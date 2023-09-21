SNP’s Stephen Flynn in heated row after calling out BBC Debate Night crowd member as ‘prominent Tory activist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Stephen Flynn in heated row after calling out BBC Debate Night crowd member as ‘prominent Tory activist’

Young Conservative supporter John White stood in a council election and told the audience he has every right to ask questions, and get a straight answer.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was told to “just answer the question” after he called out a BBC Debate Night audience member as a “prominent Tory activist”.

The Aberdeen South MP ended up in a heated row with young Conservative John White, who ran for the party in Glasgow in last year’s council election.

The ex-Tory candidate accused Mr Flynn of constantly blaming Westminster for Scotland’s ails, despite the SNP holding power in Holyrood.

But before addressing his criticisms, Mr Flynn pointed out that he recognised Mr White as a vocal campaigner for Douglas Ross’ party.

‘I’ve still got an opinion’

Mr White then said: “I’ve still got an opinion, and I still get to vote.

He later added: “Just answer the question.”

Mr Flynn replied: “Absolutely, I wouldn’t discredit that at all.”

Earlier this week Mr White shared photos of himself campaigning alongside Scottish Tory chief Mr Ross ahead of the upcoming Rutherglen by-election.

After Wednesday’s episode of Debate Night, which took place in the South Lanarkshire town, Mr White described himself as a “proud activist”.

Mr Flynn’s exchange with the ex-Tory candidate was heavily criticised by Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who was on the panel.

Mr Cole-Hamilton claimed the row would no doubt prompt SNP activists to “troll” Mr White online since he had been called out.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems. Image: PA.

The Edinburgh MSP said to the crowd: “You’re here to grill us as politicians, so I think it’s pretty outrageous that Stephen Flynn just identified an activist from another party.

Speaking directly to the Aberdeen MP, he said: “You know fine well that legions of online nationalist shock troops will now troll this man for his interest in politics. Shame on you.”

'Horrendous' state of rural maternity services under scrutiny as SNP warned mums need better…
