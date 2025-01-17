Closed Aberdeen city centre ‘gaming cafe’ could be reborn as Sri Lankan restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Closed Aberdeen city centre ‘gaming cafe’ could be reborn as Sri Lankan restaurant

If approved, it would have a capacity for 65 diners.

How the new Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant would look.
How the new Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant would look. Image: Casia Robinson
By Chris Cromar

A former gaming cafe in Aberdeen city centre could be turned into a snazzy Sri Lankan restaurant if new plans are approved.

Proposals have been submitted to open the South Asian eatery at the former Reset cafe on John Street.

It opened in February 2020, but shut in January 2023 amid rising costs.

The building is at the end of John Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The new cafe will aim to breathe life into the building, which is across from Nescol’s city campus.

The building is set over two floors and despite being more than 60 years old, has quite a modern look due to its glass facade.

Applicant Amothen Kandasamy would name the new venture Ceylon Vibes, referencing the historic name of Sri Lanka.

John Street plans.
The plans for the ground floor of the building. Image: All Design (Scotland) Limited.

How big would Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant be?

Planning documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council say the downstairs would be transformed into a restaurant which would be able to hold 65 people.

The first floor would have an event hall, which would be available to rent for functions.

12 John Street, Aberdeen.
The John Street building has been vacant for the past two years. Image: LoopNet.
The new Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant.
The planned new Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant. Image: Casia Robinson

Are you excited at the prospect of a new Sri Lankan restaurant in Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

Is Sri Lankan food popular here?

Although Sri Lankan food has not reached nowhere near the popularity of Indian food in the UK, it has proved to be a hit in Aberdeen.

The Colombo, which is located at the Exchange Bar and Kitchen on Exchange Street and is named after Sri Lanka’s largest city, is a popular venue already in operation.

You can see the Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant plans on the council’s website.

Conversation