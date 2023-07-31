On This Day: Goering’s car and fruity gossip featured in the Evening Express of Monday August 1, 1951

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day: Goering’s car and fruity gossip featured in the Evening Express of Monday August 1, 1951

World War Two still cast its long shadow over the country as was clear to see. Susy Macaulay reports.

Susy Macaulay
On this day: August 1, 1951
On this day: August 1, 1951

The shadow of World War Two still hung large over country in 1951, as can be seen in the Evening Express of August 1 that year.

The paper reported on a chilling vehicle being exhibited in Inverness, stating it would later be seen in Aberdeen.

The huge bullet-proof car that once belonged to the notorious Nazi Luftwaffe chief, Hermann Goering was being shown in in aid of the Soldiers’ Sailors’ and Airmen’s Families Association.

Goering is seen here next to Hitler, with Benito Mussolini in the background and other German military officers, at Anlage Sud (Installation South) Strzyzow, Poland, August 1941. Image: Everett/Shutterstock

It must have been quite a curiosity. Only five years earlier, Goering had been tried in Nuremberg, and found guilty of enormous war crimes.

The court’s judgement said: “He was the leading war aggressor, both as political and as military leader; he was the director of the slave labour programme and the creator of the oppressive programme against the Jews and other races, at home and abroad.

“All of these crimes he has frankly admitted…His guilt is unique in its enormity. The record discloses no excuses for this man.”

Training camp in Dyce

No 2612 Light AA Squadron at Dyce went on a summer training camp, and still on a war-time basis as this clip shows.

The squadron had just arrived back at base after a month on exercise, towing six Bofors guns, sleeping in tents by their guns, vehicles and motor cycles, ‘ready to move at a moment’s notice.’

They travelled as far as Bicester and Nottingham, defending airstrips and aerodromes from mock attacks.

WAR: The Blenheim Squadron and crew at Dyce taken only nine years earlier, in 1942.

It seems to have gone down well with the men, who voted it ‘the most instructive and best of their post-war camps’.

In charge was Flt Lt George Huddart who said: “Without a doubt our most interesting camp.”

Life was very different for the students of the age, too young to have done war service.

The EE ran a column entitled ‘Bon Accord Gossip’ by ‘The Rambler.’

Tame gossip compared to now, with some chat about how Marjorie Kemp from Alford, a 19 year old medical student at Aberdeen University had been doing a spell at the National Union of Students’ camp in the Cambridgeshire fruit-growing country.

She earned a princely £4 a week, considered quite profitable —or should that be fruitful?— then for an unskilled worker.

Stimulating company in the fruit camp

Marjorie is there for the holiday, more than the money, declared The Rambler.

“There is no lack of stimulating company —economists, physiotherapists, mathematicians, law students and artists meet together in a kind of summer school for good conversation.

“With parties, dances and a bonfire sing-song every week, the students make the most of their working holiday.”

In light of the ‘currant’ picker shortage, perhaps this is something we should bring back.

The shops already had an eye on the approaching autumn season.

Does anyone remember chic clothing store J Falconer & Co Ltd in Union Street Aberdeen?

£10/10 for a travel coat and £9/16 for a skirt. That’s more than £500 for a coat in today’s money, and almost £400 for a skirt.

In a time of post-war austerity you wonder who would have been able to afford such prices.

Britain’s Marilyn Monroe

And blonde bombshell Diana Dors, considered our homegrown Marilyn, was the pin-up of the day.

And shamelessly exploiting Dors’ charms in this advert was ‘Duncan—The Scots Word For Chocolate’.

This was W&M Duncan, the Edinburgh confectioners responsible for the Walnut Whip.

More from Past Times

St Machar Academy pupils jumping on the stone steps outside the school
Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades
Youngsters posing on a fence with some horses
Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years
Bonnie Prince Charlie's Betty Burke disguise recreation
From Prince to serving maid: Bonnie Prince Charlie's Betty Burke disguise recreated in meticulous…
On this day: August 1, 1951
Commemorative ceremonies will remember the many Scots who died during the Korean war
On this day: August 1, 1951
275 years of sport across the north and north-east
On this day: August 1, 1951
Highland writers' centre Moniack Mhor celebrates 30 years nurturing national literary scene
On this day: August 1, 1951
Fire ravaged the Esplanade Hotel in Oban and claimed 10 lives on a summer…
On this day: August 1, 1951
On This Day, 1968: Prisoners on trial for attempted murder at HMP Peterhead and…
On this day: August 1, 1951
Were you a Buchan Queen? Decades-old tradition was at heart of Peterhead Scottish Week
On this day: August 1, 1951
On This Day 1983: 'Not a lot of crime so we can save money…