete with emergency generator; ragged curtains flapping in the wind; electric control panels; old fans still turning; and an industrial vacuum cleaner.

The former Stonehaven Coast Radio Station has a long history.. Image: Kami Thomson.

Vandals have pretty much stripped the place bare, and graffiti is splashed across walls throughout.

Pigeons flap and coo, and empty nests, blown down by the wind, lie on the mouldering floor.

There’s a creepy corridor with rooms running down both sides. Most are empty and damp with peeling wallpaper and rusting electric sockets.

Wooden pigeon holes inside the decaying Stonehaven Radio Station.
Wooden pigeon holes inside the decaying Stonehaven Radio Station.

Having done a bit of research, I learned that the polygonal ‘operating room’, in the style of an airport control tower, was made almost entirely out of glass.

But little glass remains, other than the smashed material on the ground.

At one point, the building boasted a ‘squat chimney’ at the north end, and 120 feet lattice steel masts. A few remain.

Key role in Piper Alpha disaster

The Piper Alpha disaster, on July 6, 1988. was one of the most dramatic and moving moments in the history of Stonehaven Coast Radio Station.

The distress call came just after 10pm. A violent blast had ripped through the structure and the mayday sent from the oil platform, 120 miles north-east of Aberdeen, was picked up by the station.

The Piper Alpha platform on fire in the North Sea..
The Piper Alpha platform on fire in the North Sea.. Image: PA

Eddie MacRae, one of the radio operators on duty that fateful night, recalled:  “It was frightening. Anybody sitting at their desk and gets a message like that gets an urge of self-panic.

“You didn’t want to get anything wrong, you wanted to get as many of the facts, as dead accurate as you can.”

Inside the decaying former Stonehaven Radio Station.
Inside the decaying former Stonehaven Radio Station.

As the horror unfolded, Stonehaven was key in handling back-up communications between rescue and support vessels scrambled to the scene.

By the time the rescue operations stood down, 167 men were dead and 61 workers escaped and survived.

End of an era

When the station fell silent on June 30, 2000,  it brought to the end an era which had begun 90 years earlier, in 1910, when the first radio station in the Stonehaven area was built three miles south at Criggie.

It was used mainly as a telegraphy station, passing messages across the country and between continents.

With Second World War hostilities ramping up, coverage of the North Sea from Cullercoats (on the Tyne) and Wick was found to be limited.

Gayle Ritchie outside the remaining wooden hut which formed an earlier radio station in 1942.

And so the admiralty built a station comprised of small wooden huts in fields up from Dunnottar Castle, opening it in May 1942. this was used for transmitting and receiving vital wartime information to and from shipping.

One hut remains, although it’s well-boarded-up.

New chapter of history

Construction of the ‘new’ station began in 1956, and there’s a stone plaque on the exterior marked with that date. It opened two years later, in January 1958.

In the post-war years Stonehaven Radio Station, call name GND, entered a new chapter of its history as a vital part of the coast radio station network across the UK, keeping a distress watch, handling mayday calls and coordinating rescue operations, working with the Coastguard and RNLI.

Rooms leading off a ‘creepy corridor’ inside the old radio station.

By this time, it had been taken over by the Post Office and was also handling the extensive commercial messages for trawlers. They sent information about big catches in code, so nobody else could translate how much fish they had caught.

By 1947 the cluster of wooden huts and masts on the fields by Dunnottar were not fit for purpose and a new station was planned – the one that stands, decaying today.

Inside Stonehaven Radio Station.
Inside Stonehaven Radio Station.

It kept distress watches on both Morse code and radio frequencies. Officers would transmit essential weather and navigational warnings to ships in their area.

The station was also the hub for commercial messages and radio links between ships and their companies, or even putting phone calls from crew members through to their loved ones in their homes.

North Sea oil exploration

As the oil industry boomed, so did the rapid need to coordinate communications in speech and radio telex – and it became a key station during the days of North Sea exploration.

Many of the oil fields were being assembled and the station coordinated link calls for crews calling home.

Mr K Foster checks the signal strength of messages coming from the oil rigs by the radio teleprinter service in October 1971.

On some days, Stonehaven staff, working shifts to cover 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, were handling more than 700 radio link calls a day.

However, as satellite communications and mobile phone technology advanced, it became clear that the days of “steam radio” were numbered.

A ‘rooflight’ window inside the old Stonehaven Radio Station building.

And so BT shut down Stonehaven Radio Station on June 30, 2000.

It was the last staffed coast radio station in the UK, controlling the entire coastline.

  • Check out our full gallery of images of the derelict radio station here.

 

More from Past Times

The crumbling insides of the abandoned radio station near Stonehaven. Picture taken by Gayle Ritchie/DCT Media
GALLERY: Check out these creepy photos of derelict Stonehaven radio station
Sgt John Le Huquet from RAF Lossiemouth with one of the the memorial boards outside Petty Church. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'They are not just names': Why is a wartime memorial finding a new home…
Author Claire Pepper with her book, Mary Ann Mackenzie, A Highland Schoolgirl 1895.
A school through time: Memories of remote Ross-shire primary a hundred years apart
Driver/postie Brian Niven, left, and locals boarding a Royal Mail post bus at Logie-Coldstone.
Parcels and passengers: The Royal Mail Post buses that served Aberdeenshire and the Highlands
Image: DCT/Roddie Reid.
1970: Re-live the celebrations when the Dons took the Scottish Cup from Celtic
Technician George Hepburn at work cleaning the grime off the mummies' coffins with bread in 1981. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Memories of mummies and antiquities at Marischal College Museum
Aberdeen's Art Deco Northern Hotel building, pictured in 1983, remains a striking landmark on Great Northern Road. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: The faded Art Deco glory of Aberdeen's Northern Hotel over the years
2
Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Roddie Reid
1966: Buckie captain orders abandon ship in cruise liner inferno off Cuba
Elgin Cathedral viewed through trees.
Elgin Cathedral: The rise, fall and rise of the Lantern of the North
The Middle School site at the corner of Littlejohn Street and the Gallowgate in 1962. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: Looking back at 5 lost schools of Aberdeen

Conversation