Energy firm Parkmead pursues major wind farm near Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Energy firm Parkmead pursues major wind farm near Banchory

Company is also mulling solar farm on the same site.

By Keith Findlay
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky at sunset;
Parkmead Group is working on renewable energy plans for a site on Royal Deeside. Image: Shutterstock

Parkmead Group, of Aberdeen and a “major European renewable energy developer” are in talks over a proposed 100 megawatt (MW) wind farm near Banchory.

Discussions are “progressing” and Parkmead, led by multimillionaire entrepreneur Tom Cross, hopes they will lead to a joint venture.

A 100MW wind farm could power an estimated 110,000 homes.

Where would the wind farm be built?

The land at the heart of the proposals is at Pitreadie on Royal Deeside.

Mr Cross’s wife, Linda, and a business partner sold Pitreadie Farm to Parkmead a few years ago in a deal worth £4.9 million.

The company also took on £3.6m-worth of bank debt.

At the time, Mr Cross said Pitreadie was well-suited to the installation of wind turbines, solar panels and biomass production facilities.

Parkmead Group executive chairman Tom Cross
Parkmead Group executive chairman Tom Cross

In a first half results statement today, Parkmead confirmed potential for a solar farm at the site.

“Concept studies” into the feasibility of a 50MW solar development are “ongoing”.

Meanwhile, the company is conducting a study on another site in Scotland with the potential for a 30MW solar farm. It did not reveal the location.

Three turbines near Stonehaven already delivering for Parkmead

And it is “evaluating options” to ramp up electricity generation at its Kempstone Hill wind farm, near Stonehaven.

The three turbines at Kempstone Hill were acquired just over two years ago from the family behind G & J Jack Seafoods, of Fraserburgh.

Alternative Investment Market-listed Parkmead paid nearly £3.3m.

The small wind farm generated revenue of £700,000 during the year to last June.

The company added: “At Pitreadie, commercial discussions continue to progress with a potential European joint venture partner to develop this area.

“Following positive results from initial studies, further environmental surveys are scheduled throughout 2024 to support the planning work required to unlock a major 100MW wind farm application on this site.

Firm’s 50% renewables ambition

“Parkmead will continue its strategy of building its renewable energy portfolio through further acquisitions of producing assets as well as driving forward its existing projects in wind and solar energies.

“The board remains focused on its strategic objective of delivering 50% of group revenues from renewable assets.”

Parkmead also has onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the UK and Netherlands.

The company reported pre-tax profits of £911,000 for the six months to December 31 2023, compared with losses of nearly £5.2m a year earlier.

Mr Cross, executive chairman, said “excellent” production rates from onshore gasfields in the Netherlands put Parkmead back in the black, “setting a base for future success”.

But revenue sank to just over £3,4m in the latest period, from about £11.1m previously.

Parkmead said the plunge in sales reflected a sharp fall in average Dutch gas prices.

Image: PA

Mr Cross added: “The stable electricity revenue generated by our Kempstone Hill wind farm, against a backdrop of falling international gas prices, demonstrates the importance of our strategy to continue growing our renewable energy income sources.”

Last year Parkmead pulled the plug on its flagship Greater Perth Area development in the UK North Sea, blaming taxes and growing opposition to new oil and gas projects.

The group’s 63-year-old boss founded and led Aberdeen-based Dana Petroleum until shortly after its £1.67 billion buyout by South Korea’s national oil company in 2010.

More from Business

UK emissions fell by 5.4% in 2023, Government figures show (David Jones/PA)
UK emissions fall to new low as high energy prices see households cut back
The UK’s largest water company Thames Water handed out millions of pounds worth of dividends in recent years (Alamy/PA)
Thames Water dividend payouts in spotlight after shareholders pull funding
Family doctors have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract for GP services in England (PA)
GPs in England reject Government contract
Thames Water signage at a pumping station (PA)
Thames Water scrambles to find cash after investors pull funding
AO World improved its profit guidance as its continues its turnaround (Alamy/PA)
AO cheers ‘clear progress’ as electronics retailer improves profit guidance
General view of Sellafield Nuclear power plant, in Cumbria (PA)
Sellafield to be prosecuted over alleged IT security offences
File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station.
High fuel margins ‘concerning’, competition watchdog finds
House sales edged up in February for the second month in a row, but were still lower than a year earlier, according to HMRC (Yui Mok/PA)
UK home sales edged up in February for the second month in a row
Fresh strikes by train drivers to hit services (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rail passengers warned of fresh travel chaos as drivers strike again
China has said it will lift tariffs placed on Australian wine over three years ago (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
China ends tariffs on Australian wine as relations between countries thaw

Conversation