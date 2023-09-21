Huge new student flats block APPROVED for Aberdeen’s John Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huge new student flats block APPROVED for Aberdeen’s John Street

The major development will take shape on vacant land once occupied by a snooker hall.

By Ben Hendry
An artists impression of the John Street student flats near Aberdeen city centre.
An artists impression of the John Street student flats near Aberdeen city centre. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

A huge new block of student flats will be built in Aberdeen city centre.

The massive 383-bed development will be created on the derelict site of a former John Street pool hall, which has lain empty for a decade.

City-based firm Levelling Up Real Estate have priced the plans at a whopping £60 million.

The overgrown site just off Aberdeen’s George Street, behind the Sandman Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The building will come with its own cinema room and study facilities, along with a courtyard.

And the proposal has now been unanimously approved by the council’s planning committee.

Did anyone object to the Aberdeen student flats at John Street?

Local historians raised concerns about the height of the structure, which will range between four and seven storeys.

Aberdeen Civic Society argued that it would be “too high for the residential area”, with neighbouring buildings being “overshadowed”.

This is how developers envision the building to look. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

But planning officials dismissed those concerns, saying that permission had previously been granted for a similarly high building on the site.

During the talks, planning convener Ciaran McRae asked about the potential for delivery drivers dropping off takeaways to cause chaos on John Street.

Parking fears were raised. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

But this too was dismissed.

Planners advised that there will be a drop-off area within the complex, which should prevent couriers parking on the double yellow lines outside.

The courtyard which can be used by students. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro 

Do you think councillors made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Should developers be wary of crime?

The meeting came days after John Street was sealed off for more than 18 hours following an alleged assault.

However, police feedback indicated the area is generally one of “low crime”.

Officers recommended only that builders “consider crime reduction measures” during construction to prevent any thefts.

You can see the plans here.

Conversation