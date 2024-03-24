Mannofield choir celebrate 60 years of singing

A choir in Mannofield has celebrated bringing singers together for 60 years.

The Morven Singers first formed back in 1963, when joining a local choir was “highly popular.”

Six decades later the group isn’t only celebrating their anniversary, but the fact they have managed to keep the choir going through some challenging times.

Mannofield choir celebrates 60th anniversary

Lesley Findlay, who has been part of the choir for over four decades, said: “I’ve been in the choir for 43 years.

“Some other people I sing with have been in it between 30 and 40 years.

“We celebrated 60 years back in December but arranged an anniversary dinner last weekend.”

She explains how the choir has overcome some challenging obstacles over the years, with members decreasing and uncertainty over where they can practice due to churches across the city being sold by the Church of Scotland.

In a bid to save their numbers from diminishing completely, the Morven Singers merged with another choir – that was facing the same issues – to form what is now called the Northern Lights Singers.

Lesley added: “We recently joined another choir because both our numbers were going down quite a bit.

“The new choir name is now called the Northern Lights Singers.

“But it was a Morven celebration on Saturday because we reached a huge milestone.”

Uncertainty for local choirs as churches being sold

Lesley added : “We used to practice in Ruthrieston West Church until that closed.

“We now practice in Springfield Church, but there are less spaces for rehearsing now.”

To mark the occasion, the group planned a meal with the founding members last weekend.

She added: “The meal was a success and enjoyed by all.

“We even had some of our founding members join us.”