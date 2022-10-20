The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop erosion of our democracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop erosion of our democracy

By The Press & Journal
October 20, 2022, 5:06 pm
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)

After presiding over one of the most tumultuous periods in UK politics to date, Liz Truss did the right thing by resigning as prime minister.

The Conservative Party now has an opportunity to continue to do right by the people of the UK, by calling a general election.

Installing another Tory PM without any input from the public would threaten to dangerously erode the democratic values our country was built on. Over the last three years, a great deal of lasting damage has already been done in that respect.

The idea that disgraced former prime minister Boris Johnson could run for leadership again is an insult to voters, and makes a mockery of our political system. But, frankly, no PM picked outside of a general election can have any democratic legitimacy at this stage.

An election would give agency back to the public and refocus politicians across the board on alleviating worries and fixing problems – otherwise known as doing their job

If the Conservative Party is sure of its ability to effectively lead and serve the people, then it can confidently call, stand in and win a general election. If not, a different party, chosen by the majority, must take the helm.

It simply cannot become the norm for a small number of individuals to essentially decide the fate of millions, as happened during the last Conservative leadership contest.

Boris Johnson must never again be allowed to lead the nation

The unravelling of the UK Government in recent weeks and months, coupled with the alarming cost of living crisis, has left many people feeling understandably powerless. An election would give agency back to the public and refocus politicians across the board on alleviating worries and fixing problems – otherwise known as doing their job.

Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister after losing a vote of confidence (Photo: Ukraine Presidency/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

As out of control as matters may seem, a chance for a hopeful and honest fresh start for the UK is now within our sights. If the Tories choose to discard that chance in favour of continued chaos, what message will they be sending to voters, and to the rest of the world?

One thing is for certain: after his past immoral and self-interested actions as prime minister, Boris Johnson must never again be allowed to lead the nation. If that happens, it will not only mean bad news for the future of the UK, but for democracy as a whole.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

