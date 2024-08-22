As Thunder in the Glens revs up for 2024, see if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery of years gone by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
As Thunder in the Glens revs up for 2024, see if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery of years gone by

A gallery of memories from the biggest motorcycle gathering in Europe.

A Thunder in the Glens ride-out to the Cairngorm car park in 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A Thunder in the Glens ride-out to the Cairngorm car park in 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Susy Macaulay

The eagerly anticipated annual mass motor cycle gathering Thunder in the Glens takes place this weekend in and around Aviemore, bringing thousands from far and wide to the Highlands.

Thunder in the Glens (TIG) attracts between 3,000 and 4,000 riders from all over the continent, and many more spectators.

With a roar that can be heard for miles around, the ride-outs around Speyside set hearts and pulses racing with excitement.

TIG started with 200 riders in 1996.

Nowadays it can top 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts.

The four day event offers camping, live music and more than 60 stalls to keep bikers and visitors entertained.

TIG is highly populated with Harley Davidsons, as it’s run by the Dunedin Chapter Scotland (#9083) of the Harley Owners Group, based in Edinburgh.

But there are plenty of other makes in attendance as our gallery below shows.

Proceeds from TIG go to local charities, and the event makes a multi-million contribution to the local economy.

Thunder in the Glens Gallery: See if you can see yourself in our photos from over the years

Image: Gordon Lennox.
Image: Gordon Lennox.
Image: David Whittaker Smith.
Image: David Whittaker-Smith.
Image: Sandy McCook
Image: Sandy McCook
Image: Sandy McCook
Image: Sandy McCook.
Image: Sandy McCook.
Image: Jason Hedges
Image: Sandy McCook
Image: David Whittaker-Smith.
Image: Sandy McCook.
Image: Sandy McCook
Image: Jason Hedges.
Image: Sandy McCook
Image: David Whittaker-Smith.
Image: Jason Hedges.
Image: Jason Hedges
Image: Sandy McCook.
Image: Jason Hedges
Image: Jason Hedges.
Image: Sandy McCook.
Image: Jason Hedges.
Image: Sandy McCook
Image: Jason Hedges.
Image: Jason Hedges.

 

 

 

