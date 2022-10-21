‘Waves of revulsion’ in Scotland if Boris Johnson returns, says Blackford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Waves of revulsion’ in Scotland if Boris Johnson returns, says Blackford

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 11:33 am
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister

There will be a “wave of revulsion” across Scotland if Boris Johnson is returned to No 10, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.

The former prime minister is reported to be jetting back from the Caribbean as he is being touted as a leadership candidate to take over from Liz Truss less than two months after he left office.

Mr Johnson has not announced plans to stand for leader, but is believed to have the backing of dozens of MPs.

But Ian Blackford has attacked the ex-Tory leader, calling instead for a general election to be held.

Ian Blackford.

Talk of Mr Johnson’s return to the top job has also been met with resistance from within the Tory party, including Douglas Ross, who reportedly told the BBC he thought it would be a “disaster”.

Mr Johnson was regularly one of the most unpopular political leaders in polling conducted of Scots.

“We’ve got a Conservative Government that is out of touch and, if I may say so, out of time,” Mr Blackford told BBC Radio Scotland on Friday.

“As we are discussing this this morning there’s real concern that the Tories might want to foist Boris Johnson back onto us again – I think there will be a wave of revulsion throughout Scotland.”

‘Conservatives have learned nothing’

He added: “You really have to think that the Conservatives have learned nothing as to what we’ve gone through and the reason why Boris Johnson had to be swept from office.

“We can’t continue to see Parliament as a personal plaything of those on the Tory right that want to enact the policies that they’ve been doing.”

The SNP Westminster leader said it was in the national interest for the Tories to realise “that time is up” and call an election.

alba party polling
Professor Curtice.

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice told the BBC Scotland programme The Nine on Thursday it is “inconceivable” Tory MPs would put Mr Johnson back in Downing Street.

“Boris Johnson is still under investigation by the Privileges Committee of the House of Commons,” he said.

“Frankly, I think it’s inconceivable that Conservative MPs would want to put them back in the situation where – whether or not what Boris Johnson said in defending partygate was or was not the truth – they want to go back and revisit that psycho-drama.

“It’s also perfectly clear from the reaction of some Conservative MPs tonight that the prospect of Boris Johnson standing is that probably of those three candidates (including Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt) he is the one who has least chance of uniting the party.”

Tory peer and Scotland Office Minister Malcolm Offord.

Meanwhile, Scotland Office minister Lord Offord told the same programme that having three premiers in three months was not an “ideal situation”.

But he said the UK Government has a mandate from the 2019 general election, and there should not be another vote.

When asked about the possibility of Boris Johnson returning, Lord Offord said it was not about “the personality of any individual”, but ensuring that a prime minister would “stand up and deliver the mandate they were given in 2019”.

He also refused to say who he would like to see as the new occupant of No 10, saying: “This is a matter for the MPs and they need to get their nominations in.”

When asked if the truncated leadership election would stifle debate, Lord Offord said: “We had six weeks of debate, and it didn’t work out too well, did it?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Christian Matheson has resigned after a parliamentary report (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Labour MP Chris Matheson resigns after being found guilty of sexual misconduct
Boris Johnson makes his final speech in Downing Street before formally resigning as Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson: The ex-PM who could copy his hero with second stint in Number…
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)
Stability of UK economy in Ireland’s interest, country’s finance minister says
Shirley-Anne Somerville announced an overhaul of the qualifications system last year (David Davies/PA)
Consultation launched on future of Scottish education
The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month
Liz Truss makes her statement in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tories pick sides as speculation mounts over who will bid to replace Liz Truss
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do “whatever necessary” to drive debt lower (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells
UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4% last month (PA)
Retail sales fall more than expected after Queen’s funeral
(PA)
Government borrowing strikes £20bn after September record debt interest
Australian PM ‘concerned’ about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Australian PM concerned about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit

Most Read

1
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
2
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
3
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
4
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
5
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
6
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
One-car crash causes rush-hour delays in Elgin
7
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
8
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
10
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

More from Press and Journal

Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - a crucial Station Park clash and…
Church of Scotland merger
Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett hopes for Rubislaw revival to re-energise National One prospects
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Meston Reid & Co takes five new accountancy trainees on board
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
Highland's unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson
Boris Johnson is said to be considering another run at becoming Prime Minister
A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson
aberdeen entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented