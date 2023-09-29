Gallery: Farewell to Aberdeen’s Walker Road Primary School in 100 photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
As the final chapter of Walker Road School in Torry draws to a close, we look back at decades of happy memories from our archives as pupils move to their new primary, Greyhope School.

By Kirstie Waterston
A selection of photos from Walker Road School over the years. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
A selection of photos from Walker Road School over the years. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid

Walker Road School is one of Aberdeen’s oldest, having opened in 1897 – but now its doors are set to close for the final time.

Pupils will transfer to the brand-new Greyhope School in Torry marking a new chapter in their education.

As we say farewell to 126 years of memories and schooling at Walker Road, we look back at some of its long history in pictures.

Walker Road School’s badge.

When the school opened in February 1897, it was described as a “striking feature architecturally and educationally”.

For more than a century, the school’s stories appeared in the P&J and EE, and we’ve gone back through our archives to share some of these photos.

One particularly unusual one was taken in 1939, when the school’s headmaster William Hendry hit the headlines after catching the biggest fish ever caught on the River Don – a 54lb salmon.

William Hendry, head teacher of Walker Road School in 1939, who caught the biggest fish ever recorded on the River Don. Image: DC Thomson

As the pictures turn from black and white to colour, we see the smiling faces of pupils brought to life in the ’80s and ’90s.

Were you a pupil or teacher at Walker Road School, perhaps you’ll see a familiar face in this photo gallery?

Walker Road School: 1948-1979

Miss Clark's class at Walker Road School, Aberdeen, pose for a photo in 1948-49
1948: Miss Clark’s class at Walker Road School, Aberdeen, pose for a photo in 1948-49. Image: Jack Ross, who is far left on the front row.
Walker Road School Class 1955.
1955: Walker Road School Class 1955 submitted by Michael Dawson, third from the right in the back row. Image: Michael Dawson
An aerial view of Torry looking east in 1968. The River Dee and the Wellington Suspension Bridge are on the left with Craiginches Prison at the bottom left and Walker Road School is at the top right.
1968: An aerial view of Torry looking east in 1968. The River Dee and the Wellington Suspension Bridge are on the left with Craiginches Prison at the bottom left and Walker Road School is at the top right. Image: DC Thomson
Mums and dads join the Walker Road School children for a souvenir picture outside Torphins School at Walker Road School's camp in July 1976.
1976: Mums and dads join the Walker Road School children for a souvenir picture outside Torphins School at Walker Road School’s camp in July 1976. Image: DC Thomson
Manchester United captain and former Dons skipper Martin Buchan presenting the Aberdeen Primary League II trophy to Ronald Gray, captain of Walker Road's football team, at a special ceremony in the school hall in 1976.
1976: Manchester United captain and former Dons skipper Martin Buchan made a special trip to Aberdeen in June to hand over something he would have loved himself – a League Championship trophy. Martin presented the Aberdeen Primary League II trophy to Ronald Gray, captain of Walker Road School football team, at a special ceremony in the school hall. Image: DC Thomson
Mrs McIntosh amuses her Primary 4 pupils with stories from the old log book of Walker Road School in 1979.
1979: Mrs McIntosh amuses her Primary 4 pupils with stories from the old log book of Walker Road School. The P4s were studying changes in health in Torry as part of their centenary project for the Evening Express. In the early 20th Century, classes often had as many as 60 pupils, and pens and pencils had to be disinfected to protect against diseases like scarlet fever. Image: DC Thomson
Group of primary children and their parents protest against Walker Road's bus service in 1979.
1979: Up to 300 primary children on one of Aberdeen’s newest housing estates in Cove were kept off school for one day in a mass protest against the school bus service. The children were all pupils at Walker Road primary school in Torry, which was three miles from their homes. The decision to take lighting action was made at a special meeting of Altens mother and toddler group, where angry women aired their pent-up grievances. Image: DC Thomson
P7 children designing advertisements at the Aberdeen school in 1979.
1979: These P7 children were hard at work designing advertisements. Image: DC Thomson

Walker Road School: 1980s

Pupils proudly display their souvenirs following their visit to Aberdeen Airport, Dyce in 1980.
1980: Pupils proudly display their souvenirs following their visit to Aberdeen Airport, Dyce. Looking on are their teachers, left to right, Teresa Malone, Elizabeth Jeromson and David Campbell. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road boys Ryan Elder, John Cox, Ray Elder and Alan Masson receive table tennis trophies in 1962.
1982: Walker Road boys, left to right, Ryan Elder, John Cox, Ray Elder and Alan Masson receive table tennis trophies. Also in the picture is Alistair Stewart, left, assistant manager of Rosslyn Sports and Denis Bain, right, convener of the Aberdeen Primary School Table Tennis League. Image: DC Thomson
Youngsters gather round foreman gardener, John Pirie, when he arrived to help plant three Acer trees at the school in 1982.
1982: Youngsters gather round foreman gardener, John Pirie, centre, when he arrived to help plant three Acer trees at the school. The trees were taken to the school by Aberdeen District Council’s Clydesdales Jocky and Jim, back. who were almost as big an attraction as the trees. Image: DC Thomson
School lollipop patroller Leonard Still in 1982.
1982: School lollipop patroller, Leonard Still, 72, was a familiar face keeping pupils safe for years. Image: DC Thomson
Head teacher at Walker Road School, Aberdeen, Jean Williams presents a gold watch to Francis Cocker to mark his retirement after 35 years as a teacher at the school in 1982.
1982: Head teacher at Walker Road School, Aberdeen, Jean Williams, front, second right, presents a gold watch to Francis Cocker, centre, to mark his retirement after 35 years as a teacher at the school. Image: DC Thomson
Pupil Debbie Noble on a bicycle in preparation for a road safety competition with school friends Carole Reid, Brenda King, Alison Walker and Michelle Capes in 1983.
1983: Pupil Debbie Noble “saddles up” in preparation for a road safety competition with school chums, back, Carole Reid and Brenda King, and, front, Alison Walker and Michelle Capes. Helpful hints come from teacher and cycling proficiency instructor Alison Styles and Grampian Police accident prevention officer Joe Fraser. Image: DC Thomson
As part of the school's own Question Time in 1984, South Aberdeen MP Gerry Malone holds up the list of questions which were asked by pupils of Primary 6 about a BMX cycle track for the city.
1984: Pupils held their own Question Time in 1984. South Aberdeen MP Gerry Malone holds up the list of questions which were asked by pupils of Primary 6 about a BMX cycle track for the city. Image: DC Thomson
Young pupil presents money raised by the school for charity to Heather Roberts of the local Help the Aged branch in 1985.
1985: Children collected £541.19 for sponsored colouring and a quiz. They presented the money to Heather Roberts of the local Help the Aged branch. Six-year-old Allan West, of Victoria Road, presented the cheque and in return was given a certificate for his personal collection of over £25. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road pupils play 'cowboys' at Templar's Park in 1985.
1985: Walker Road pupils play ‘cowboys’ at Templar’s Park. Image: DC Thomson
Talented pupils from the Aberdeen school with the blankets and vests they knitted for Save The Children in 1985.
1985: Talented youngsters knitted up blankets and vests for Save The Children. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road School's Primary 2 pose for the camera during a break from lessons in 1987.
1987: Primary 2 pose for the camera during a break from lessons. Image: DC Thomson
1987: The entire school from nursery to p7, and all the teachers turned out to plant five Acer trees in the playground. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils in costume ahead of their performance of the Wizard of Oz at the St Fittick's Church Hall in 1987.
1987: All set for their second performance despite the mean theft of ticket money from Walker Road School, pupils performed the Wizard of Oz at the St Fittick’s Church Hall. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road Primary School head teacher Jean Williams with the hostess trolley presented to her at a retirement ceremony in the school in 1988.
1988: Walker Road Primary School head teacher Jean Williams with the hostess trolley presented to her at a retirement ceremony in the school. Image: DC Thomson
P6 and P7 pupils of Walker Road School who were taking part in the production of Babes in The Wood in St Fittick's Church in 1988.
1988: P6 and P7 pupils of Walker Road School who were taking part in the production of Babes in The Wood in St Fittick’s Church. The show raised about £500 for school funds. Image: DC Thomson

Walker Road School: 1990s

Primary 5 pupils Kerry McDonald, George Webster and Steven Forbes with teacher Jeanette Andrews holding a plate of fish and chips at the Ashvale Restaurant after completing their project on fishing in 1990.
1990: Primary 5 completed a project on fish and fishing with a slap-up meal at the Ashvale Restaurant. Teacher Jeanette Andrews is pictured with, from left, Kerry McDonald, George Webster and Steven Forbes, all aged nine. Image: DC Thomson
Lollipop man, 67-year-old George Dundas, helps the pupils across the junction at Grampian Place and Oscar Road on their way to Torry Academy in 1990.
1990: Around 130 Walker Road pupils got a taste of the big school earlier than usual when they found themselves at Torry Academy due to reconstruction work being carried out. Lollipop man, 67-year-old George Dundas, helps the pupils across the junction at Grampian Place and Oscar Road. Image: DC Thomson
John Taylor of A. Massie and Sons gives students a talk on the fishing industry in 1990.
1990: Kids were given an insight into the fishing industry by John Taylor of A. Massie and Sons. Image: DC Thomson
Primary one pupils, room three, in their reading corner in 1992.
1992: Primary one pupils, room three, in their reading corner. Image: DC Thomson
Two Primary 7 pupils at Walker Road, Mandy Vincent and Simon Joss, who cooked up a winning recipe book entitled 'A taste of Torry' in 1992.
1992: Two Primary 7 pupils at Walker Road, Mandy Vincent and Simon Joss, who cooked up a winning recipe book entitled ‘A taste of Torry’. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road School showing Mrs Gray with her class in 1993.
1993: Walker Road School showing Mrs Gray with her class. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road School photo of Miss Thomson's class in 1994.
1994: Walker Road School showing Miss Thomson’s class. Image: DC Thomson
Class photos of the primary one pupils taught by Mrs Cassie and Mrs Gauld in 1994.
1994: The primary one pupils taught by Mrs Cassie and Mrs Gauld. Image: DC Thomson
1994: Four of the entrepreneurial pupils prepare their sandwiches. They are, from left, Kerry Reid, Gemma Craig, Gary Pacitti and Duncan Harris. They were the youngest pupils in the country to pass a food exam. Image: DC Thomson
Assistant Mrs Porter and Miss Thomson with the room 2 Primary 1 class at Walker Road School in 1998.
1998: Assistant Mrs Porter and Miss Thomson with the room 2 Primary 1 class at Walker Road School. Image: DC Thomson
12-year-old Lee Amos and Christine Tully of Walker Road School in Jonah man Jazz with the cast during the drama festival at the Aberdeen arts Centre, King Street Aberdeen in 1999.
1999: 12-year-old Lee Amos and Christine Tully of Walker Road School in Jonah man Jazz with the cast during the drama festival at the Aberdeen arts Centre, King Street Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Youngsters perform in the school's nativity play in 1999.
1999: Youngsters perform in the Walker Road School nativity play. Image: DC Thomson
Group of pupils in homemade costumes for the school's nativity play.
1999: Homemade costumes and props were a charming addition to the traditional nativity. Image: DC Thomson
1999: The Walker Road Primary School Nativity play in full swing. Image: DC Thomson

Walker Road School: 2000s

Group of P7 pupils hold an invitation for people to read their poetry on a Doric Website they put together with the help of site designers Les Wheeler and Sheena Blackwell in 2001.
2001: An invitation from Kayleigh Ferries, left, a P7 pupil at Walker Road School who has been helping put together a Doric Website. In pic are site designers Les Wheeler and Sheena Blackwell, with class teacher Kate Leys, back left, and pupils Nicola Lawson, front, and left to right Stuart Massie, Sean Dignan, John Flanagan, Catherine Armstrong and Kerry Simpson. Image: DC Thomson
Primary 1 Walker Road School, with teachers Mrs Massie and Mrs Penman in 2001.
2001: Primary 1 Walker Road School, with teachers Mrs Massie and Mrs Penman. Image: DC Thomson
Primary pupils Victoria Craig, Stuart Dignan and Aiden Ross with teacher Sylvie Grigas during a French lesson in 2001.
2001: French lessons for Walker Road School primary pupils Victoria Craig, Stuart Dignan and Aiden Ross from teacher Sylvie Grigas. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils from Walker Road School by the memorial at Torry Battery in 2001.
2001: Pupils from Walker Road School by the memorial at Torry Battery. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road School primary 1 room 2 pupils with teacher Maureen Fraser, French teacher Sylvie Grigas, and class assistant Barbara Massie in 2002.
2002: Walker Road School primary 1 room 2 pupils with from right, teacher Maureen Fraser, French teacher Sylvie Grigas, and class assistant Barbara Massie. Image: DC Thomson
Amanda Milne befriends Brooklyn Kerr at the Friendship Stop in the school in 2002.
2002: Amanda Milne, left, befriends Brooklyn Kerr at the Friendship Stop in Walker Road School. Image: DC Thomson
A presentation for Ernie Mair, who retired as lollipop man at Walker Road School in January 2002.
2002: A presentation for Ernie Mair, who retired as lollipop man at Walker Road School in January 2002 due to ill health, pictured with his wife Ada. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Walker Road School was unique in its teaching of children French. Here, pupil Kieran Peterson, 8, is being interviewed for French TV station TF1 by Nicolas Bellet, left. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils suited and booted for a dance at the school in 2003.
2003: Pupils got suited and booted for a dance at Walker Road School. Image: DC Thomson
The then education minister Jack McConnell got to grips with reading French with the help of Walker Road School pupils Shanna Angus and Iona Monroe, both five, in Aberdeen.
2003: The then education minister Jack McConnell got to grips with reading French with the help of Walker Road School pupils Shanna Angus, right, and Iona Monroe, both five, in Aberdeen. The school has been praised for its work in a new report. Image: DC Thomson
Creative pupils Rebecca Felber and Ross William with the Easter eggs they designed for a school competition in 2003.
2003: Creative pupils designed Easter eggs for a school competition. Pictured are Rebecca Felber, 5, and Ross William, 6, from P1. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Lauren Duncan and Hannah Shepherd, both 9, from P5 showed off their craft skills with their Easter egg competition entries. Image: DC Thomson
Musicians from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama working with primary 5, 6 and 7 pupils from Walker Road School, Victoria Road School and Tullos School at sessions held in Torry Academy in 2003.
2003: Musicians from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama working with primary 5, 6 and 7 pupils from Walker Road School, Victoria Road School and Tullos School at sessions held in Torry Academy. Image: DC Thomson
Teachers Sandra Thomson, Lynsey Metcalfe and classroom assistant Mrs Pam Porter, sitting, with new P1s in 2004.
2004: Teachers Sandra Thomson, Lynsey Metcalfe and classroom assistant Mrs Pam Porter, sitting, with new P1s. Image: DC Thomson
Classroom assistant Barbara Massie and teacher Edwina Gray with new P1s in 2004.
2004: Classroom assistant Barbara Massie and teacher Edwina Gray with new P1s. Image: DC Thomson
Smart Walker Road pupils reading to compete in a Scottish Country Dance music festival at the Music Hall in 2004.
2004: Smart Walker Road pupils reading to compete in a Scottish Country Dance music festival at the Music Hall. Image: DC Thomson
Five-year-old Robbie Scott from Walker Road School who took part in a procession to commemorate the River Dee ferry boat disaster of 1876.
2005: Five-year-old Robbie Scott from Walker Road School who took part in a procession to commemorate the River Dee ferry boat disaster of 1876. The children held aloft placards with the names of the victims. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Town drummer Lyndsay Cromar leads a procession of Walker Road pupils across the Victoria Bridge from Torry to commemorate the River Dee ferry boat disaster of 1876. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road School leavers p7 room 22 in 2005.
2005: Walker Road School leavers p7 room 22. Image: DC Thomson
Class photo of p7 room 23 leavers in 2005.
2005: Walker Road leavers, p7 room 23. Image: DC Thomson

 

Jamie Moor and Keith Morrison in front of the fire engine they arrived to the Walker Road prom in in 2005.
2005: Jamie Moor and Keith Morrison in front of the fire engine they arrived to the Walker Road prom in. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road youngsters dressed up for their end of year prom in 2005.
2005: Walker Road youngsters dressed up for their end of year prom. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Walker road school prom. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Walker road school P7s were off to London to give Prince Charles a book they made. At the front with the book is Lisa McDonald, 11. Image: DC Thomson
Iain Carby with kids from Walker Road School at his art Gallery and the quilt pupils made.
2006: Iain Carby with kids from Walker Road School at his art Gallery and the quilt pupils made. At the front is Samantha Felber, 12, and, back, Josh Kelly 12 and Steph Carnegie 11. Image: DC Thomson
Pupil Support Assistant Pam Porter with teacher Maureen Fraser and their new P1 class in 2007.
2007: Pupil Support Assistant Pam Porter with teacher Maureen Fraser and their new P1 class. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher Mrs Mavor and Mrs Massie, pupil support assistant, and their new P1 class.
2007: Teacher Mrs Mavor and Mrs Massie, pupil support assistant, and their new P1 class. Image: DC Thomson
The school's 2007 Christmas nativity.
2007: Walker Road School’s Christmas nativity. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils Sandra Lotarewicz, 5, and her brother Rafal, 7, show off their face paint during an open day after the Walker Road merged with Victoria Road School in 2008.
2008: Walker Road School held an open fun day at the school, to show local people around after they merged with Victoria Road School, Torry. Pupils Sandra Lotarewicz, 5, and her brother Rafal, 7, show off their face paint. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Practising sums at the Walker Road open day, from left, Irene Alexander, Dawn Alexander and Catherine Milne who used to work as administration officers, and Jeanette Andrews, right, who used to be the deputy head. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road School's p7 leavers in 2008.
2008: Walker Road School’s p7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
Mrs Mitchell, Miss Thomson and Mrs Massie's P1 Class in 2008.
2008: Mrs Mitchell, Miss Thomson and Mrs Massie’s P1 Class. Image: DC Thomson
Former pupils and sisters-in-law Beatrice Gray, who left Walker Road School in 1943, and Helen Gray who left the school in 1942 at the 2008 open day.
2008: Former pupils and sisters-in-law Beatrice Gray, left, who left Walker Road School in 1943, and Helen Gray who left the school in 1942 at the open day. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils with things they made to sell at the school's Christmas fayre in 2008.
2008: Pupils with things they made to sell at Walker Road Christmas school fayre. Back from left, Rhys Cameron 9; Carla Jane Baxter 9; Amy McGregor 9; Argyll Couineaux 9; Josh Thom 9; Kiera Callagham 9; Emma Duncan 8 and Hannah Gray 8. Front, from left, Georgia Black and Nicole Whyte, both 11. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Walker Road School’s Christmas production ‘A King is Born’. Image: DC Thomson
Singing in their production of 'A King is Born' in 2008.
2008: Singing in their production of ‘A King is Born’. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road's three kings in their festive show
2008: Walker Road’s three kings in their festive show. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher Gillian Penman and assistant Fiona Brown with their new P1 class in 2009.
2009: Teacher Gillian Penman, right, and assistant Fiona Brown with their new P1 class. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher Edwina Gray, right, and assistant Susan Cowe with their class in 2009.
2009: Teacher Edwina Gray, right, and assistant Susan Cowe. Image: DC Thomson
Walker Road School leavers with teacher Stacy Murray in 2009.
2009: Walker Road School leavers with teacher Stacy Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Students with their projects from Homecoming 2009.
2009: Walker Road School celebrated the Homecoming 2009, with all the works themed around Robert Burns. Looking at mice in a homage to the poem ‘To A Mouse’ are, from left, Roxanne Howell, 8, and Amber Gordon, 7. Image: DC Thomson
Headteacher Maureen Robertson holding flowers she received from pupils ahead of her retirement.
2009: When headteacher Maureen Robertson retired she organised a magician for pupils as a surprise. Mo, with flowers given to her from the school, with her pupils. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher David Gibson with his class of P7 leavers in 2009.
2009: Teacher David Gibson with his class of P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher Frances Merson with her P7 leavers in 2009.
2009: Teacher Frances Merson with her P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson

Walker Road School: 2010s

Pupils smile for a photo during breaktime in 2010.
2010: Children were being attacked by seagulls during breaktime at Walker Road, Torry. From left, some of the pupils, Dillon Boyne, 7; Connor Oag, 7; Ciaran Nicol, 4; Aidan Nicol, 8; Ashley Ewing, 10, and Ryan Kay, 11. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher Fiona Spence with her new P1s in 2011.
2011: Teacher Fiona Spence with her new P1s. Image: DC Thomson
2013: Kidsout Aberdeen was held at SAC Craibstone, organised by Rotary Clubs of Great Britain and Ireland. From left, clown Bronwyn Pettitt with pupils Lochlann Coutts, Shaun Milne, Charlie Burton and clown Amy Irvine. Image: DC Thomson
Assistant Alison Forsyth, left, and teacher Marilyn Beattie with their P7 leavers in 2013.
2013: Assistant Alison Forsyth, left, and teacher Marilyn Beattie with their P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
Dylan Jardine and Katelyn Leiper pose with smoothies they made when the Lidl health factor visited in 2014.
2014: Dylan Jardine and Katelyn Leiper were going to make smoothies when Walker Road School had a visit from the Lidl health factor to promote healthy eating and healthy living. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils at the newly-opened playground at Walker Road School in Torry in 2014.
2014: Walker Road school in Torry opened its new playground park, from left, is Dominic Buchan, 6; Cornelia Walczak, 7; Amelia Graczyk, 11; Logan Bell, 5, Sienna Atkin, 6, and Karolina Kaputa, 7. Image: DC Thomson
Four pupils at a specialist tennis coaching session with coach Leon Smith in 2014.
2014: Around 30 pupils from Walker Road school in Torry benefited from a specialist tennis coaching session.  The group of seven and eight-year-olds were taught top tennis skills by Leon Smith, pictured. Back from left, Addison Ross, Leon Smith, Matthew West and, front, Cynthia Dingwall and Liam Lawson. Image: DC Thomson
Louise Hull and Susan MacDonald's P7 leavers in 2015.
2015: Louise Hull and Susan MacDonald’s P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
Miss Callaghan's P7 leavers in 2016.
2016: Miss Callaghan’s P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
Miss Hull's P7 leaver class in 2016.
2016: Miss Hull’s P7 leaver class. Image: DC Thomson
The sheep and shepherds in Walker Road School Nativity Christmas Concert in 2018.
2018: The sheep and shepherds in Walker Road School Nativity Christmas Concert. Image: DC Thomson
Another scene from the school's nativity in 2018.
2018: Another scene from the school’s nativity. Image: DC Thomson

