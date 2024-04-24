New support available for north and north-east community heritage groups

A newly formed heritage organisation aims to boost the work of community heritage groups and trusts, museums and projects throughout Scotland, including in the north and north-east.

The Scottish Community Heritage Alliance (SCHA) has been awarded £32,700 to be a voice for and support community heritage.

SCHA is in the process of hiring a project officer to liaise across as many heritage organisations as possible to deliver advocacy, networking and support opportunities.

Directory to be created

Creating a directory of heritage groups and projects across the country is something that’s never been done before, and this will be the project officer’s first task.

If you are involved in heritage and would like to make yourselves known to SCHA, you can contact the organisation here.

Once the directory is complete, the project officer will deliver 12 roadshows to take place over the next 18 months including in Orkney and Shetland, the Western Isles, Argyll, Highland and Aberdeenshire.

The roadshows will be hybrid, in person and online, with travel bursaries available.

Highland model to be used

They will be based on a model established in the Highlands, where Highland Heritage Days were held in March 2023 and 2024.

SCHA treasurer Susan Kruse said: “People came away with a sense of finding out what’s going on, in some cases with groups that were operating nearby, unknown to each other, and also ideas on what works and what to avoid.

“There is a clear desire to meet regularly to continue networking and finding solutions.”

The roadshows will be tailored to the needs of local organisations through consultation with them, Susan went on.

“We will have stalls where groups and projects can showcase their work, and small facilitated discussion groups where they can discuss problems faced.

“We hope at the end that groups will see how they might collaborate, will be energised and reinvigorated, and know where they can find out more for issues raised.

“We know that there are still groups struggling after Covid, and having a regional community can help with this too.”

Chairman of SCHA Seymour Adams said: “At Highland Heritage Day there was an electric and supportive environment, where groups could share successes and challenges, identify areas of collaboration, and learn about some of the common issues affecting all heritage groups.

“It’s now time to roll this out to 12 locations throughout Scotland to help us reach those involved in grassroots heritage where they are based.”

SCHA also has the support of Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Susan O’Connor, Head of Grants at HES said: “The SCHA events being created will support key aims of HES by allowing local communities to engage with heritage in a new way, and encourage collaboration and the sharing of best practice throughout Scotland.”

