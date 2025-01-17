Closed Aberdeen city centre ‘gaming cafe’ could be reborn as Sri Lankan restaurant

A former gaming cafe in Aberdeen city centre could be turned into a snazzy Sri Lankan restaurant if new plans are approved.

Proposals have been submitted to open the South Asian eatery at the former Reset cafe on John Street.

It opened in February 2020, but shut in January 2023 amid rising costs.

The new cafe will aim to breathe life into the building, which is across from Nescol’s city campus.

The building is set over two floors and despite being more than 60 years old, has quite a modern look due to its glass facade.

Applicant Amothen Kandasamy would name the new venture Ceylon Vibes, referencing the historic name of Sri Lanka.

How big would Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant be?

Planning documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council say the downstairs would be transformed into a restaurant which would be able to hold 65 people.

The first floor would have an event hall, which would be available to rent for functions.

Is Sri Lankan food popular here?

Although Sri Lankan food has not reached nowhere near the popularity of Indian food in the UK, it has proved to be a hit in Aberdeen.

The Colombo, which is located at the Exchange Bar and Kitchen on Exchange Street and is named after Sri Lanka’s largest city, is a popular venue already in operation.

You can see the Aberdeen Sri Lankan restaurant plans on the council’s website.

