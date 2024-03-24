Mannofield choir celebrate 60 years of singing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mannofield choir celebrate 60 years of singing

A choir in Mannofield has celebrated its 60th anniversary despite facing some challenges over the years.

By Shanay Taylor
Mannofield choir celebrate 60 years. Image: Lesley Findlay.

The Morven Singers first formed back in 1963, when joining a local choir was “highly popular.”

Six decades later the group isn’t only celebrating their anniversary, but the fact they have managed to keep the choir going through some challenging times.

Mannofield choir celebrates 60th anniversary

Lesley Findlay, who has been part of the choir for over four decades, said: “I’ve been in the choir for 43 years.

“Some other people I sing with have been in it between 30 and 40 years.

“We celebrated 60 years back in December but arranged an anniversary dinner last weekend.”

She explains how the choir has overcome some challenging obstacles over the years, with members decreasing and uncertainty over where they can practice due to churches across the city being sold by the Church of Scotland.

In a bid to save their numbers from diminishing completely, the Morven Singers merged with another choir – that was facing the same issues – to form what is now called the Northern Lights Singers.

Members of the choir at their celebratory dinner. Image: Lesley Findlay.

Lesley added: “We recently joined another choir because both our numbers were going down quite a bit.

“The new choir name is now called the Northern Lights Singers.

“But it was a Morven celebration on Saturday because we reached a huge milestone.”

Uncertainty for local choirs as churches being sold

Lesley added : “We used to practice in Ruthrieston West Church until that closed.

“We now practice in Springfield Church, but there are less spaces for rehearsing now.”

To mark the occasion, the group planned a meal with the founding members last weekend.

She added: “The meal was a success and enjoyed by all.

“We even had some of our founding members join us.”

Conversation