Past Times Gallery: Looking back at domino days in Aberdeen We've had a flick through the archives and lined up some cracking photos of domino games in Aberdeen over the years. By Kirstie Waterston August 20 2023, 5.59am Share Gallery: Looking back at domino days in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6044905/looking-back-at-domino-days/ Copy Link 0 comment Charles Matheson, front, second left, chairman of the RUA Club, presents the Bill Baxter Dominoes Pairs trophy to Walter Baxter and Gordon Harrison, watched by other members of the club at their annual presentation of prizes. Image: DC Thomson Some of Aberdeen’s domino leagues have been running for decades, providing fun, companionship – and a bit of healthy competition. Traditionally domino clubs were made up of working men and met at legions, social clubs and golf clubs in the city. These days, tournaments still take place in Aberdeen, with clubs battling it out in tournaments for silverware. Can you spot any familiar faces in our domino gallery from yesteryear? Picture: Domino days in Aberdeen 1990: The four finalists in the league, from left, George Mathieson, James Mathieson, Bob Rennie and Bill Leslie. Image: DC Thomson 1981: Albyn Legion’s John Dalgarno ponders a move in the singles event at the Aberdeen and District Club’s League finals in the Albyn clubrooms. Image: DC Thomson 1991: Hamish Marshall of sponsors Macallan Langs presents the challenge shield to winning captain and president of the Bucksburn & District Domino League John Anderson with the winning team of the Bucksburn Legion at a presentation in the 612 Club, Great Northern Road. Back row from left, Albert Third, Sandy Pratt, Sandy Martin, Charlie Hardie and Brian Douglas. Front, from left, Bill Tosh, Johnny Blues (with Domino Friendly Cup), and Steve Brown. Image: DC Thomson 1985: The referee keeps an eye on the action in the Tennent’s Pairs competition at the finals in the Boilermakers’ Club. From left, George Robertson, Robert Findlay, Jim McDonald and Albert Gibson. Image: DC Thomson 1984: League chairman Thomas Smith, right, and Eric Davidson of Scottish Brewers, with the replacement league shield. Image: DC Thomson 1992: League champions George Gray, left, and William Laing show off their trophy at a dinner dance in the Albyn British Legion Clubrooms. Image: DC Thomson 1992: Taking top honours for the second year in the licensed clubs league are the lads from the Buffalo Club. Captain Alex Giles, front right, holds the trophy with Albert Smith, front left, and the team, from left; Ian Milne, Alex Noble, John McDonald, Mel Thomson and Jockey Stewart. Image: DC Thomson 1985: Albyn Legion walked away with the Railway Cup, the 22 Cup, Bon-Accord Pairs and Singles trophies at the finals in the Boilermakers’ Club. Winners Andy Dalgarno and Andy Rutherford, centre, are joined by singles champion Alfie Middleton, back left. Image: DC Thomson 1979: Charles Matheson, front, second left, chairman of the R.U.A. Club, West Craibstone Street, Aberdeen, presents the Bill Baxter Dominoes Pairs trophy to Walter Baxter and Gordon Harrison, watched by other members of the club at their annual smoker and presentation of prizes. Image: DC Thomson
Conversation