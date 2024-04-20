GALLERY: Check out these creepy photos of derelict Stonehaven radio station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Check out these creepy photos of derelict Stonehaven radio station

Check out our creepy photo gallery of derelict Stonehaven radio station.

The crumbling insides of the abandoned radio station near Stonehaven. Picture taken by Gayle Ritchie/DCT Media
By Gayle Ritchie & Emma Grady

Stonehaven radio station was once a thriving workplace – but it’s been abandoned since 2000.

This North East radio station was once a vital workplace which saved lives at sea. Since 2000 it has been derelict.

Photographs taken by Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson 

 

Windows boarded up by planks of broken wood.
Old windows letting the light creep in.
Uneven and damaged flooring throughout.
This huge generator dominates a room.
Vandalism on walls.
Wooden pigeon holes with name tags on them.
Derelict but full of history.
A view through the walls.
Old doors leading into different dark rooms.
Venturing into the operating room.
A bird’s nest and other debris.
Labels on pigeon holes.
Inside the control centre.
Decaying walls and doors.
Rusting plugs.
One of the original wooden huts that housed the radio station built in 1942.
Gayle explores the wooden hut.
The building’s exterior is in a poor condition.
Evidence of vandalism.
Outside the abandoned Stonehaven radio station.
Inside the original wooden hut.
Enter if you dare.
Old radio equipment still on the walls.
Part of the old fire alarm system.
An unsettling hallway.
Peeling wallpaper.
  • Check out our story on derelict Stonehaven radio station here.

