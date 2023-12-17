Gallery: Summerhill Academy, the trailblazing and controversial Aberdeen school in 90 photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Summerhill Academy, the trailblazing and controversial Aberdeen school in 90 photos

Summerhill Academy was a pioneering comprehensive school, but it became better known for the scandal that saw its headteacher suspended for his liberal approach to discipline. This is a brief history with 90 photos.

Summerhill Academy left an indelible mark on education in Aberdeen and Scotland. Image: DC Thomson/Christopher Donnan
Summerhill Academy left an indelible mark on education in Aberdeen and Scotland. Image: DC Thomson/Christopher Donnan
By Kirstie Waterston

Summerhill Academy was a school ahead of its time when teaching was still steeped in Victorian authoritarianism. Once considered a showpiece of Scottish education, it later made national headlines for ‘anarchy’ in the classrooms.

Aberdeen was simply not ready for the progressive Summerhill Academy.

It only existed for 28 years as a school, but it came and went in a whirlwind, leaving an indelible mark on the history of education in Aberdeen – and Scotland.

No episode was more colourful than the unceremonious dismissal of its controversial headteacher Robert Mackenzie in 1974.

An aerial view of the then-leafy Lang Stracht with Summerhill Academy in the foreground in 1969.
1969: An aerial view of the then-leafy Lang Stracht with Summerhill Academy in the foreground. Image: DC Thomson

His desire to ban the belt and replace exams with continuous assessment was considered too liberal by the council’s education department.

Mackenzie was very vocal in his beliefs that there was something wrong with an education system where a child was considered a failure at 11 years old.

Summerhill was one of the most ‘luxurious’ schools in Scotland

But the tone was set when the school opened on January 4 1962, by the first headmaster William Christie.

He told pupils that “upon them lay the responsibility of Summerhill establishing a good reputation”.

The first intake of 300 children at the new £385,000 facility were mopped up from overcrowding at other city schools.

Youngsters “chattered eagerly” as they entered “one of the most luxurious and up-to-date schools in the country”.

An EE clipping about Summerhill School opening in 1962, with headline that reads: 'All first class pupils here!'
An EE clipping about Summerhill School opening in 1962. Image: DC Thomson

Classrooms were described as “lavishly equipped”, complementing a huge gymnasium, assembly hall and library, as well as a “magnificent” swimming pool.

When the Evening Express reported on its early days it said “here we have a school with no past – but with the prospect of an exciting future”.

Aberdeen school was a ‘complete break with tradition’

Exciting was somewhat of an understatement.

Mr Christie described starting a new school from scratch as “stimulating” and “exhilarating”.

While the EE reporter said: “Summerhill gives the impression of a complete break with tradition. It has an atmosphere of its own.

“Its development and progress as an integral part of a great new community will be watched with interest, as, of course, will its educational record.”

And Summerhill certainly attracted attention.

Newspaper clipping about opening of Summerhill Academy's half-a-million-pound extension in 1970. Headline reads: 'Willie Ross opens school for the second time'.

A big and busy school, a substantial half-a-million-pound extension was opened in 1970, and also marked a seminal change for the institution.

On November 27, former Scottish Secretary William Ross presided over a ceremony that saw Summerhill change to the comprehensive education system.

Aberdeen was established “as a leader in the field of social education” by “increasing social contact between staff and pupils”.

Summerhill ‘pupils were taught for life, not merely for a job or profession’

Summerhill and Hazlehead academies were the first in the city – and among the first in Scotland – to introduce the ‘house’ or ‘year group’ system.

It was described as similar to the ‘house master’ tradition of public schools.

By now Robert Mackenzie, known as RF Mackenzie, was headteacher.

He explained that by sub-dividing the total number of pupils into smaller groups it provided equal attention for all pupils.

Former Scottish Secretary Willie Ross unveils a plaque in 1970 commemorating the school's 'second opening' in 1970.
1970: Former Scottish Secretary Willie Ross unveils a plaque in 1970 commemorating the school’s ‘second opening’. A large extension was built at Summerhill Academy and saw the school change over to the comprehensive style of education. Image: DC Thomson

Year masters and mistresses were appointed, and there was an emphasis on the importance of the social aspect of Scotland’s education framework.

At the ceremony, Mr Ross told the audience in Summerhill’s assembly hall: “Education is the touchstone of democracy and by that we have got to relate our success in education, not by the number of doctors, ministers, and teachers turned out, but by the extent to which we realise the full potential of all our youngsters.”

He added: “They were taught, not merely for a job or profession, but for life.

“I see within the comprehensive system full scope to achieve this for all.”

Summerhill pupils during the 're-opening' ceremony in 1970.
Summerhill pupils during the ‘re-opening’ ceremony in 1970. Image: DC Thomson

He praised Mr Mackenzie for having “considerable influence” on secondary education in Scotland and being one of the country’s best-known teachers.

Among those listening was Lord Provost James Lamond and members of the education committee.

Head teacher’s liberal ideology clashed with education board

But four short years later, that very committee would suspend Mr Mackenzie.

His reforming style of leadership would prove too controversial for Aberdeen.

Mackenzie’s approach to teaching was more compassionate and philosophical – he felt education went beyond the classroom walls.

His curriculum extended into the great outdoors and the Summerhill community, he put great emphasis on engaging with children, their ideas and opinions.

In response to pupils’ concerns, a pioneering sex education programme was introduced.

Newspaper clipping covering story of Summerhill School pupils helping out in the garden of an elderly lady.
Summerhill was a school that served its community. Image: DC Thomson

But above all he rejected conformity, and the brutality of belting pupils.

It was claimed Mackenzie’s dislike of formal education split his staff into factions.

The traditionalists who preferred the rigid status quo, and those more sympathetic to his progressive thinking.

Certainly, his ideology clashed with that of the education board in Aberdeen who took issue with his lenient approach to corporal punishment and discipline.

Although at times thought arrogant, he was considered a kindly and charismatic man.

His discord with the education board made headlines both locally and nationally, and Mackenzie would write and speak publicly about his views.

Mr Robert Mackenzie with Summerhill Academy pupils.
Mr Robert Mackenzie with Summerhill Academy pupils. Image: DC Thomson

Despite a groundswell of support among pupils, parents, staff, the wider community and some politicians, he was suspended.

Those who attended Summerhill at the time will remember the episode well, and in particular the pupils’ week-long strike.

School and community united in fight to save Summerhill

William Henry stepped in from the education board to bring order to the chaos.

He later said: “That was a most difficult time when there was absolute anarchy and half the school was on strike and demonstrating for Mr Mackenzie.”

David Kinmond took over the headship Summerhill in 1974, but following his death in 1976, Mr Henry returned.

He described his time at Summerhill as the “most rewarding period of my life”.

Newspaper clipping of headline: "Man who quelled school 'anarchy' to retire"
William Henry. Image: DC Thomson

The school’s final head teacher was Pat Cormack, who was appointed upon Mr Henry’s retirement in 1980.

Taking on a roll of 929, she may have thought Summerhill’s difficult days were behind her.

But in December 1987, the school and community were united in a new fight – one to save Summerhill from closure.

Grampian Regional Council proposed a four-year phased closure – a decision Miss Cormack said was made with haste.

Protesting, one mother, Rose Clayton, wrote to the Evening Express pleading for a second chance.

She said: “Since my children started their education they have learned that ‘the three Rs‘ mean rezone, regionalise and rationalise.”

Pat Cormack, head of Summerhill Academy 1980-1990.
Pat Cormack, head of Summerhill Academy 1980-1990. Image: DC Thomson

But despite bitter campaigning by parents and teachers, and even some councillors, Summerhill Academy closed its doors for good in June 1990.

It continued as Summerhill Education Centre where its spirit lived on through the community that used it, but shut in 2010.

The bulldozers finally flattened the building in 2012, half a century after ‘Scotland’s most up-to-date establishment’ opened.

But the story of Summerhill will forever blot the copybook of education in Scotland.

Summerhill Academy in pictures through the decades

1960s: The early years of Summerhill

Schoolchildren and teachers sitting in neat rows on chairs in a school assembly hall look at the camera as their photo is taken.
1962: The opening of Summerhill Secondary School on April 27 1962. Image: DC Thomson
A small group of parents stand behind a cordon at the side of a large swimming pool at the opening of Summerhill Academy in 1962.
1962: Parents looking around the new swimming pool on the open night at Summerhill School in May 1962. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils look smart in their new uniform at the opening of Summerhill Academy on April 27 1962.
1962: Pupils look smart in their new uniform at the opening of Summerhill Academy on April 27 1962. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils taking part in a swimming display at the opening of Summerhill School in April 1962.
1962: Pupils taking part in a swimming display at the opening of Summerhill School in April 1962. Image: DC Thomson
Summerhill pupils with Lord Provost Robert Lennox city councillors, corporation officials during the 650th anniversary of the granting of the Royal Stocket Forest to Aberdeen.
1969: The pupils of Summerhill had a history lesson with a difference when they commemorated the 650th anniversary of the granting of the Royal Stocket Forest to Aberdeen. They took part, along with Lord Provost Robert Lennox, left, city councillors, corporation officials. Image: DC Thomson

1970s: Football, walk-outs and an unusual car restoration project at Summerhill Academy 

Alex Duguid and guide dog Shuna (centre) pose with school children.
1970: Alex Duguid and guide dog Shuna, centre, poses with Summerhill pupils who helped raised funds for the Guide Dog charity. Image: DC Thomson
12-year-old pupil Yvonne Craib presenting Lady Aline Robertson with a bouquet on the occasion of another plaque being unveiled to commemorate the school opening in 1962.
1971: Lady Aline Robertson was presented with a bouquet by the youngest girl in the school, 12-year-old Yvonne Craib, on the occasion of another plaque being unveiled to commemorate the school opening in 1962. As Lady Aline performed the ceremony, 43 pupils were sitting the first higher English exam to be taken by pupils at the Academy. Image: DC Thomson
President of the Scottish Farmers' Union, D Morgan Milne, presented the Senior Award in the SFU Farms Competition Shield to Nadia Ross and Ronald Stewart on behalf of Class 1F at Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, in this picture from July 1971.
1971: President of the Scottish Farmers’ Union, D Morgan Milne, presented the Senior Award in the SFU Farms Competition Shield to Nadia Ross and Ronald Stewart on behalf of Class 1F at Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, in this picture from July 1971. Image: DC Thomson
1971: It took just five minutes for Salome, the veteran Austin 10 restored to tip-top condition by technical staff and pupils at Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, to be auctioned off in the school grounds in October 1971. It went under the hammer to city car dealer Peter Singer for £85. The auction was conducted by vintage car enthusiast George Strathdee Junior, left, who handed over the licence book to Peter and his son Gary. Image: DC Thomson
Salome the car, as she was affectionately called by Summerhill pupils, and some of the lads who helped rebuild her over four months in 1971.
1971: Salome the car, as she was affectionately called by Summerhill pupils, and some of the lads who helped rebuild her over four months, left to right, George Scott, Richard Talton, Robert Flinn, Leslie Law and Colin McLeod. In the driving seat is teacher Mr Duncan Fraser. Image: DC Thomson
Summerhill Academy 4th year football team pictured during the 1972-73 season.
1972: Summerhill Academy 4th year football team pictured during the 1972-73 season. Alistair Annand, front row, second right, who sent in the photograph went on to play for Deeside along with the Reid twins (who also moved up to the juniors with Banks o’ Dee). Back, from left: Steven Reid, Grant Reid, Ronnie McArthur, Steve Murray, Gordon Rae, Ronnie Napier and Jim Robertson. Front, from left: Billy Smith, Harry Kerr, Bruce Wood, Stuart Scott, Alistair Annand and Colin Gordon. Image: Submitted by Alistair Annand.
Summerhill Academy pupils hard at work during an archaeological dig on Broad Street in 1973
1973: Summerhill Academy pupils hard at work during an archaeological dig on Broad Street. Image: DC Thomson
A view looking east along the Lang Stracht with Mastrick on the left and Summerhill on the right in 1973.
1973: A view looking east along the Lang Stracht with Mastrick on the left and Summerhill on the right. Summerhill Academy is in the bottom right and the Aberdeen Journals building is in the centre left. Image: DC Thomson

Pupils after they had walked out of the school for a second time in protest over the suspension of Mr Mackenzie in 1974.
1974: Pupils after they had walked out of the school for a second time in protest over the suspension of Mr Mackenzie, a gentle man who genuinely cared for pupils. Image: DC Thomson
Exterior of Summerhill Academy building that housed the school's swimming pool.
1974: Aberdeen Corporation officials carried out a structural check on the swimming pool at Summerhill Academy after it was reported that the building had been built with the same brand of suspect cement that had forced the closure of schools south of the Border. Image: DC Thomson
The newly-formed pupils' council at the Aberdeen school in 1975.
1975: The newly-formed pupils’ council at Summerhill Academy had a say in decision-making at the school. Image: DC Thomson
Cheers from pupils of Aberdeen's Summerhill Academy as their former headmaster, Mr RF Mackenzie, receives his retirement presentation in 1975.
1975: Cheers from pupils of Aberdeen’s Summerhill Academy as their former headmaster, Mr RF Mackenzie, receives his retirement presentation. Mr Mackenzie was presented with a silver salver and pen by fourth-year pupil Kevin Crocker, and Mrs Mackenzie is pictured holding her surprise gift, a box of writing paper. The ceremony took place in the school hall which was packed with pupils who had raised money for the gifts. Image: DC Thomson
Taking a break from rehearsals were these Summerhill Academy pupils who were staging their version of Cinderella in December 1976.
1976: Taking a break from rehearsals were these Summerhill Academy pupils who were staging their version of Cinderella in December 1976. Sitting in front were Cinderella played by Eva Magee, and the three ugly sisters Patricia Stewart, Linda Malcolm and Theresa Morran. Prince Charming was Shane McLean. Image: DC Thomson
Four young budding fashion designers who qualified for the final of a national design and dressmaking competition in London in 1976.
1976: Four young budding fashion designers qualified for the final of a national design and dressmaking competition in London. The girls were Linda Stuart (15);Fiona Fraser (15); Dorothy Duguid, and Lorna McAllum (16). Three of them are pictured above. The art teacher who helped the team make the finals out of 400 entrants was Margaret Ewan. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils holding up posters they made for an anti-litter campaign run by the Junior Chamber Aberdeen in 1977.
1977: Making posters for an anti-litter campaign run by the Junior Chamber Aberdeen were these pupils of Summerhill Academy in April 1977. At the easel is Neil Collett and also pictured are Kenny Rattray, Lesley Gibb, Andrew Bruce, Kevin Lindsay, Ann Robertson and Steven Laing. Image: DC Thomson
Pupil Roy Lyon with his skateboard in 1977.
1977: Roy Lyon (14) shows what the well dressed skateboard enthusiast wore in the late ’70s. Roy, who was a pupil of Summerhill Academy got his own skateboard in October 1977. Image: DC Thomson
Dressed up as janitors and cleaners, pupils of Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, in rehearsal for their production of Skool Sketches which they presented in March 1977.
1977: Dressed up as janitors and cleaners, pupils of Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, in rehearsal for their production of Skool Sketches which they presented in March 1977. Proceeds were to go towards the payment for the education of an Indian boy they adopted, Narioshang, in Bombay. Image: DC Thomson
The Summerhill Academy Under - 15 football team in 1978.
1978: Lined up for a souvenir picture were the Summerhill Academy Under – 15 football team who became League Champions in season 1978-79. Back row, from left, Alan Castle, Kenny Young, John Bowman, John Duncan, Ian James, Alan Sinclair and Ian Scott (teacher). Front, from left, Bruce Barbour, Richard Andrews, Colin Maver, Ian Garden and Ian Smith. Image: Submitted by Richard Andrews.
Summerhill Academy's class of 1978 to 1983.
1978: Summerhill Academy’s class of 1978 to 1983. Image: Submitted
1978: Lynn Richardson set a new record for the 2nd year high jump at Summerhill Academy sports in 1978 when she cleared 4ft 5in. Image: DC Thomson
Tina Stockman with fourth year pupils involved in the Adult Literacy Scheme at Summerhill Academy in 1978.
1978: Tina Stockman with fourth year pupils involved in the Adult Literacy Scheme at Summerhill Academy in 1978. Image: DC Thomson
Class 2F Summerhill Academy, March 1979.
1979: Class 2F Summerhill Academy, March 1979. Picture sent in by their former registration teacher, Margaret Milne, who was a teacher of Home Economics at the school from 1973 until 1979. Image: Submitted by Margaret Milne
The Dons international keeper Bobby Clark presenting three football trophies to Summerhill Academy players at a ceremony in the school hall in 1979.
1979: The Dons international keeper Bobby Clark presented three football trophies to Summerhill Academy players at a ceremony in the school hall in 1979. The trophies, from left, were the Aberdeen Secondary Schools’ Football Association Shield, the Grampian Region Trophy and the Under-14 League Cup. Image: DC Thomson
Members of the school's music group donate £120 to the Cystic Fibrosis Society in memory of one of the school's best-loved musicians Gwen Gordon.
1979: Pupils at Summerhill Academy in Aberdeen paid tribute to one of their schoolmates in the best way they knew. The tribute was a donation of £120 to the Cystic Fibrosis Society by members of the school’s music group in memory of one of the school’s best-loved musicians Gwen Gordon. From left, headmaster Mr William Henry, Mrs Sheila Hamilton, Mrs Kinnear, pupil Kevin, and Mr and Mrs Gordon.

1980s: Choirs, sports days, protests, and a visit from Sir Alex Ferguson 

Senior pupils at Summerhill Academy in Aberdeen staged a walkout over a lunchtime lockout in 1981.
1981: Senior pupils at Summerhill Academy in Aberdeen staged a walkout over a lunchtime lockout. Pupils at the school had been locked out at lunchbreaks because of outbreaks of vandalism. Image: DC Thomson
Summerhill Academy fourth-year pupils taking a break from lessons to carry out the first phase of a two-part community project.
1981: Summerhill Academy fourth-year pupils taking a break from lessons to carry out the first phase of a two-part community project. Through Summerfield Community Council, and with the help of Aberdeen District Cleansing Department, they tidied up the Denburn area between Fernielea Road, Woodend and Kingsgate. History teacher James Martin oversaw the work. Image: DC Thomson
Smiles from Angela Manson and Paula Hepburn, both 15, as they press on with their share of the work in the community project in 1981.
1981: Smiles from Angela Manson and Paula Hepburn, both 15, as they press on with their share of the work in the community project. Image: DC Thomson
Fourth-year pupils of Summerhill Academy show their classmates how to plant a tree.
1981: A lesson with a difference as fourth-year pupils of Summerhill Academy show their classmates how to plant a tree. The youngsters planted 15 young trees between Stronsay Drive and Woodend Hospital bridge as part of a joint effort with Aberdeen City District Council and Summerhill Community Council. Image: DC Thomson
An exterior view of Summerhill Academy in 1982
1982: An exterior view of Summerhill Academy in 1982. Image: DC Thomson
1982: A world of imagination led to prizes for five pupils from Summerhill Academy, who took part in a competition at the city’s Art Gallery. The five, left to right, Jillian Burnett (12); Anne Shaw (13); Nicola Ewan (13); Michelle Young (13); and Bruce Hay (13), are pictured with their art teacher Tina Stockman. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Pupils in the fourth-year CSE Biology class at Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, were highly commended in the senior section of the Tree Council's youth education project. Bill Salkeld, from sponsors Lloyds Bank plc, hands over their prize of a cheque for £50 to head teacher Patricia Cormack.
1983: Pupils in the fourth-year CSE Biology class at Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, were highly commended in the senior section of the Tree Council’s youth education project. Bill Salkeld, from sponsors Lloyds Bank plc, hands over their prize of a cheque for £50 to head teacher Patricia Cormack. Image: DC Thomson
Ladies at keep-fit classes at Summerhill Academy with instructor Elaine Phillips.
1983: Elaine’s People – That’s the name given to these ladies who attend keep-fit classes at Summerhill Academy. Instructor is Elaine Phillips, right. Image: DC Thomson
Group of pupils in 1983.
1983: Summerhill Academy pupils had their own views about driving at 16. They are, back from left, Lesley Rhodes, Jacqueline Thornley, Kevin Barrat, Colin Smith, Graham Rettie, and front, John Taylor, Martin Milne, Leslie Scorgie and Christopher Begg. Image: DC Thomson
Summerhill Academy second-year choir carol singing in Littlewoods restaurant, Aberdeen, at Christmas 1983.
1983: Summerhill Academy second-year choir carol singing in Littlewoods restaurant, Aberdeen, at Christmas 1983. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Class 1D and 1B’s project on Rosemount in the Streets Ahead contest in 1984, holding the Streets Ahead entry form is Karan McHattie. Magnus “Mastermind” Magnusson was to be a judge in the competition to celebrate the Festival of Architecture in Scotland in the competition organised by the National Trust for Scotland to increase interest in Scots architecture and changing society. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Some of the Summerhill Academy “orphans” pictured with guidance teacher Mr Kieran Walsh who plays Dr Barnardo in their forthcoming show “Carrots”. The children in the picture are John Robertson, Stephen Smith, Margaret Croll, Julie Garden, Colin Findlater, Tracey Breen and Graeme Massie. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Seven third-year pupils from Summerhill Academy came out top in a national competition by the World Wildlife Fund. Receiving the £200 cheque from regional sales manager Hugh Watson, right, are from left art teacher Tina Stockman and pupils Sharon Anderson, Carole Shaw, Karen McWilliam, Alison Scott, and Bruce Sangster. Their project, on the environment around Footdee, won high praise from the judges and £200 of art equipment for the school. Image: DC Thomson
1984: The third year boys 4 x 100m relay change-over at the Summerhill Academy sports day. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Dons manager Alex Ferguson went along to Summerhill Academy, Aberdeen, to accept £651 on behalf of the Save The Children Fund. The cash was raised at school discos. Our picture shows the cheques being handed over by Irene Buchan, left, Paul Cooper and Yvonne Simpson as local secretary of the fund. Susan Brown, back left, and school’s secretary of the fund, Eileen Wilson look on. Image: DC Thomson
1985: These third-year girls of Summerhill Academy used their ingenuity to create fashionable clothes out of plastic bin bags. The dresses were made as part of a class project in 1985 which was such a hit at the school that the girls staged a fashion show at Summerhill Community Centre. Money raised went to the Well Woman’s Centre at Mastrick Clinic. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Summerhill Academy’s biology team celebrated after hearing of their third place finish in a national competition. They investigated the affect the roadworks in the Kingswells area was having on plant and animal life in the Denburn and submitted their project as a competition entry. Front, left, is Tracy Breen, the team leader, and alongside her, from left, Kathleen Friske, Lynne Kortland and Margaret Croll. Back, from left, Dave Wright; Michelle Boag; James Shea, and Bertha Grant. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Pupils from Summerhill Academy joined a panel to discuss a Family And Youth Concern charity report, which claimed teenage magazines promoted content including “contraception/abortion, anti-marriage, light pornography”. Sharing their views were, back from left, Angie Shand; Julie Garden; Tracy Breen; Jill Sinclair, and Sarah Thomson. Front, from left, Tracy Yule; Alana Robertson, and Leanne Ferries. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Alan Harkin (3) had his own message for members of Grampian Region’s Education Committee, who were voting on the future of Summerhill Academy. A special meeting in December 1987 recommended the closure of Hilton and Summerhill Academies by only one vote.<br />The controversial decision sparked a furious outburst from worried parents who attended the meeting in Woodhill House. Incensed Labour councillors walked out of the meeting refusing to listen to proposals on rezoning. Image: DC Thomson
1987: It’s a fancy-dress fair cop for Summerhill Academy’s principal guidance teacher Kieran Walsh, as he ”arrests” Romany Donald during the school’s silver anniversary celebrations last night. Image: DC Thomson
1987: In December 1987, parents implored the education board to give pupils at Summerhill a chance, because it had “good facilities, smaller classes and a good choice of subjects”. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Aberdeen’s Summerhill Academy staff line up for the camera at their silver jubilee celebrations in 1987. A reunion of ex-Summerhill teaching and non-teaching staff was planned for the following year to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the opening of the school. Image: Submitted
1987: An exterior view of Summerhill Academy in December ’87. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Representatives of teachers, parents and pupils at Summerhill Academy lobbied councillors arriving at Woodhill House. Closure of Summerhill would leave a neighbouring secondary bursting at the seams, a teacher warned. Jim Oates, speaking on behalf of Summerhill teachers, told Grampian Regional Council that the closure would result in Northfield having a roll of about 1300 pupils. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Summerhill Academy held their 25th jubilee dinner in the Amatola Hotel, in April 1987. Jubilee committee chairman Robert Pirie holds the cake with head teacher Patricia Cormack, and the first head, from 1962-68, William Christie, centre right. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Teachers and pupils celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary at a fancy dress party in 1987. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Another view of Summerhill Academy in its final years as a school. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Technical education pupils in 1988 were dab hands at clock making. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Contest winners, the Summerhill Academy team, from left, Kim Neill, Fiona Thomson and Karen Harkin with teacher Les Hutton (behind), are presented with the Evening Express trophy by Lord Provost Henry Rae, right, and EE editor Richard Willamson. Runners-up were Inverurie, back left, and third-placed Cults. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Labour city councillor Eric Hendrie talks to second-year pupils about their future after the education director suggested closing the school in 1990, the idea divided councillors. Education officials suggested parents and staff should be consulted about a move to close the school. Teachers at the school agreed unanimously with the move while parents were unanimous in wanting Summerhill to remain open until the last pupil had finished his or her education. Image: DC Thomson

1990s: A new chapter – from Summerhill Academy to Summerhill Education Centre

1990: Gone. Aberdeen’s Summerhill Academy, built in 1962, closed its gates to pupils in 1990 after 28 years of education. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Past and present staff of Summerhill Academy at their dinner in the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel, Aberdeen, to mark the school’s closure after 28 years in June 1990. Seated centre is head teacher Patricia Cormack. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Youngsters are put through their paces by the world’s top Shotokan karate master Sensei Taiji Kase, 8th Dan, at a course organised by chief instructor Ronnie Watt, centre left, at Aberdeen’s Summerhill Academy in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Pupils of Aberdeen’s York Street Nursery School were joined by their community policeman George Anderson when they showed off their oil rig evacuation models at Summerhill Education Centre in May 1991. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Getting make up on for the camera were members of the Mastrick young unemployed photographers group, from left, Irene Black, Melanie Duglas, Paula Trim and Cindy Wright. They set up an exhibition of photography and art at Summerhill Education Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Children at the relaunched Summerhill Community Education Centre in Aberdeen take a break from their playgroup with worker Jackie Spence. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Sisters Kirstyn (14) and Kathryn Keith (12) of Stonehaven get down to work at the Summer School of Dance at Summerhill Education Centre, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Summerhill Community Education Centre playgroup moved to a new, purpose-built playroom in February 1993. Pictured are, from left, Kelly Reid, Sophie Tran and Laura Davidson, all aged three. Image: DC Thomson
1994: Pictured is a group of youngsters taking part in the week-long Grampian Regional Council Summer School of Dance at Summerhill Educational Centre, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Four of the girls taking part in Joseph and the amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat rehearsing at the Summerhill Education Centre, were from left; Kristen Farrow, Claire Milne, 9, the youngest member of the cast, Lisa Pascoe, 10, and Katherine Dawson, 10. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Assistant director of education Jon Mager looks on while his daughter Xanthe, 11, looks for e-mails on his computer at the Summerhill Education Centre on ‘bring your daughter to work day’ in 1999. Image: DC Thomson

2000 and beyond: Summerhill’s final days and demolition 

2000: Dozens of Aberdeen children took part in a ghosts and spooks themed theatre class at Summerhill Education Centre during the tattie holidays. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Tea dance at the Summerhill Education and Community Centre who were concerned about the centre’s proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Summerhill Education Centre – the trampolining group were upset the centre was facing closure. From left, Naomi Garden 11, Amanda Courage 10, Lauren Elliott 11, Christina Gordon 10, Finlay Marno, 9, Callum Reid, 10, and jumping behind is Lewis Reid, 10. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Aberdeen and Youth Wind Band rehearsing at Summerhill Education Centre with teacher Alan Haggart conducting. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Pupils from the Holy Family RC Primary School had the chance to talk directly to Santa using the latest live video conference technology at the Summerhill Education Centre. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Nicola Benedetti tutors Emma Donald from Dingwall academy and Graham MacKenzie, of Culloden Academy, at the music centre at Summerhill, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
2007: At Summerhill Education Centre, Fernielea School children had a live chat with Santa on a video conference from the North Pole. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Taking part in the EE/Community Council Cup at Summerhill Community Education Centre were Fernielea, Kingsford, Quarryhill and Westerton A/B school teams with Joey Harper. Image: DC Thomson
2009: A photo of Summerhill Academy in its final incarnation as Summerhill Education Centre. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Members of the pottery class at Summerhill Community Education Centre prepare their pieces for sale of work, from left, Irene McIntyre, Duncan Beattie, Sheena Mann, and Barbara Duff.
2010: A sorry sight as Summerhill Education Centre – formerly Summerhill School – closed its doors in August 2010. Image: DC Thomson
2010: From left, marking the last days of the Summerhill Education Centre. Mastrick and Sheddocksley community council chairman Steve Delaney and city warden Bill Massie with some members of the community that used the centre. Image: DC Thomson
2011: The former Summerhill Academy, which was to be demolished, sitting empty. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Demolition work started at the Summerhill Education Centre in February 2012. Image: DC Thomson
2012: The end is nigh as diggers move in at Summerhill Education Centre. Image: DC Thomson
2012: The flattening of the remainder of Summerhill Academy was well under way by spring 2012. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Going, going, gone, vehicles sift through the rubble where Summerhill Academy once stood. Image: DC Thomson
2014: All that remained of Summerhill Academy 52 years after it opened was a pile of rubble. Image: DC Thomson

If you like this, you might like:

More from Past Times

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for PT On This Day 1992 Picture shows; Princess Royal wedding. Crathie. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; 12/12/1992
On This Day 1992: Princess Royal wedding blunder in Ballater
Salvationist Gordon Smith takes a break from collecting and chats to regulars at the Butchers Arms pub on George Street just before Christmas in 1980. Image: DC Thomson
Pictures: Pooches, pubs and presents - looking back on December days in and around…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Elgin composer/lyricist Tommy Antonio is making a musical from the life story of Jacobite Lady Anne Mackintosh Picture shows; Lady Anne Mackintosh/Tommy Antonio. n/aa. Supplied by Creative Commons/Fraser Taylor Date; Unknown
Elgin composer working on musical about feisty Jacobite, Colonel Anne Mackintosh
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. FI for OTD Dec 4 1963 Picture shows; Featured image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by DCT/Roddie Reid Date; 28/11/2023
On This Day 1963: Aberdeen churchmen agreed to ask Scottish Secretary why he didn't…
The Pogues in 1988. There were unfortunately no photographs in our archive of their somewhat unruly performance at the Capitol in Aberdeen. Image: Fotex/Shutterstock
The night Shane MacGowan and The Pogues raised hell at a rowdy Aberdeen gig…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Winston Churchill in Aberdeen to receive freeman of the city and an honorary degree. Picture shows; Winston Churchill. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 27/04/1946
We look back at Winston Churchill's popularity in Aberdeen and Inverness
The primary schools' choirs performing at the Evening Express Carol Concert in 1987
Gallery: Festive photos of Evening Express Carol Concerts from the 70s to today
A winter photo in Inverness
In photos: Winter memories of Inverness and surrounding areas
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day Past Times 1971 Picture shows; various clips for FI. n/a. Supplied by DCT/Michael Cosh Date; 20/11/2023
On This Day 1971: Tragedy on Cairngorm Plateau
A line of trams glide up a busy Union Street on a sunny day in 1956, passing pedestrians and cars.
Previously unseen photos of Aberdeen's lost trams revealed

Conversation