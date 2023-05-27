Nostalgia on all cylinders: Vintage Day at the Highland Folk Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nostalgia on all cylinders: Vintage Day at the Highland Folk Museum

One hundred vehicles to stir up many memories are on display at the open air museum at Aultlarie Croft, Newtonmore this Sunday, May 28. Susy Macaulay reports.

Susy Macaulay
Iain Wright is a collector of Ford Cortinas and the driving force behind Vintage Day at the Highland Folk Museum.
Every vehicle at Highland Folk Museum’s annual Vintage Day, from a classic car to a Raleigh chopper, has a passion behind it which has prevented it from being consigned to rust and rubbish.

The owners love to share their enthusiasm at the event, and no more so than Lawrence Sutherland who has a burning question for P&J readers to help him complete his two-decade long vehicle restoration project.

If you lived in the southern Highlands during the 70s and 80s, you might well remember Munro’s mobile shop, bringing lifeline supplies across the region with much-loved character Willie Munro at the helm.

Munro’s blue van was an entirely Scottish-built Albion Claymore, and after the advent of supermarkets forced Willie to give up his travelling trade in the 1980s, he handed it on in 1997 to Moy enthusiasts Lawrence and the late Rod Geddes with a mission to bring it back to the condition of its halcyon days.

The late Rod Geddes (left)  and his ‘apprentice’ Lawrence Sutherland painstakingly restored the old Willie Munro mobile van over 21 years. Image: Lawrence Sutherland.

Sadly Rod, the last chief engineer of Highland Omnibuses, died in 2021, but Lawrence has soldiered on with the project begun by the pair almost 23 years ago, dedicating one evening a week to the task.

Willie himself died in 2020, leaving Lawrence with a conundrum.

The van is back together again, unpainted, with the bare aluminium showing, but Lawrence isn’t sure of what its original signage was like.

He’s asked P&J readers to get in touch with him here if they can help, either with photographs or recollections; and it’s something he also hopes Vintage Day visitors might be able to throw light on.

As well as painstakingly restoring Munro’s van, Lawrence is part of the North of Scotland MacBrayne Circle which will be bringing a MacBrayne’s bus to Vintage Day.   Image: David Whittaker-Smith/DCT</p> <p>

He said: “The van, registration WGG 585, was built in 1959 and originally belonged to the Co-op.

“Its chassis was built in Scotstoun, Glasgow, with its body built in Rutherglen by the Co-op.

“In 1959 it was allocated to the Inverness Shore Street depot where its service is unknown.

“In 1970 it was sold to independent grocer William Munro who had a small shop in Kessock Road.

“Willie, and other members of the family, took the van to South Loch Ness, Whitebridge, Gorthleck, Dores, Kirkhill, Kiltarlity, up the Beauly Firth on the old A9, as well as going twice a week to Moy and Tomatin.

Willie Munro was a familiar face in the southern Highlands where he drove the Munro grocers’ mobile shop for three decades. Image: Lawrence Sutherland

“I didn’t see the mobile shop, although I stayed in the Ferry area and remember going to Munro’s with an old oil can for paraffin.”

Munro’s van was literally a lifeline service for the small rural communities it served.

Nowhere was Willie’s dedication more apparent than in the bitter winter of 1981/82.

With Moy cut off by snow, RAF Lossiemouth helicoptered in supplies, but a bit of snow couldn’t stop Willie.

Lawrence said: “He coaxed the van through, parked on the old A9 and walked to people’s houses with their orders.”

Willie’s love of helping people

Willie’s rounds could take a while, as he’d stop along the way to help anyone having difficulties with their car.

“The timetable of the day was put to one side as he tinkered away,” said Lawrence.

Once he left the business, Willie had the van laid up, initially at Muir of Ord and latterly behind Culloden service station.

Sourcing spare parts for the restoration was far from straightforward, Lawrence says.

“It involved travels far and wide, to the Isle of Lewis, Northumberland, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Nottingham, Kirkby Steven and finally to Guernsey for the steering wheel.

“And we’re indebted to the vital assistance and support provided by auto-electrician Dave Riach and master carpenter David Matthews.”

Iain Wright is a collector of Ford Cortinas, Raleigh choppers and pedal cars, among other motor memorabilia. Image: Iain Wright.</p> <p>

Vintage Day is organised by avid collector Iain Wright.

He has two Ford Cortinas, 28 Raleigh Choppers, two pedal cars and lots of petroliana.  His son Aaron has caught the bug and is the proud owner of three Ford Anglias.

Iain said: “It’s not just a show, the vehicles are all working, albeit some rough and ready

With 100 vehicles on display this year, it’s the biggest show yet, and a fund-raising red letter day for the Highland Folk Museum.

More than 1300 visitors are expected this year with the museum seeing tourist numbers steadily increasing and more and more coach parties arriving.

Rob Chapman of Aberlour will be bringing his Model T Ford to Vintage Day.  Image: Rob Chapman

Other highlights include a glamourous Model T Ford owned by Rob Chapman of Aberlour.

The 103 year old ‘tin Lizzie’ comes from the United States, but Rob thinks it was brought to the UK and restored in the 70s.

It’s the open-top, four-seater touring version- think Laurel and Hardy.

The former RAF serviceman bought it as a retirement present for himself in 2016 as he’s loved Model Ts since he was 10 years old.

Perplexing for modern drivers

They say a Model T is easy to learn to drive on, as long as you’ve never driven anything else.

It certainly perplexes today’s drivers with its three pedals and two levers.  

Not to mention lack of fuel gauge, range of about 120 miles and cruising speed of 30-35mph.

If you haven’t got enough fuel in the tank, you can’t get up hills, as its gravity-fed.  Simple, you just go up backwards.

Rob Chapman’s Model T Ford at the Highland Folk Museum. Image: Rob Chapman

So readers, have patience if ever you come across a Model T Ford going backwards up a hill.

The vehicle was once the most common car on the roads, with more than 100 million made worldwide.

Contrary to legend, they came in different colours at the start of production.

Henry Ford stands between the first and ten millionth Ford, June 4, 1924. Image:Everett/Shutterstock

Rob said: “Henry Ford told his customers you can have any colour as long as it’s black solely for efficiency.

“The factories had to turn them out so fast that black enamel was the only colour which dried fast enough.”

Vintage Day is at the Highland Folk Museum, Aultlarie Croft, Kingussie Road, Newtonmore on Sunday May 28 from 10am to 4pm.

