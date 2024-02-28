Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must not sleepwalk into relegation play-off danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must not sleepwalk into relegation play-off danger

Aberdeen have won just six games from 26 matches - the same amount at this stage of the season in 1995 and 2000 when they finished second-bottom and bottom.

Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

If anyone at Pittodrie thinks Aberdeen are too good to be dragged into a relegation battle they are wrong.

If there is not a stark realisation within the club that sinking into the relegation play-off is a threat, they could sleepwalk into danger.

Aberdeen have failed to win a Premiership match since returning from the winter break – eight games with a return of five points from a possible 24.

That shocking form is not top six – instead, it screams out bottom six and potential scrap against dropping into the relegation play-off zone.

However, it is not time to press the panic button yet, because the situation can still be salvaged.

This week will be a sliding doors moment for Aberdeen as they face St Johnstone at Pittodrie tonight and St Mirren away on Saturday.

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates with Stuart Findlay after scoring to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Kilmarnock’s Corrie Ndaba celebrates with Stuart Findlay after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen are five points behind sixth-placed Dundee and four points ahead of Ross County, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The Dons’ fate is finely balanced and which way the scales tip will be hugely influenced by the next two games.

If Aberdeen can emerge with two wins, it can reignite the bid for the top six.

However, if the winless run continues, the threat of the relegation play-offs suddenly becomes brutally realistic.

Since the turn of the year, Aberdeen, with confidence low and a defensive fragility, have offered little evidence of delivering a winning run.

Veteran boss Neil Warnock has been drafted in as interim manager in a bid to salvage the season.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side’s defeat by Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

The new manager bounce has not happened, yet,  and the hope is that he will quickly get a tune out of the Reds.

This Aberdeen squad have beaten Rangers, Hearts and German giants Eintracht Frankfurt this season – so are capable of hitting high levels.

The problem is that they have so rarely hit those heights, particularly in the Premiership, in an unacceptable league campaign.

There was significant investment last summer into a squad who have underperformed.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy have sacked four mangers in under three years, with the axe dropping on Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin, Stephen Glass and Derek McInnes.

Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Sacking Robson and installing Warnock took the heat off the board briefly as they search for a permanent manager for the 2024-25 campaign and beyond.

However, the pressure is ramping up on the Pittodrie hierarchy again as supporters want victories to ease any fears of battling the drop.

Some supporters in the 908-strong travelling Red Army chanted “sack the board” at full-time at Rugby Park.

If Aberdeen lose to St Johnstone, the atmosphere at Pittodrie will become toxic as an expensively-built team face the threat of the relegation play-offs.

For anyone thinking that is an overreaction, look at the facts.

Aberdeen have won just six of 26 Premiership games this season.

After 26 games in the 1994-95 campaign, the Dons had won six times and finished in the relegation play-offs, eventually beating Dunfermline to stay up.

In the 1999-2000, Aberdeen again had six wins after 26 league matches and finished rock bottom of the table.

Aberdeen were not relegated in 2000 as they avoided a play-off by a technicality.

The Dons should have faced Falkirk, but the Bairns’ ground was not compliant with SPL regulations, and they were not allowed to play in the top-flight.

There is no safety net this season.

Aberdeen’s fate hangs in the balance – and Warnock and the players must ensure it tips the right way by winning tonight.

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock during the loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Pittodrie far from a ‘fortress’

Aberdeen’s inability to make home advantage count has been hugely damaging to the Premiership campaign.

The Dons are failing to make the most of the Red Army and the noise generated by the Red Shed.

Regardless of how bad performances have been this season, the supporters have always backed the Dons during game-time.

Granted there have been incidents where they have booed, but that has been post-match.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after drawing 2-2 with Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after drawing 2-2 with Hibs. Image: SNS.

During the cut and thrust of a match, the fans’ backing remains resolute – yet the Dons continue to struggle at home.

It is a conundrum, like the leaky defence, that interim manager Neil Warnock must quickly find a solution to.

Aberdeen have won only three of 13 home Premiership games with a return of 15 points.

Even second-bottom Ross County have more home league wins, with four.

If Pittodrie was once a fortress, the drawbridge has been dropped and teams are marauding across the moat.

That has to stop if the Dons are to begin moving up the table instead of nervously looking over their shoulder at the teams behind them.

Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Rubezic set to return this season

Aberdeen received a fitness boost with the news centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is set to return to action before the end of the season.

There were initially fears the defender could be out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury.

Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Thankfully Rubezic did not require surgery and interim boss Neil Warnock revealed he is set to return this season.

Rubezic brings more selection options to a defence who cannot deliver a clean sheet.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the clubs Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Defender Nicky Devlin admits Aberdeen are in a 'difficult position' but says there's still…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock explains time off last week, insisting 'I'm not here…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald after the 3-3 draw against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Three talking points ahead of Aberdeen's encounter against St Johnstone
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Wrong move by Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock to blame Bojan Miovski for…
4
Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United, who have been licked with a move to Aberdeen
Aberdeen linked with move for Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara battle for possession at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Why relegation alarm bells must be ringing at Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen receive Slobodan Rubezic fitness boost as interim boss Neil Warnock reveals timeframe for…
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.
Aberdeen should target players from the English Championship in ANOTHER summer rebuild - Neil…
The SWPL split will split into a top and bottom six following the final round of fixtures.
Sophie Goodwin: SWPL split increases stakes at both ends of the table - while…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side's defeat by Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons will face relegation battle if poor form continues

Conversation