Gallery: Farewell to Aberdeen’s Walker Road Primary School in 100 photos

Walker Road School is one of Aberdeen’s oldest, having opened in 1897 – but now its doors are set to close for the final time.

Pupils will transfer to the brand-new Greyhope School in Torry marking a new chapter in their education.

As we say farewell to 126 years of memories and schooling at Walker Road, we look back at some of its long history in pictures.

When the school opened in February 1897, it was described as a “striking feature architecturally and educationally”.

For more than a century, the school’s stories appeared in the P&J and EE, and we’ve gone back through our archives to share some of these photos.

One particularly unusual one was taken in 1939, when the school’s headmaster William Hendry hit the headlines after catching the biggest fish ever caught on the River Don – a 54lb salmon.

As the pictures turn from black and white to colour, we see the smiling faces of pupils brought to life in the ’80s and ’90s.

Were you a pupil or teacher at Walker Road School, perhaps you’ll see a familiar face in this photo gallery?

Walker Road School: 1948-1979

Walker Road School: 1980s

Walker Road School: 1990s

Walker Road School: 2000s

Walker Road School: 2010s

