REVIEW: Made In Dagenham, Eden Court, Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

REVIEW: Made In Dagenham, Eden Court, Inverness

The magic that happens when Made in Dagenham is made in Inverness.

Image: iMT/Brodie Young
Image: iMT/Brodie Young
By Susy Macaulay

Inverness Musical Theatre (IMT) lifted the rafters at Eden Court last night [Wednesday March 27] on the opening night of their production of the musical, Made in Dagenham.

Based on the 2010 film of the same name, the show is inspired by real events in Ford’s Dagenham car plant, which eventually led to the Equal Pay Act of 1970.

It’s 1968 and the highly skilled machinists who make the leatherette car seat covers for Cortinas are incensed to find they’ve been downgraded to ‘unskilled’ and given a pay decrease.

Cast on stage during production of Made in Dagenham at Eden Court, Inverness.
Image: Inverness Musical Theatre/Brodie Young

Three women emerge from the furious workforce to lead a strike which takes them into direct conflict with prevailing attitudes and not a little misogyny.

Wife and mother Rita O’Grady, played by Alison Ożóg, emerges as the voice of the work force, with Connie Riley, played by Morna Eadie, a disillusioned Labour party representative and Lisa Hopkins (Lauren MacDonald), the highly educated wife of Dagenham’s general manager.

After Connie becomes ill, Rita is forced to take the fight to the Labour Party and the TUC herself, at considerable personal cost.

Alison Ożóg as Rita O Grady with children Tobbi Wood and  Harper MacRae and Tobbi Wood.
Alison Ożóg as Rita O Grady with children Tobbi Wood and  Harper MacRae and Tobbi Wood. Image: IMT/Brodie Young

Ożóg holds centre stage with a quiet charisma, perfectly cast as the wife and mother who suddenly and reluctantly must take up the equal pay cudgel for all women.

It nearly costs her her marriage to Eddie (Matthias Kremer) and her two children, played last night by Harper Macrae and Tobbi Wood.

The couple’s emotional turmoil provides some of the most affecting scenes of the evening.

Dance number in the Eden Court musical.
Image: IMT/Brodie Young

There’s no place for half-measures in any musical theatre, and IMT threw everything at their production to make it an evening to remember.

A huge, exuberant and multi-talented cast, clever sets, choreography just right for the period along with the mini-skirts and bouffant hair, slick lighting and a pit full of accomplished musicians.

Scene from Made in Dagenham at Eden Court.
Image: IMT/Brodie Young

The set piece songs were each a tour de force, particularly This is America, when the ruthless American bosses turn up to try and force the women to capitulate.

The only snag in the production was uneven sound, meaning that some of the dialogue, and its wit and humour, were lost at times.

Margo Fraser as Barbara Castle.
Margo Fraser as Barbara Castle in Made In Dagenham, Eden Court. Image: IMT/Brodie Young

All the players deserve special mentions for the exuberance, character and personality they brought to their roles, big or small; but here’s one for Margo Fraser who perfectly captured the character Minister for Work Barbara Castle.

And for Nicola Gray as the crude and feisty Beryl; and Zoe Kinnear McIntyre as the treacherous Sandra Beaumont whose incredible singing voice (think Aretha Franklin) I longed to hear more of.

Cast of Made in Dagenham at Eden Court.
Image: IMT/Brodie Young

And a special mention to our own P&J reporter Lauren Robertson in the chorus, proving that her sparkling talents are not confined to the written word but find full expression in her ability to sing and dance.

Made in Dagenham runs at Eden Court until Saturday.

 

More from Past Times

The 17th Century Bede House in Old Aberdeen pictured in 1933, left, and present day, right. Image: DC Thomson/Ben Hendry/Clarke Cooper
Bede House: 350-year-old Aberdeen flat with rumoured links to 'secret booze tunnel' for sale
Peggy and Ron Finnie of Finnies The Jeweller, celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on March 28, 2024 Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A rags to riches story: Founders of Finnies the Jeweller celebrate 65 years of…
Robert is now beaming with pride after finding out his grandfather's story. Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Peterhead fisherman who used his trawler in WW1 minesweeping
Post Thumbnail
When Aberdeen's Watt & Grant department store unveiled its trendy new 1963 look
Aberdeen Post Office 1985-02-20 Douglas Craik ©AJL 20 February 1985 "Assistant Head Postmaster for Counters Mr Douglas Craik stands in the queue for the main counter at Aberdeen Head Post Office." Used: P&J 09/03/1985
In photos: Looking back at Aberdeen's past post offices that kept our communities connected
1984: Angie (right), brother Lee (10) and sister Melanie (8) of 24 Corthan Drive, Aberdeen, at Woolworths in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Are you in these photos of 1980s Easter fun in the north-east?
Peanmeanach bothy on the remote Ardnish peninsula. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Exploring the deserted village of Peanmeanach in remote Ardnish peninsula
Tom Mackenzie at his turf hut, Trades Park Nairn in the 19th century. From the archive of Augustus T Clarke, Achareidh Farm, Nairn.
Auction: Nairn farm's unique 19th century archive, including photos
Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
The Buchan bodyguard hero who took three bullets for Princess Anne
Airlines - Bristow Helicopters 1986-04-08 ©AJL 8 April 1986 'Bristow Helicopters general manager Scotland Capt. Alan MacGregor presents Mr Neil Farnham, Lincolnshire, with a certificate to commemorate the Bristow AS Tiger helicopter's 100,000 flight hours at a ceremony after the copter's return from Conco's Hutton TLP platform yesterday. All the passenger received a certificate and a small memento to mark the occassion. Also pictured are stewardesses Jenny Morrison (right), Inverurie, and Jackie Robertson, Aberdeen. The Tiger, developed by Bristow out of the Aerospatiale Super Puma, can carry up to 19 passengers to any location in the UK sector of the North Sea. Bristow have increased their UK Tiger fleet to 23. They also operate some in China.' P&J 09/04/1986
In photos: A flying visit to Bristow helicopters in the 1970s, '80s and '90s