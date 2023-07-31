‘I bought my first home without viewing it’: The Aberdeen renovator who has given her flat a major makeover

Renovating a period property is not for the faint hearted but Naomi Morrison relished the opportunity to put her own stamp on her new home.

Classic yet modern, the 26-year-old compliance specialist has given her Burns Road home a beautiful makeover.

We talk everything from Dubai inspired interiors to funky furniture and wine shelves.

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“I bought my first home without ever viewing the property. I was stuck abroad during the Coronavirus lockdown and I spotted this home on ASPC so I got one of my friends to view it for me and she Facetimed me as she went round. It was going for a really good price as it was dated and it needed a lot of renovating but I knew I could work with it. It also had a bay window which was something I’d always wanted as it’s perfect for a Christmas tree.

So I bought it in October 2021 and I’ve been doing it up ever since. It’s a two-storey granite upstairs flat. Originally there were four/five bedrooms but it now has two bedrooms, including a master bedroom, a dining room, dressing room and an office. I’ve been moving in and out of the property depending on what work is being carried out but I’ll officially move into the home with my partner Stuart in August.

My style is quite classic/old fashioned but modern so that’s what I’ve went for in terms of the décor and interiors. My mum Kimberly and dad Greig actually live in Dubai so I’ve taken some inspiration from over there. When I was visiting them we went to one of their friends homes and I fell in love with this massive wine shelf they had so I’ve re-created that in my kitchen with glass shelves for the glasses and a mirrored back plus a worktop to match my kitchen.

A lot of the rooms have been inspired by the houses in Dubai and I’ve sourced a lot of my stuff from an interior shop in Dubai called Marina Home. Everything from my dining room is from there. Locally, I’ve picked up quite a few things from PRYDE, the candles smell amazing.

In the living room, Gregor Moir Woodwork did the shelves and panelling.

I love to cook and bake so the kitchen is my favourite spot in the house.

For the kitchen I’ve gone for black and white tones with shaker style doors and marble effect worktops and a matching floor. The local joiners Neil Donald and Eddie Kidd installed the kitchen and are currently working on the stairs and upstairs bedroom. When I was younger we used to live in America so it’s always been my dream to have a walk-in pantry. So we knocked into a cupboard beside the kitchen and made that into the walk-in pantry.

The other rooms I’ve finished include the bathroom which is from NYC Bathrooms in Holburn Street and the utility room which matches the kitchen. In terms of painting and decorating, I used Gary Eden while the plastering was done by Mackay’s Plastering.

My mum and dad are coming to visit in August so before then I’ll be working to finish the master bedroom, the home office, the walk-in wardrobe and the hallway which is getting a total refresh. We’ll also eventually do the garden up. I’ve cut it back to the bare minimum so that will be the next project.

There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears but it’ll all be worth it.

For more on Naomi’s renovation journey check out her Instagram @doubleeupper.doerupper