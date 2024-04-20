Past Times GALLERY: Check out these creepy photos of derelict Stonehaven radio station Check out our creepy photo gallery of derelict Stonehaven radio station. The crumbling insides of the abandoned radio station near Stonehaven. Picture taken by Gayle Ritchie/DCT Media By Gayle Ritchie & Emma Grady April 20 2024, 6:00 am April 20 2024, 6:00 am Share GALLERY: Check out these creepy photos of derelict Stonehaven radio station Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6437005/gallery-derelict-stonehaven-radio-station/ Copy Link 0 comment Stonehaven radio station was once a thriving workplace – but it’s been abandoned since 2000. This North East radio station was once a vital workplace which saved lives at sea. Since 2000 it has been derelict. Take a look at our gallery below. Photographs taken by Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson Windows boarded up by planks of broken wood. Old windows letting the light creep in. Uneven and damaged flooring throughout. This huge generator dominates a room. Vandalism on walls. Wooden pigeon holes with name tags on them. Derelict but full of history. A view through the walls. Old doors leading into different dark rooms. Venturing into the operating room. A bird’s nest and other debris. Labels on pigeon holes. Inside the control centre. Decaying walls and doors. Rusting plugs. One of the original wooden huts that housed the radio station built in 1942. Gayle explores the wooden hut. The building’s exterior is in a poor condition. Evidence of vandalism. Outside the abandoned Stonehaven radio station. Inside the original wooden hut. Enter if you dare. Old radio equipment still on the walls. Part of the old fire alarm system. An unsettling hallway. Peeling wallpaper. Check out our story on derelict Stonehaven radio station here.
