Huge new student flats block APPROVED for Aberdeen’s John Street

A huge new block of student flats will be built in Aberdeen city centre.

The massive 383-bed development will be created on the derelict site of a former John Street pool hall, which has lain empty for a decade.

City-based firm Levelling Up Real Estate have priced the plans at a whopping £60 million.

The building will come with its own cinema room and study facilities, along with a courtyard.

And the proposal has now been unanimously approved by the council’s planning committee.

Did anyone object to the Aberdeen student flats at John Street?

Local historians raised concerns about the height of the structure, which will range between four and seven storeys.

Aberdeen Civic Society argued that it would be “too high for the residential area”, with neighbouring buildings being “overshadowed”.

But planning officials dismissed those concerns, saying that permission had previously been granted for a similarly high building on the site.

During the talks, planning convener Ciaran McRae asked about the potential for delivery drivers dropping off takeaways to cause chaos on John Street.

But this too was dismissed.

Planners advised that there will be a drop-off area within the complex, which should prevent couriers parking on the double yellow lines outside.

Should developers be wary of crime?

The meeting came days after John Street was sealed off for more than 18 hours following an alleged assault.

However, police feedback indicated the area is generally one of “low crime”.

Officers recommended only that builders “consider crime reduction measures” during construction to prevent any thefts.

You can see the plans here.