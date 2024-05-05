The Home Guard, heatwaves and Hilton School: Photos of Aberdeen in May over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Home Guard, heatwaves and Hilton School: Photos of Aberdeen in May over the years

Our latest trip into the photo archives brings us jubilant scenes of the Dons' cup success in 1990, the last procession of the trams in 1958, and to fun times in the '80s at Hanover Street and York Street nursery schools.

Work in 1982 on what would eventually become the Trinity Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Work in 1982 on what would eventually become the Trinity Centre. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

From Home Guard exercises on the streets of Aberdeen, to saving Hilton School from closure and the burning of Aberdeen’s trams, May has been an eventful month in the city over the years.

They say ‘April showers bring May flowers’, so if April’s weather was anything to go by, Aberdeen should be blooming this month.

We can only hope for a hint of the fortnight-long heatwave enjoyed by Aberdonians in May 1959.

The north-east was bathed in sunshine for two glorious weeks, where temperatures reached an incredible 27C (80.6F).

1959: A packed Westburn Park was the place chosen by many to cool off during a 1959 heatwave when temperatures reached 27C. Image: DC Thomson

Office and shop workers took to the city’s parks to sunbathe during lunchbreaks, and the Evening Express headlines declared “Jackets off in Aberdeen’s hottest”.

You know it’s hot when you’re ditching your jacket in Aberdeen.

But by the end of the month, the heatwave was broken by drizzle and showers – much to the delight of north-east farmers whose crops were parched.

Aberdeen’s trams burned in May 1958

From one heatwave to another; the previous May saw one of the greatest tragedies to befall Aberdeen when its fleet of trams was burned.

The scenes of May Day weekend in 1958 are still recalled by many Aberdonians to this day.

It was a case of out with the old and in with the new – buses were replacing the historic tramway network in Aberdeen.

1958: A desperately sad day for Aberdeen as the final procession of trams travelled down Union Street in front of 70,000 people. May 3 saw the trams unceremoniously burned at Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson

In April, the city council’s links and parks committee agreed to a request from the purchaser of the city’s last 40 trams to burn them at the beach.

And on May 3 1958, “a sadly sentimental occasion” in Aberdeen, tens of thousands of people lined the streets to watch the trams’ final procession.

From Bridge of Dee to the King Street depot, people crowded the pavements to catch a glimpse of Aberdeen’s past trundling towards its funeral pyre.

Later that night the fleet was burned on the private tracks at Aberdeen with the remains sold for scrap.

However, our archive photos of May also show happier times including jubilation around the Dons’ cup success, and delight as pupils and teachers saved Hilton School from closure.

Join us on our monthly trip down memory lane…

Photos: Aberdeen in May over the years

1943: Aberdeen Home Guard trundled down Union Street in their 3rd birthday parade on May 16. Image: DC Thomson
1942: An eerie site as the Home Guard take part in an invasion exercise in Aberdeen on May 31. The Home Guardsmen are complete with gas capes, respirators and SMLE rifles. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Front page, back page, inside page…read all about it in The Press and Journal. Reading the First Daily which reached the ship, these fans got a minute-by-minute account of the Dons’ Gothenburg victory – and the victory parade on Aberdeen’s Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
1990: May was clearly a lucky month for the Dons in days gone by. Underneath the outlandish hat is the youngest player on the field, Aberdeen’s Graham Watson, watched by Stewart McKimmie, David Robertson (back to camera) and Jim Bett, behind. They were celebrating winning the Scottish Cup. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The children of Hanover Street Nursery School were raising money to buy a colour TV, and one of the events was a sponsored slide with each child from the morning and afternoon session making 10 trips down the chute. The group hoped to raise £300 through the sponsored event and a raffle. Sarah Craig (3) is seen here making her first trip down the chute with the rest of the morning session looking on. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Clearance work for the multi-million-pound Trinity Centre shopping development in the centre of Aberdeen shows the old metal Puffin’ briggie across the railway line still standing. But the footbridge pictured above, which linked Windmill Brae and the Green, had only a few more weeks before it too fell under the demolition hammer. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Hilton Academy’s happy headmaster Charles Milne and his equally delighted pupils after their school was saved from closure following months of uncertainty. Image: DC Thomson
1956: Now this photo certainly wasn’t from yesterday, it’s been a while since there was a pig market in Aberdeen. The shrewd judges weigh up one of the high-priced gilts at the Middlemuir draft sale at Kittybrewster. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Work in progress on the new building at the Hazlehead Park maze. It was designed to house attendants and an observation post, and replaced a building which was destroyed by a fire. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Shaking a leg – and a collecting tin – during a marathon fancy dress pub crawl collection on Saturday were eight mothers of pupils at Victoria Road Primary in Torry. They visited 77 pubs, and raised more than £500 for Victoria Road School Parents Association’s educational trip fund and Instant Neighbour. Seen here outside the Golden Tee bar, Torry, are, from left, Jackie Schorn, Nicola Davis, Pat Davis, Carol George, Betty Stewart, Sheila McMillan, May Robertson and Carol Dunn. Image: DC Thomson
1984: The elegant destinations and arrivals board at Aberdeen Train Station as it looked in May 1984 gives a glimpse into rail travel of the past. The John Menzies newsagent kiosk and payphones are long gone these days. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Youngsters at York Street Nursery School, just across the road from the Hall Russell shipbuilding yard in Aberdeen, were studying their local environment. And when the yard launched the Salmaid, a salvage vessel for the Ministry of Defence, the children had a slipway show of the naming ceremony as guests of the shipbuilders. Image: DC Thomson
1963: A view of Aberdeen taken from Gilcomstoun Land. You can see Marischal College in the background. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED. 

