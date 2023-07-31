‘I bought my first home without viewing it’: The Aberdeen renovator who has given her flat a major makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I bought my first home without viewing it’: The Aberdeen renovator who has given her flat a major makeover

Naomi Morrison has put her blood, sweat and tears into creating her dream home in Aberdeen's Burns Road.

By Rosemary Lowne
Naomi Morrison's dreams of having a property with a bay window came true when she came across her two storey flat in Burns Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Renovating a period property is not for the faint hearted but Naomi Morrison relished the opportunity to put her own stamp on her new home.

Classic yet modern, the 26-year-old compliance specialist has given her Burns Road home a beautiful makeover.

We talk everything from Dubai inspired interiors to funky furniture and wine shelves.

Naomi has shared her property renovation journey. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“I bought my first home without ever viewing the property. I was stuck abroad during the Coronavirus lockdown and I spotted this home on ASPC so I got one of my friends to view it for me and she Facetimed me as she went round. It was going for a really good price as it was dated and it needed a lot of renovating but I knew I could work with it. It also had a bay window which was something I’d always wanted as it’s perfect for a Christmas tree.

So I bought it in October 2021 and I’ve been doing it up ever since. It’s a two-storey granite upstairs flat. Originally there were four/five bedrooms but it now has two bedrooms, including a master bedroom, a dining room, dressing room and an office. I’ve been moving in and out of the property depending on what work is being carried out but I’ll officially move into the home with my partner Stuart in August.

Naomi had always dreamed of having a bay window where she can put up her Christmas tree.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Naomi has used a grey and cream colour palette for her living room. Also how gorgeous is the panelling. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

My style is quite classic/old fashioned but modern so that’s what I’ve went for in terms of the décor and interiors. My mum Kimberly and dad Greig actually live in Dubai so I’ve taken some inspiration from over there. When I was visiting them we went to one of their friends homes and I fell in love with this massive wine shelf they had so I’ve re-created that in my kitchen with glass shelves for the glasses and a mirrored back plus a worktop to match my kitchen.

A lot of the rooms have been inspired by the houses in Dubai and I’ve sourced a lot of my stuff from an interior shop in Dubai called Marina Home. Everything from my dining room is from there. Locally, I’ve picked up quite a few things from PRYDE, the candles smell amazing.

In the living room, Gregor Moir Woodwork did the shelves and panelling.

Matt black and marble are a match made in interior heaven in the contemporary kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Naomi was inspired to create a wine shelf after seeing a similar feature in a property in Dubai.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I love to cook and bake so the kitchen is my favourite spot in the house.
For the kitchen I’ve gone for black and white tones with shaker style doors and marble effect worktops and a matching floor. The local joiners Neil Donald and Eddie Kidd installed the kitchen and are currently working on the stairs and upstairs bedroom.  When I was younger we used to live in America so it’s always been my dream to have a walk-in pantry. So we knocked into a cupboard beside the kitchen and made that into the walk-in pantry.

The other rooms I’ve finished include the bathroom which is from NYC Bathrooms in Holburn Street and the utility room which matches the kitchen. In terms of painting and decorating, I used Gary Eden while the plastering was done by Mackay’s Plastering.

Naomi has also created an attractive utility room. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Naomi certainly has the magic touch when it comes to interiors. <br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

My mum and dad are coming to visit in August so before then I’ll be working to finish the master bedroom, the home office, the walk-in wardrobe and the hallway which is getting a total refresh. We’ll also eventually do the garden up. I’ve cut it back to the bare minimum so that will be the next project.

There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears but it’ll all be worth it.

For more on Naomi’s renovation journey check out her Instagram @doubleeupper.doerupper

Rachel Dougherty's Banchory cottage has been totally transformed. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
The MPS is calling for more funding to maintain the 40 NHS Staff mental health and wellbeing hubs, which were set up to support workers in 2021 (Jeff Moore/PA)
More GPs are turning to private health insurance, a survey by Pulse has found (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has criticised NHS England’s plans for coping with winter pressures on the health service (PA)
Low traffic neighbourhood schemes have been attacked by Tories in the past (Steve Parsons/PA)
Barbie has caused an explosion in ticket sales. Image: Alamy/PA)
Flora the cat, Pabs the ferret, and Effi and Francine the rabbits
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood at Strathlene Beach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Janice and Neil Campbell are walking one million steps for motor neuron disease research. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
lodges at Camas Wood
