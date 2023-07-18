‘We have to change things’: Warning potholes could be left unfilled and grass uncut in future Aberdeen budget cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We have to change things’: Warning potholes could be left unfilled and grass uncut in future Aberdeen budget cuts

Have your say on the future of council services in Aberdeen before July 31.

By Alastair Gossip
The warning comes as people are being urged to participate in an Aberdeen budget consultation.
The warning comes as people are being urged to participate in an Aberdeen budget consultation. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A single street light flickers and finally goes out in any Aberdeen street you’d like to imagine.

It might just be left like that.

And elsewhere, grass could be left uncut, potholes only fixed when they reach a certain “criteria”, more libraries closed and city pupils could be taught in larger classes.

Council bosses warn these are some of the realities people could have to get used to as they dread inevitable cuts in the years to come.

‘Probably getting to a stage where you have 11 other street lights…’

“A lot of the challenges that we hear from the public are around (this kind of) things,” resources director Steve Whyte tells The P&J.

The top-ranking figure is meeting us to describe the massive challenges facing Aberdeen City Council in the years to come.

Aberdeen City Council resources director Steve Whyte and chief finance officer Jonathan Belford
Aberdeen City Council resources director Steve Whyte and chief finance officer Jonathan Belford in the Marischal Quad. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“They will say: ’11 of my street lights are working but one isn’t. Well, they don’t tell us 11 are working.

“They just say one’s out and you need to come and repair it.”

But, as the cash-strapped council works towards balancing the books next March, the accountants are tussling with hard truths.

“Actually,” Mr Whyte sighs, “We are probably getting to a stage where you’ve got 11 other lights…”

Public to have say with Aberdeen budget consultation

These types of decisions – which public services are to diminish with lesser funding – will be taken next March.

Before that, the public is being given a say on what they want to protect.

Grass cutting in Westburn Park, Aberdeen.
Grass cutting could be one council service on the line. Have your say in the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation before July 31. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The grim proposition in this first public consultation is weighing up what they care most about – forcing them to leave other services with little or no cash in the council’s online simulator.

In March, city councillors once again faced cutting multi-millions from its yearly budgets.

Tens of millions more will have to be slashed next spring.

Street lights might not always be repaired. Image: milan noga/Shutterstock

Continuing inflation means it could be north of the £35 million forecasted only four months ago.

Various factors, such as ongoing ramifications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could tighten belts further.

Phase 1 of Aberdeen budget consultation ends on July 31

What is certain, though, is that without additional money from the Scottish Government, unpopular decisions loom.

Unpopular decisions on top of unpopular decisions.

Already the local authority faces a court battle over the closure of libraries and a swimming pool, as the axe fell in March.

Throughout this month, the public are being given the chance to influence decision-making.

P&J and Evening Express readers have given us their thoughts as part of the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation.
P&J and Evening Express readers have given us their thoughts as part of the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Online until July 31, they can use the simulator to give weight to the public services they value most.

You can read our step-by-step guide to the online process here.

In today’s editions of The Press And Journal and the Evening Express you will find a paper copy too. Everyone should have the opportunity to take part.

Willie Young, Angela Scott, Jenny Laing and council head of finance Steve Whyte as Aberdeen City Council got its bond on the stock exchange in 2016. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A second consultation, with fleshed-out budget possibilities like whether the public would stomach a council tax hike to maintain services, will come later in the year.

Councillors will be presented with public opinion before setting the budget for next year.

No new council cash expected to help struggling Aberdeen

But the direction of travel is not promising.

“The Scottish Government themselves are saying it’s unlikely that local government is going to be prioritised, that we’re going to receive an inflationary increase in the amount we receive,” chief finance officer Jonathan Belford said.

A pothole on the corner of Burnieboozle Crescent and Craigiebuckler Place.
With less money coming in, Aberdeen City Council could be forced to reassess when they repair potholes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“As a consequence of that, we can forecast that things won’t get much better over the medium term.

“As a result, we should expect that the gap between our income and expenditure is going to rise.

“It’s not about just changing small things. We are in a position where we have to change some of those big things.”

Risk of ‘detrimental impact’ on the lives of those living in Aberdeen

There is still some hope that a joined up message from the “local government family” outlining the impact of further cuts might get through to ministers.

Mr Whyte says: “It is getting the analogies across.

“It’s saying it will mean we’re going to change the criteria before we repair a pothole.

“Or we just will not cut grass, or provide only one library, or will increase class sizes.”

The fight over the closure of Woodside Library is due to reach the Court of Session in August.

He adds: “Hopefully it can influence ministers to think there should be more money coming to councils because otherwise there will be a detrimental impact on people’s lives.

“If we don’t get the level of funding to continue to maintain things then part of the phase two consultation is making people understand that the level of services are going to have to reduce.

“Then, it’s which ones.”

You can take part in the consultation here.

The future of Aberdeen

Brown was caught with the drugs at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace.
Part of a new cycle route on South College Street.
