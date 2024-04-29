Aberdeen IT firm Alto invests £250,000 in cybersecurity, AI and automation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen IT firm Alto invests £250,000 in cybersecurity, AI and automation

It comes in the wake of figures showing three-quarters of UK businesses and 79% of charities have suffered a cyber incident in the past year.

By Keith Findlay
Coder or programmer writing virus software.
Three-quarters of UK firms have been hit by cyberattacks in the past 12 months. Image: Shutterstock

Increasing demand for new technologies has prompted Aberdeen-based IT firm Alto to invest more than £250,000 in boosting its offering to businesses.

Over the next three years the company will invest the cash in streamlining products and services, with a particular focus on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and automation.

Alto told The Press and Journal cybersecurity products and services continued to account for more than one-third of its total revenue.

This revenue share is expected to rise further during 2024.

Cyber Essentials Plus

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old firm has recently become a certified partner in a UK Government scheme, Cyber Essentials Plus.

The initiative aims to “set a strong security baseline and help businesses operate securely online”.

Alto cybersecurity engineer Dawid Szymaniuk said: “Whilst products have always been available to help address the issues, they are not always palatable for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

“Our investment is aimed at simplifying cost and service delivery to bring the correct support within reach of companies of all shapes and sizes.”

Dawid Szymaniuk. of Alto
Dawid Szymaniuk. of Alto. Image: Granite PR

He added: “Our improved suite of tools will give our clients safety and peace of mind all year round.

“Cybersecurity and technology in general are fast-paced and ongoing.

“It’s important companies are proactive in their approach, and place their strategy on an equal footing with the likes of physical health and safety policy planning.”

Alto’s growing team

Earlier this year Alto announced that, with monthly project work exceeding £50,000 a month, it is on track to grow its 13-strong team by another three business support and technical staff before the end of the 2024.

Diverse client base

Founded in 2009 and owned by chief executive Bruce Skinner, Alto draws on many decades of in-house experience.

The firm supplies products and services to a growing client base across manufacturing, food, energy services, healthcare and other sectors.

Clients are located throughout the UK and in overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and Philippines.

Bruce Skinner, owner and CEO of Aberdeen-based IT services firm Alto.
Bruce Skinner, owner and CEO of Aberdeen-based IT services firm Alto. Image: Granite PR

The company’s latest investment news comes in the wake of recently published figures showing three-quarters of UK businesses and 79% of charities have been subjected to a cyber incident during the past year.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber Security Centre continues to highlight the ongoing threat of cyberattacks, with ransomware cited as one of the biggest threats to business.

