Past Times As Thunder in the Glens revs up for 2024, see if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery of years gone by A gallery of memories from the biggest motorcycle gathering in Europe. A Thunder in the Glens ride-out to the Cairngorm car park in 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. By Susy Macaulay August 22 2024, 6:00 am The eagerly anticipated annual mass motor cycle gathering Thunder in the Glens takes place this weekend in and around Aviemore, bringing thousands from far and wide to the Highlands. Thunder in the Glens (TIG) attracts between 3,000 and 4,000 riders from all over the continent, and many more spectators. With a roar that can be heard for miles around, the ride-outs around Speyside set hearts and pulses racing with excitement. TIG started with 200 riders in 1996. Nowadays it can top 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts. The four day event offers camping, live music and more than 60 stalls to keep bikers and visitors entertained. TIG is highly populated with Harley Davidsons, as it's run by the Dunedin Chapter Scotland (#9083) of the Harley Owners Group, based in Edinburgh. But there are plenty of other makes in attendance as our gallery below shows. Proceeds from TIG go to local charities, and the event makes a multi-million contribution to the local economy. Thunder in the Glens Gallery: See if you can see yourself in our photos from over the years Image: Gordon Lennox. Image: Gordon Lennox. Image: David Whittaker Smith. Image: David Whittaker-Smith. Image: Sandy McCook Image: Sandy McCook Image: Sandy McCook Image: Sandy McCook. Image: Sandy McCook. Image: Jason Hedges Image: Sandy McCook Image: David Whittaker-Smith. Image: Sandy McCook. Image: Sandy McCook Image: Jason Hedges. Image: Sandy McCook Image: David Whittaker-Smith. Image: Jason Hedges. Image: Jason Hedges Image: Sandy McCook. Image: Jason Hedges Image: Jason Hedges. Image: Sandy McCook. Image: Jason Hedges. Image: Sandy McCook Image: Jason Hedges. Image: Jason Hedges.
