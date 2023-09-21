SNP’s Stephen Flynn in heated row after calling out BBC Debate Night crowd member as ‘prominent Tory activist’

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was told to “just answer the question” after he called out a BBC Debate Night audience member as a “prominent Tory activist”.

The Aberdeen South MP ended up in a heated row with young Conservative John White, who ran for the party in Glasgow in last year’s council election.

The ex-Tory candidate accused Mr Flynn of constantly blaming Westminster for Scotland’s ails, despite the SNP holding power in Holyrood.

But before addressing his criticisms, Mr Flynn pointed out that he recognised Mr White as a vocal campaigner for Douglas Ross’ party.

‘I’ve still got an opinion’

Mr White then said: “I’ve still got an opinion, and I still get to vote.

He later added: “Just answer the question.”

Mr Flynn replied: “Absolutely, I wouldn’t discredit that at all.”

Earlier this week Mr White shared photos of himself campaigning alongside Scottish Tory chief Mr Ross ahead of the upcoming Rutherglen by-election.

After Wednesday’s episode of Debate Night, which took place in the South Lanarkshire town, Mr White described himself as a “proud activist”.

Mr Flynn’s exchange with the ex-Tory candidate was heavily criticised by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who was on the panel.

Mr Cole-Hamilton claimed the row would no doubt prompt SNP activists to “troll” Mr White online since he had been called out.

The Edinburgh MSP said to the crowd: “You’re here to grill us as politicians, so I think it’s pretty outrageous that Stephen Flynn just identified an activist from another party.

Speaking directly to the Aberdeen MP, he said: “You know fine well that legions of online nationalist shock troops will now troll this man for his interest in politics. Shame on you.”