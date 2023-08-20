Gallery: Looking back at domino days in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Looking back at domino days in Aberdeen

We've had a flick through the archives and lined up some cracking photos of domino games in Aberdeen over the years.

By Kirstie Waterston
Some of Aberdeen’s domino leagues have been running for decades, providing fun, companionship – and a bit of healthy competition.

Traditionally domino clubs were made up of working men and met at legions, social clubs and golf clubs in the city.

These days, tournaments still take place in Aberdeen, with clubs battling it out in tournaments for silverware.

Can you spot any familiar faces in our domino gallery from yesteryear?

Picture: Domino days in Aberdeen

1990: The four finalists in the league, from left, George Mathieson, James Mathieson, Bob Rennie and Bill Leslie. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Albyn Legion’s John Dalgarno ponders a move in the singles event at the Aberdeen and District Club’s League finals in the Albyn clubrooms. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Hamish Marshall of sponsors Macallan Langs presents the challenge shield to winning captain and president of the Bucksburn & District Domino League John Anderson with the winning team of the Bucksburn Legion at a presentation in the 612 Club, Great Northern Road. Back row from left, Albert Third, Sandy Pratt, Sandy Martin, Charlie Hardie and Brian Douglas. Front, from left, Bill Tosh, Johnny Blues (with Domino Friendly Cup), and Steve Brown. Image: DC Thomson
1985: The referee keeps an eye on the action in the Tennent’s Pairs competition at the finals in the Boilermakers’ Club. From left, George Robertson, Robert Findlay, Jim McDonald and Albert Gibson. Image: DC Thomson
1984: League chairman Thomas Smith, right, and Eric Davidson of Scottish Brewers, with the replacement league shield. Image: DC Thomson
1992: League champions George Gray, left, and William Laing show off their trophy at a dinner dance in the Albyn British Legion Clubrooms. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Taking top honours for the second year in the licensed clubs league are the lads from the Buffalo Club. Captain Alex Giles, front right, holds the trophy with Albert Smith, front left, and the team, from left; Ian Milne, Alex Noble, John McDonald, Mel Thomson and Jockey Stewart. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Albyn Legion walked away with the Railway Cup, the 22 Cup, Bon-Accord Pairs and Singles trophies at the  finals in the Boilermakers’ Club. Winners Andy Dalgarno and Andy Rutherford, centre, are joined by singles  champion Alfie Middleton, back left. Image: DC Thomson
