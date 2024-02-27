Fergus Ewing slams ‘authoritarian’ SNP as suspension upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fergus Ewing slams ‘authoritarian’ SNP as suspension upheld

'If my constituents wanted a doormat, they would have gone to B&Q.'

By Andy Philip
Fergus Ewing is furious at his Green party colleagues in government. Image: Scottish Parliament.
Fergus Ewing is furious at his Green party colleagues in government. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Veteran Highlands MSP Fergus Ewing branded the SNP an authoritarian party that demands “obedience to the leadership” as he revealed party bosses have upheld a suspension imposed on him.

His SNP colleagues at Holyrood had agreed to suspend the Inverness and Nairn MSP from their group for a week in September as punishment for voting against a Scottish Government minister in a crucial vote of confidence.

Mr Ewing, the son of late SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing and a former rural economy secretary in the Scottish Government, had appealed against that decision.

But confirming the suspension on Tuesday evening, Mr Ewing said: “The SNP has now become an authoritarian party requiring strict obedience to the leadership at the expense of personal freedom for any individual member.”

‘Doormat’

Fergus Ewing was suspended for refusing to back a Green government colleague. Image: Jason Hedges.

He added: “If my constituents wanted a doormat, they would have gone to B&Q.”

Mr Ewing has been outspoken on government policies including the halted deposit return scheme, and the introduction of new regulations for short-term property lets.

It was after the deposit scheme was put on hold that a vote on no confidence in Green government colleague Lorna Slater was called, in which Mr Ewing sided with opposition parties.

Mr Ewing has since increased his anger at Greens in the power-sharing government at Holyrood.

He previously called the party “wine bar pseudo-intellectuals”.

He pledged to “continue to defend” his constituents but refused to say if he would re-join the SNP.

He stated: “For my future, I vow to continue to defend the interests of my constituents, and as far as the SNP is concerned… let the cards fall as they may.

“If the SNP cannot cope with that, so be it.”

Conversation