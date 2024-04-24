New support available for north and north-east community heritage groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New support available for north and north-east community heritage groups

The Scottish Community Heritage Alliance wants to hear from all local heritage groups and projects.

By Susy Macaulay
Community members inspecting an old limekiln at Glen Banchor , near Newtonmore.
Community members inspect a limekiln at Glen Banchor, near Newtonmore. Image: NOSAS

A newly formed heritage organisation aims to boost the work of community heritage groups and trusts, museums and projects throughout Scotland, including in the north and north-east.

The Scottish Community Heritage Alliance (SCHA) has been awarded £32,700 to be a voice for and support community heritage.

SCHA is in the process of hiring a project officer to liaise across as many heritage organisations as possible to deliver advocacy, networking and support opportunities.

Directory to be created

Creating a directory of heritage groups and projects across the country is something that’s never been done before, and this will be the project officer’s first task.

If you are involved in heritage and would like to make yourselves known to SCHA, you can contact the organisation here.

Community archaeologists uncovering the hearth at the Thusater Burn Dig, Caithness, Scotland. Image: DCT.

Once the directory is complete, the project officer will deliver 12 roadshows to take place over the next 18 months including in Orkney and Shetland, the Western Isles, Argyll, Highland and Aberdeenshire.

The roadshows will be hybrid, in person and online, with travel bursaries available.

Highland model to be used

They will be based on a model established in the Highlands, where Highland Heritage Days were held in March 2023 and 2024.

SCHA treasurer Susan Kruse said: “People came away with a sense of finding out what’s going on, in some cases with groups that were operating nearby, unknown to each other, and also ideas on what works and what to avoid.

“There is a clear desire to meet regularly to continue networking and finding solutions.”

Excavating a pit at Torvean, Inverness. Image: AOC Archaeology.

The roadshows will be tailored to the needs of local organisations through consultation with them, Susan went on.

“We will have stalls where groups and projects can showcase their work, and small facilitated discussion groups where they can discuss problems faced.

“We hope at the end that groups will see how they might collaborate, will be energised and reinvigorated, and know where they can find out more for issues raised.

“We know that there are still groups struggling after Covid, and having a regional community can help with this too.”

Archaeological investigations at Staffin Bay in 2015 in a collaboration between Staffin Community Trust and the University of the Highlands and Islands Archaeology Institute. Image: DCT

Chairman of SCHA Seymour Adams said: “At Highland Heritage Day there was an electric and supportive environment, where groups could share successes and challenges, identify areas of collaboration, and learn about some of the common issues affecting all heritage groups.

“It’s now time to roll this out to 12 locations throughout Scotland to help us reach those involved in grassroots heritage where they are based.”

SCHA also has the support of Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Susan O’Connor, Head of Grants at HES said: “The SCHA events being created will support key aims of HES by allowing local communities to engage with heritage in a new way, and encourage collaboration and the sharing of best practice throughout Scotland.”

