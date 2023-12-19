Public services warning as Aberdeen being ‘let down’ by SNP over council tax freeze in Scottish budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public services warning as Aberdeen being ‘let down’ by SNP over council tax freeze in Scottish budget

SNP finance chief Shona Robison set out how much cash the government will spend to cover a council tax freeze, and she increased income tax for higher earners.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Marischal College, at the east end of Aberdeen city centre, is council headquarters. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen is being 'let down' over the Scottish budget, it was warned. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen is being “let down” by the government and will face a £5 million black hole without more cash to fund the council tax freeze, according to a stark warning after Tuesday’s Holyrood budget.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison said she will spend just over £140 million to fund her party’s council tax freeze and help local authorities across Scotland.

The spending pledge aims to cover increases of up to 5% on average council tax bills.

But Aberdeen’s Labour group leader, Tauqeer Mallik, said it will not cover a proposed 8% rise which would bring in more than £11 million.

He claimed funds from the SNP would only bring in around £5 million, which could mean substantial cuts to public services to balance the books.

Aberdeen Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik first raised the idea of free parking near Aberdeen Central Mosque on Fridays. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour leader Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Mallik said: “Aberdeen is being let down by the SNP.

“A 5% increase in our grant will not fully fund the council tax promised by the first minister in his SNP leaders’ speech in Aberdeen.

“Once again, the SNP say one thing in public then do exactly the opposite when presented when it comes to budget time.”

Christian Allard claims budget a challenge

Aberdeen’s council administration, led by the SNP in partnership with the Lib Dems, has backed Humza Yousaf’s controversial freeze unveiled in October.

Local authority SNP co-leader Christian Allard said the move was necessary to support struggling families in the city during the cost-of-living crisis.

Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But he admitted it will be a “challenge” for all councils across Scotland to stave off cuts and keep funding vital public services.

Mr Allard also pointed out council bosses made the decision to increase rent for council homes by 4.7% last week as a consequence of inflation.

In July, it was warned grass could go uncut, pupils could be taught in larger classes, and potholes will only be fixed under certain criteria if cuts continue in years to come.

Plans to close six libraries in the city along with Bucksburn swimming pool proved particularly controversial.

Mr Yousaf’s announcement in October sparked anger among senior councillors who warned they would need substantial support.

Economists at the Fraser of Allander Institute said the government needs to spend £300 million to fund the tax freeze in full, much more than Ms Robison committed.

Highlands and islands councillors react

Orkney’s council leader told how his administration would have raised taxes by 10% if permitted to do so.

Orkney council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT

Independent councillor James Stockan warned the island local authority was in an “incredibly fragile” position and said the situation has “never been so bleak and black”.

Following Ms Robison’s budget, Mr Stockan said a 5% funding boost would be nowhere near enough to cover what is needed.

But he hopes the government will agree over the next 24 hours to plug major gaps via a separate fund dedicated to supporting islands.

The budget does very little to help the council manage its way through the financial crisis.

– Inverness councillor Alasdair Christie.

It comes as Cosla, Scotland’s national body for councils, prepares to hold crunch talks with council leaders on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Cosla officers are currently working through the detail of the figures, in order that a briefing can be prepared for leaders, who will give it full consideration on Thursday morning at a special meeting.”

Shetland council chief Emma MacDonald said the local authority will need to see more information about the impact of the funding.

Last week, Highland Council also warned it faced “difficult decisions” to close a huge funding gap of £62 million.

Inverness Lib Dem Councillor Alasdair Christie said: “The budget does very little to help the council manage its way through the financial crisis that we are presently in.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.

During her budget, Ms Robison also unveiled plans to introduce a new income tax band which will target higher earners.

The bracket will apply to those earning below £75,000 and £125,000, just below the highest threshold.

Taxpayers affected by the increase will now pay 45p for every pound above the threshold, a 3p rise compared to what they previously paid.

People earning more than £125,000 will be taxed at 48p in the pound, a 1% rise from last year’s budget.

Ms Robison said the tax rises and wider cuts to public services were necessary due to decisions made by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement.

