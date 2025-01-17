More than 4,000 Moray mums unable to give birth in Elgin after Dr Gray’s downgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 4,000 Moray mums unable to give birth in Elgin after Dr Gray’s downgrade

Around three quarters of Moray babies have been born in either Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity service downgrade in 2018.

By Adele Merson
NHS Grampian has launched a major recruitment drive to get a full maternity service reinstated at Dr Gray's by 2026. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
More than 4,000 Moray mums had to give birth somewhere else since the downgrading of consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

New figures reveal around three quarters of Moray babies were born in Aberdeen or Inverness since 2018.

A total of 5,570 babies were born to families in the area between the year of the downgrade and November 28 this year.

However, only 1,063 of them took place at Dr Gray’s Hospital in that time, with 4,214 Moray babies born in Aberdeen and 138 in Inverness.

A further 155 babies were born outside of these three locations.

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
Most Moray babies are born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

The figures, obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, also reveal more than 550 Moray mums have had to have a blue light ambulance transfer to give birth.

The P&J previously documented examples of ambulances having to stop on the way between Aberdeen and Elgin while women give birth at the roadside.

‘Eye-opening’ figures

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross said the “eye-opening” figures show why consultant-led services must return to Dr Gray’s as a matter of urgency.

His wife Krystle was taken by ambulance on the 65-mile trip from Elgin to Aberdeen to give birth to the couple’s youngest son James in 2021, after his heart rate started to dip.

The consultant-led unit at Dr Gray’s was downgraded in 2018 due to a lack of staff at the hospital with the staffing model proving unsustainable.

This means only the most straightforward births can take place in Elgin.

Last year we revealed how NHS Grampian is using recruitment options it has never explored before to fill critical positions to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s.

Mr Ross said: “I know from my own experience that mums due to give birth should not be travelling along dangerous roads such as the A96. They should be giving birth in their local hospital in Moray.

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross, wife Krystle, son Alistair and newest arrival James in 2021. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Frankly it is shocking and shameful that over 4,000 Moray mums have not been able to do so since the so-called temporary downgrade was put in place in 2018.”

The health board’s agreed timetable with the Scottish Government is for a sustainable consultant-led unit to return to the Elgin hospital in 2026.

On Monday, NHS Grampian confirmed a consultant anaesthetist has joined the maternity team at Dr Gray’s for part of his working week.

It is the latest in a series of new appointments to get the full maternity service back up and running in Elgin.

Jane Gill, programme director with the North of Scotland Maternity Collaborative, said: “We are committed to providing the most advanced and comprehensive maternity care Moray has ever seen.”

