Aberdeen IT firm Alto invests £250,000 in cybersecurity, AI and automation

Increasing demand for new technologies has prompted Aberdeen-based IT firm Alto to invest more than £250,000 in boosting its offering to businesses.

Over the next three years the company will invest the cash in streamlining products and services, with a particular focus on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and automation.

Alto told The Press and Journal cybersecurity products and services continued to account for more than one-third of its total revenue.

This revenue share is expected to rise further during 2024.

Cyber Essentials Plus

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old firm has recently become a certified partner in a UK Government scheme, Cyber Essentials Plus.

The initiative aims to “set a strong security baseline and help businesses operate securely online”.

Alto cybersecurity engineer Dawid Szymaniuk said: “Whilst products have always been available to help address the issues, they are not always palatable for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

“Our investment is aimed at simplifying cost and service delivery to bring the correct support within reach of companies of all shapes and sizes.”

He added: “Our improved suite of tools will give our clients safety and peace of mind all year round.

“Cybersecurity and technology in general are fast-paced and ongoing.

“It’s important companies are proactive in their approach, and place their strategy on an equal footing with the likes of physical health and safety policy planning.”

Alto’s growing team

Earlier this year Alto announced that, with monthly project work exceeding £50,000 a month, it is on track to grow its 13-strong team by another three business support and technical staff before the end of the 2024.

Diverse client base

Founded in 2009 and owned by chief executive Bruce Skinner, Alto draws on many decades of in-house experience.

The firm supplies products and services to a growing client base across manufacturing, food, energy services, healthcare and other sectors.

Clients are located throughout the UK and in overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and Philippines.

The company’s latest investment news comes in the wake of recently published figures showing three-quarters of UK businesses and 79% of charities have been subjected to a cyber incident during the past year.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber Security Centre continues to highlight the ongoing threat of cyberattacks, with ransomware cited as one of the biggest threats to business.