The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop erosion of our democracy

After presiding over one of the most tumultuous periods in UK politics to date, Liz Truss did the right thing by resigning as prime minister.

The Conservative Party now has an opportunity to continue to do right by the people of the UK, by calling a general election.

Installing another Tory PM without any input from the public would threaten to dangerously erode the democratic values our country was built on. Over the last three years, a great deal of lasting damage has already been done in that respect.

The idea that disgraced former prime minister Boris Johnson could run for leadership again is an insult to voters, and makes a mockery of our political system. But, frankly, no PM picked outside of a general election can have any democratic legitimacy at this stage.

An election would give agency back to the public and refocus politicians across the board on alleviating worries and fixing problems – otherwise known as doing their job

If the Conservative Party is sure of its ability to effectively lead and serve the people, then it can confidently call, stand in and win a general election. If not, a different party, chosen by the majority, must take the helm.

It simply cannot become the norm for a small number of individuals to essentially decide the fate of millions, as happened during the last Conservative leadership contest.

Boris Johnson must never again be allowed to lead the nation

The unravelling of the UK Government in recent weeks and months, coupled with the alarming cost of living crisis, has left many people feeling understandably powerless. An election would give agency back to the public and refocus politicians across the board on alleviating worries and fixing problems – otherwise known as doing their job.

As out of control as matters may seem, a chance for a hopeful and honest fresh start for the UK is now within our sights. If the Tories choose to discard that chance in favour of continued chaos, what message will they be sending to voters, and to the rest of the world?

One thing is for certain: after his past immoral and self-interested actions as prime minister, Boris Johnson must never again be allowed to lead the nation. If that happens, it will not only mean bad news for the future of the UK, but for democracy as a whole.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day