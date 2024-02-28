Historic ivory with tales to tell on display at Brodie Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Historic ivory with tales to tell on display at Brodie Castle

The tragic impact of the ivory trade on elephants and other wildlife is put into historic context in a display of ivory artifacts at NTS Brodie Castle near Forres. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Pieces from the Brodie ivory collection. Image: NTS Brodie Castle/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Pieces from the Brodie ivory collection. Image: NTS Brodie Castle/DCT Design/Roddie Reid

There is, quite properly, much to find concerning about the ivory trade.

Everything in fact.

The slaughter of countless elephants, and other creatures, for their beautiful ivory is surely one of humanity’s darkest shames.

But we can’t alter the past, so perhaps the best thing to do is to preserve carefully and respectfully the ivory objects bequeathed to us from centuries past.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has taken this position with the exquisite collection of ivory at Brodie Castle in Moray.

Brodie Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The castle is normally closed at this time of year, but it’s been open at selected times for guided tours giving visitors context to the presence of ivory in the house and displaying part of the Brodie family collection.

Brodie ivory has been singled out by Molly Brown of the Leverhulme Centre for Anthropocene Biodiversity at the University of York in her PhD to illustrate ivory demand in its many forms, from the mundane to the exquisite.

Controversial and emotive

Molly said: “Elephant ivory has fundamentally shaped societies, cultures and economies throughout human history.

“As a material product, it represents the commodification of one of the most iconic and loved animals on Earth.

“This makes ivory an extremely complicated subject, at times intensely controversial and often highly emotive.”

Exquisite 1792 miniature of James Brodie by John Smart, painted on ivory. Image: NTS Brodie Castle

In terms of the mundane, the collection includes every day ivory items such as a fly whisk, handles, needle cases and even a damp detector.

At the top end, it boasts exquisite inlaid tables, miniature portraits and an exceptional chess set.

Like all the best families of the 18th and 19th century, the Brodies showed their wealth (even when they didn’t really have any) through objets d’art, including fine ivory pieces.

From the Brodie ivory collection: two needle cases, two handles and a damp detector. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

From penury to great riches, the family finances waxed and waned over the centuries.

They waxed massively in the late 18th century when Alexander Brodie made a vast fortune in India, managing supplies and sales within the East India Company.

The Brodies weren’t involved in the ivory trade

It’s important to say that the Brodies weren’t actively involved in the ivory trade, but some of the ivory in the Brodie collection has come from his time there.

The finest pieces in the collection are likely to have come through Alexander’s daughter Elizabeth.

This fan is crafted from ivory to be as fine as lace. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She made a very grand marriage to the Duke of Gordon, bringing to the union a massive dowry, but no children.

When she died, she bequeathed her possessions back to the family at Brodie Castle.

Ivory chess set from the Brodie collection. Image:Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This exceptional chess set is thought to have come from her collection.

See more images of the chess set and hear Brodie Castle events manager Jamie Barron talking about it here.

The Brodie’s Indian adventure

Alexander Brodie’s daughters led privileged lives in India.

Two Aide-memoires and a visting card case belonging to Alexander Brodie’s daughters from their time in India. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.

The prime objective for young women of the time was to make a good marriage, and with that in mind, the Brodie girls would have attended many formal dances.

May I have the pleasure of this dance?

Such desirable catches could expect to be danced off their feet at balls, so an aide-memoire was essential.

In this they could note down whom they had promised which dance to, and the Brodie girls had the finest aide-memoires imaginable.

Not only were they decorated with gold and agate, as in Jane’s case in the centre of the picture above, but the pages were made of delicate sheets of ivory too.

Poignantly, these two tiny elephants are  carved from elephant ivory. Brodie Collection, NTS Brodie Castle.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Jamie finds these little elephants exceptionally poignant.

He said: “They are beautifully crafted, but the sadness remains at the thought of the elephant which died so they could be made.”

Brodie Castle- in India

The Brodie family has left one singular mark on India after their years making money there.

Image:  Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This is Brodie Castle, Madras (Chennai) now known as Thenral.

It was built by James Brodie (see miniature, above) on 11 acres of land given to him by the government in Quibble Island, Adyar, close to Madras.

Style mish-mash

It’s an uncomfortable fusion of styles, ranging from Gothic to Disney-esque, but it survives and is now used to house the school of Carnatic music.

After James Brodie died in a boating accident in 1801, the property was sold to the Arbuthnot banking family.

Brodie Castle Moray re-opens for the season and Friday March 1, and visitors will be able to see the ivory as part of the general tour on offer.

The specific ivory tour with Jamie Barron will carry on intermittently. NTS advises visitors to check for details on the Brodie Castle website.

You might enjoy:

Now’s the time to catch the 116 varieties of historic daffodil at Brodie Castle

 

More from Past Times

Image: DCT Design/Burli/Shutterstock
On This Day 1994: King's apartment burgled in theft stranger than fiction
Nursing 1989-09-27 Foresterhill (C) AJL "Feeling proud of themselves are nurses who graduated from the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Nurses College, Foresterhill. Pictured with them is Mr Douglas Davidson, Area Superintendant Radiographer and member of the Grampian Health Board who presented them with badges and certificates." Picture taken 27 September 1989. Used: EE 28/09/1989.
In pictures: The faces and places of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at Foresterhill over the…
Scenes from the Klondyker era in Ullapool. Image: DCT Design/Michael McCosh.
In photos: Memories of when the Klondyker factory ships transformed life in Ullapool
British POWs suffered considerable hardship in Greek camps during WW2. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
War in Europe: The long-forgotten suffering of north-east men in Greek prison camps during…
The timewarp semi-derelict property in Ellon has a treasure trove of Victorian features. Image: ASPC/Clarke Cooper
Forgotten timewarp Victorian house in Ellon goes on the market for first time in…
3
The dramatic fire 10 years ago completely destroyed Jimmy Chung's beachfront restaurant. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: 10 years since fire destroyed Jimmy Chung's and theatre history at Aberdeen…
Image: DCT Design/Archant/Roddie Reid.
On This Day 1915: Aberdeen local hero commemorated with memorial in England
1985: Scouts of the 55th (Kincorth) Aberdeen Troop washing a car at Fine Fare's Bridge of Dee car park. They washed around 200 cars during Scout Job Week that April. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Adventures of Girl Guides and Scouts across the north-east in the 1980s and…
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest known tartan: Can you help identify the men who found it in…
This medal belonging to an overlooked Aberdeen hero will soon go under the hammer. Images: British Newspaper Archive/Noonan's Mayfair.
Emily Duncan: Pioneering ambulance driver from Aberdeen saved lives on WW1 front line